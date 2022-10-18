MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has given his take on confirmation that Dana White‘s Power Slap League has secured approval from the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that White’s desire to capitalize on the growing interest in slap fighting has taken a sizable step closer to reality. The unique form of combat first rose to prominent in Russia and Europe, and sees two combatants forcefully strike one another with open palms until one is either knocked out or concedes defeat.

