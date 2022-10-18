Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
Related
MMAmania.com
UFC 280: As steroid accusations resurface, defiant TJ Dillashaw flaunts super shredded physique
Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw was stripped of the 135-pound strap back in early 2019 after blowing up his pre-fight drug test. That led to a lengthy disciplinary suspension and heavy criticism from fans, as well as fellow fighters. This ex-champ was mad as hell. LIVE! Watch UFC 280...
mmanews.com
Islam Makhachev Opens Up On His Only MMA Loss
UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev‘s lone defeat in his MMA career ended up sparking the fire that’s led him to the UFC 280 title shot. Makhachev will face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. It caps off a remarkable run for the Dagestani with a 10-fight winning streak in the Octagon.
MMAmania.com
Petr Yan shuts down Dana White, claims ‘UFC project’ Sean O’Malley is ‘Conor McGregor wannabe’
UFC President Dana White believes Sean O’Malley can fulfill his goal of becoming the next Conor McGregor by stopping former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sat. (Oct. 22) at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. McGregor is widely-considered to be the most...
MMAmania.com
Sugar shove! Petr Yan two-hands Sean O’Malley across the stage during UFC 280 staredowns (Video)
The UFC 280 pre-fight press conference went down earlier today from Abu Dhabi, home of this weekend’s “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) card at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island.” Event headliners Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev were in attendance to talk up their five-round lightweight title fight, alongside co-headliners Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. “Funk Master” will have 25 minutes to keep his bantamweight title away from the hands of former champion TJ Dillashaw. In addition, Petr Yan traded barbs with bantamweight opponent Sean O’Malley ahead of their high stakes affair.
Boxing schedule 2022: Results, upcoming fights including Fury vs Chisora, Jake Paul & Floyd Mayweather NEXT fights
THE first six months of 2022 was a monster run in boxing, and you can expect more of the same in the second half of the year. Earlier this year we had Tyson Fury's knockout win over Dillian Whyte, as well as Dmitry Bivol's shocking decision victory against Canelo Alvarez.
bodyslam.net
Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 officially set for UFC 282 in December
Will Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira be able to one-up their first fight for the UFC Light Heavyweight title? We will find out this December. Prochazka, the defending light heavyweight champion, will put his title on the line in a rematch with Glover Teixeira on Dec. 10 at UFC 282 following an initial report by The Underground.
CBS Sports
2022 UFC event schedule: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen on tap
The second half of 2022 is heating up in a big way for UFC. The promotion has had champions unexpectedly retain their titles, massive upsets and more drama than usual among its star athletes in the first eight months of the year. Perhaps the biggest upset of the year came...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Alexander Volkanovski leans Islam Makhachev at UFC 280: ‘He doesn’t make too many mistakes’
Alexander Volkanovski has been keeping a close eye on the upcoming lightweight title tilt. The current UFC featherweight champion is locked in as the replacement fighter should anything go wrong at UFC 280. In the main event, the vacant 155-pound crown is on the line when former champion Charles Oliveira finally squares off with surging top contender Islam Makhachev.
MMAmania.com
Plot twist! Charles Oliveira will drop to 145, challenge Alex Volkanovski for UFC title in Australia
Charles Oliveira expects to recapture the lightweight title when he collides with top contender Islam Makhachev in the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Sat. (Oct. 22, 2022) at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. A victory is likely to send Oliveira into a lightweight...
NAC’s approval of slap fighting is an open-handed blow to brain trauma concerns | Opinion
“The commission administers the State laws and regulations governing unarmed combat for the protection of the public and to ensure the health and safety of the contestants.”. ***. That’s the final sentence in the Nevada Athletic Commission’s mission statement vowing to protect boxers, mixed martial artists, kickboxers, and other disciplines...
MMAmania.com
UFC 280 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Oliveira vs. Makhachev
After a brief stint inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Octagon goes international once again this Saturday (Oct. 22, 2022) when Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev fight for the Lightweight title on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The Bantamweight belt will also be at stake in UFC 280’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-feature, which sees Aljamain Sterling attempt to defend it against former division ruler T.J. Dillashaw. One fight prior, Sean O’Malley faces the stiffest test of his career in the lethal Petr Yan.
Centre Daily
Beneil Dariush at peace with losing UFC 280 backup slot to Alexander Volkanovski: ‘I put myself in everybody’s shoes’
ABU DHABI – Initially fired up by the news of Alexander Volkanovski’s positioning as UFC 280 backup fighter, Beneil Dariush has made peace with the situation. Throughout much of his training camp, Dariush (21-4-1 MMA, 15-4-1 UFC) was under the impression that he would step into Saturday’s main event if Charles Oliveira or Islam Makhachev was unable to partake. That’s why he was confused less than two weeks before the event when Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) announced himself as the official backup.
Dana White’s Power Slap League is coming to Las Vegas with ‘major network’ ambitions
Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta are teaming up once again to bring the world of slap fighting into the big leagues. White has teased for years that he might get into the hard-palmed, cheek-smashing slap game. At first it sounded like slap fighting may become another unusual niche serviced on UFC Fight Pass alongside classic kung-fu movies. But over the past few months, things have gotten very serious.
MMA Fighting
No Bets Barred: Going all out with a UFC 280 gambling extravaganza
It’s the week we’ve all been waiting for as UFC 280 takes place this Saturday in Abu Dhabi. Featuring two title fights and numerous other marquee matchups, UFC 280 is the best event of the year and the No Bets Barred boys have you covered for all your gambling needs.
mmanews.com
Helwani Considers Dana White’s Power Slap League Hypocritical
MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has given his take on confirmation that Dana White‘s Power Slap League has secured approval from the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that White’s desire to capitalize on the growing interest in slap fighting has taken a sizable step closer to reality. The unique form of combat first rose to prominent in Russia and Europe, and sees two combatants forcefully strike one another with open palms until one is either knocked out or concedes defeat.
Centre Daily
Video: UFC 280 open workouts with Islam Makhachev (as Khabib watches), Charles Oliveira, more
ABU DHABI – UFC 280 open workouts took place Wednesday inside of Yas Mall, and MMA Junkie was on scene for the festivities. Participating in open workouts were Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling, Sean O’Malley, and Petr Yan. Oliveira and Makhachev square off in the UFC 280...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez off the hook for Bivol rematch
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez is now off the hook of needing to face his conqueror Dmitry Bivol in a rematch after the WBA light heavyweight champion made it known that he’s not interested in fighting him again. Bivol is essentially saving Canelo’s career by saying he’s not interested...
worldboxingnews.net
Full card set for ShoBox at Bally’s this Friday night
SHOWTIME SPORTS® popular prospect series SHOBOX: The New Generation® returns to Bally’s Atlantic City Casino and Resort, site of the first SHOBOX® 21 years ago, for the second time in two months this week with an exciting tripleheader featuring four undefeated fighters with a combined record of 82-3-3.
Centre Daily
Conflicting NFL, College Schedules Contributing to CFP Expansion Delay
View the original article to see embedded media. The College Football Playoff Board of Managers met in Dallas on Thursday in the latest round of meetings surrounding potential expansion. Exiting the meetings on Thursday, there was no official update regarding timeline of expansion of the playoff. “They made progress. They’re...
Comments / 0