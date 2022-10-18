ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

Uncertainty Clouds Holiday Shopping for Consumers as Inflation Takes a Toll

Inflation is weighing heavily on consumer attitudes this holiday shopping season. Many shoppers are planning to make fewer purchases and at a discount, several reports show. Still, households will spend $1,455, on average, on holiday gifts. Families don't like to skimp when it comes to the holidays, under any conditions.
NBC Connecticut

Elon Musk Says a Global Recession Could Last Until the Spring of 2024

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet he thinks the global economic decline can last until the spring of 2024. Musk becomes the latest corporate titan to express reservations about the economy, joining Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
NBC Connecticut

China's Leadership Reshuffle Puts Greater Weight on Relations With the U.S.

BEIJING — China's latest leadership appointments point to greater emphasis on relations with the U.S. Foreign Minister Wang Yi joined the new Politburo, the second-highest level of power, state media announced Sunday. That's despite expectations he might retire. The changes showed that Yang Jiechi, a long-time diplomat closely involved...
NBC Connecticut

Snap Shares Plunge Nearly 30%, Closing at Lowest Since Early 2019

Snap's revenue missed estimates, coming in at $1.13 billion versus $1.14 billion expected. Bernstein downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform and reduced its price target to $9 from $15. The social media company has suffered as a result of the struggling online advertising market. Shares of Snap fell...

