Bridgeport, CT

NBC Connecticut

Route 8 Closed in Torrington Due to Crash With Serious Injuries

Part of Route 8 South in Torrington is closed because of a car accident with serious injuries, according to Connecticut State Police. The highway is closed in the area of exits 45 and 44. The crash was reported at approximately 2:20 p.m. Troopers said a car appears to have gone...
TORRINGTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Car Hits A Trane

2022-10-19@10:53pm–#Bridgeport CT–A car hits a Trane Air Conditioner condenser and coil, also causing damage to the building at the corner of Maplewood and Clinton Avenue. There were no reported injuries.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bicyclist Struck in Stamford Is in Critical Condition

A bicyclist who was hit by a pickup in Stamford Wednesday night is in critical condition. Police said they responded to East Main Street at Lawn Avenue at 7:11 p.m. after receiving a report that a vehicle hit a person who was on a bicycle. The bicyclist, a 37 year-old...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Route 8 near Thomaston shut down after crash

THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 8 northbound near exit 39 in Thomaston is shut down as officials investigate a crash that may have involved a pedestrian. Officials were alerted to the crash at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police. While responders were told that the crash potentially involved a pedestrian, state police have […]
THOMASTON, CT
WTNH

Interstate 91 in New Haven closed due to crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven was shut down Wednesday evening due to a crash. Lanes were closed between exits 6 and 8 due to a motorcycle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. No further information was immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

19-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Waterbury Crash

A 19-year-old Connecticut resident was killed in an early morning two-vehicle crash. The crash took place in New Haven County around 5:20 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Waterbury. According to Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette, officers responded to the area of 885 Watertown Ave., and found two vehicles, with both drivers injured.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Look for Person Accused of Fleeing Drive-By Shooting in Watertown

Watertown Police are looking for a person's that allegedly fired several gunshots from their car before driving off. The drive-by shooting happened at approximately 2:15 a.m. in the Oakville section of town. A dark-colored SUV appears to have turned down Hubbel Avenue, where several gunshots were heard. Police said the...
WATERTOWN, CT
zip06.com

Police Incident Report for Oct. 20

The Sound publishes a Police Incident Report to inform residents of incidents, criminal activities, and police responses occurring in Branford and North Branford. As those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty, the report does not include names. It may be edited for space and content. Branford. Wednesday, Aug. 31.
NEW HAVEN, CT

