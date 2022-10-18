Read full article on original website
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
37-Year-Old Seriously Injured After Being Hit By 2 Cars Near Intersection In Stamford
A Fairfield County resident was seriously injured after being hit by two vehicles. The incident took place in Stamford, around 7:10 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the area of East Main Street, and Lawn Avenue. According to Stamford Police Sgt. Jeffrey Booth, officers responded to a report of a bicyclist...
NBC Connecticut
Route 8 Closed in Torrington Due to Crash With Serious Injuries
Part of Route 8 South in Torrington is closed because of a car accident with serious injuries, according to Connecticut State Police. The highway is closed in the area of exits 45 and 44. The crash was reported at approximately 2:20 p.m. Troopers said a car appears to have gone...
Torrington woman struck by car, dies while fixing tire on Route 8 in Thomaston
THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Torrington woman was fatally struck by a car when she attempted to fix her flat tire on Route 8 in Thomaston Wednesday afternoon. According to state police, troopers reported to a collision between a pedestrian and car just after 3:30 p.m. Police found that the pedestrian was driving when she […]
Woman Struck, Killed While Attempting To Repair Tire In Thomaston
A woman was killed while attempting to repair a flat tire on a busy Connecticut roadway. The incident happened Wednesday, Oct. 19 at around 3:35 p.m. in Litchfield County on Route 8 in Thomaston. State Police troopers were dispatched to the area of Route 8 northbound between the Exit 39...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Car Hits A Trane
2022-10-19@10:53pm–#Bridgeport CT–A car hits a Trane Air Conditioner condenser and coil, also causing damage to the building at the corner of Maplewood and Clinton Avenue. There were no reported injuries.
Several people displaced in East Main Street apartment fire in Bridgeport
Several people are displaced following an apartment fire that heavily damaged the rear of a two-story building in Bridgeport.
sheltonherald.com
Torrington woman, 26, killed changing tire on Route 8 in Thomaston, police say
THOMASTON — A Torrington woman died Wednesday after she was hit by a car while changing a tire, state police said. Karina Marie Lopez, 26, had been driving on Route 8 northbound near Exit 39 about 3:30 p.m. when she realized her tire was flat and her car became disabled in the left lane, police said.
NBC Connecticut
Bicyclist Struck in Stamford Is in Critical Condition
A bicyclist who was hit by a pickup in Stamford Wednesday night is in critical condition. Police said they responded to East Main Street at Lawn Avenue at 7:11 p.m. after receiving a report that a vehicle hit a person who was on a bicycle. The bicyclist, a 37 year-old...
lD Released Of 19-Year-Old Killed In Waterbury Crash Just Days Before His Scheduled Wedding
Police have released the identity of a 19-year-old Connecticut man and member of the Connecticut National Guard killed in a two-vehicle crash just days before his wedding. Josue Alicea-Tirado, of Waterbury, was killed in New Haven County around 5:20 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Waterbury. According to Waterbury Police Lt....
Route 8 near Thomaston shut down after crash
THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 8 northbound near exit 39 in Thomaston is shut down as officials investigate a crash that may have involved a pedestrian. Officials were alerted to the crash at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police. While responders were told that the crash potentially involved a pedestrian, state police have […]
Interstate 91 in New Haven closed due to crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven was shut down Wednesday evening due to a crash. Lanes were closed between exits 6 and 8 due to a motorcycle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. No further information was immediately available.
DoingItLocal
Trumbull News: 4 Car Accident At Home Depot
2022-10-20@3:40pm–#Trumbull CT– Report of a FOUR car accident in the Home Depot parking lot at 90 Monroe Turnpike. Did anyone see this? I have so many questions!
19-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Waterbury Crash
A 19-year-old Connecticut resident was killed in an early morning two-vehicle crash. The crash took place in New Haven County around 5:20 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Waterbury. According to Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette, officers responded to the area of 885 Watertown Ave., and found two vehicles, with both drivers injured.
Suffolk police respond to altercation between teacher and student at Sachem High School North
Suffolk County police were called to Sachem High School North on Thursday due to an altercation that happened between a teacher and student.
Sheriff: Thieves steal Mercedes Benz SUV with 3-month-old baby inside; vehicle found abandoned hours later
A 3-month-old baby is safe after the Essex County sheriff says thieves stole a vehicle, with the baby left in the backseat in Irvington.
Police: 3 men arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Nassau, Suffolk
According to police, the suspects are from the Bronx and were arrested after a car crash on Babylon Turnpike in Roosevelt early Wednesday morning.
Man paralyzed from police van no longer faces charges in Connecticut
The man paralyzed while in new haven police custody is no longer facing charges.
Man Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On North Branford Roadway
A Connecticut man was killed during a serious three-car crash. The crash took place in New Haven County around 8:45 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 1 in North Branford in the area of Forest Road. According to the North Branford Police, officers responded to the area of Forest Road (Route 22)...
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Person Accused of Fleeing Drive-By Shooting in Watertown
Watertown Police are looking for a person's that allegedly fired several gunshots from their car before driving off. The drive-by shooting happened at approximately 2:15 a.m. in the Oakville section of town. A dark-colored SUV appears to have turned down Hubbel Avenue, where several gunshots were heard. Police said the...
zip06.com
Police Incident Report for Oct. 20
The Sound publishes a Police Incident Report to inform residents of incidents, criminal activities, and police responses occurring in Branford and North Branford. As those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty, the report does not include names. It may be edited for space and content. Branford. Wednesday, Aug. 31.
