BEACH BITES: Lee’s Farmers Market

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Lee’s Farmers Market in Murrells Inlet is part farmers market, but it’s also way more than that.

“They come in thinking it’s produce, but it’s a big, different world when you look outside,” said Ed Dombrowski, a co-owner of the market. “When you look at the front, it looks like the old general store from ‘Little House on the Prairie,’ but then when people walk in they say ‘wow, this is a specialty place.’ We have the top 1% of beef in the country in our butcher area. We are also very well known for our crab cakes. We’re also known for our tomato pies; we sell about 150 tomato pies a day. I have a couple ladies back there, that’s all they do all day is make tomato pies.”

Dombrowski and company are proud of just how special their place has become. Besides what they’re making on-site, it also takes a crew just to keep the shelves stocked with all the specialty products they sell.

“We have a lot of Italian dried meats,” Dombrowski said. “We have 150 different types of pasta. We have 27 different types of ravioli. And then, in our cheese area, we have 109 different types of cheeses.”

While they specialize in Italian products, they also have the market cornered on everything Polish.

“Polish side, we have Mietek. Mietek is our Polish chef,” Dombrowski said. “He is here, and he makes fresh perogies. He makes golumpkis, which is stuffed cabbage. He makes hunter’s stew, which is a big seller; it’s a combination of onions and carrots and meats and stuff like that. And then. we make a lot of different kinds of desserts here. Mietek’s wife does that.”

But like all our Beach Bites features, if you don’t want to cook, you’re covered there, too.

“We only do a handful of sandwiches,” Dombrowski said. “About 10 sandwiches, but they are phenomenal. We are very well known for our pastrami sandwich. You get a half pound of meat. It comes from Carnegie Deli. It’s done right down there.

“And yes, Reubens. Again half-pound of meat. Corned beef is from Carnegie Deli. We have German sauerkraut, that we do a couple different things to it. We have rye bread that comes out of New Jersey. It comes in. We finish it off in the oven so you have that really good crusty rye bread on the outside and real soft on the inside.”

At Lee’s Farmers Market, it’s gourmet, it’s rustic, and it’s also fun.

“I mean when Skeeter’s, when the music’s going, Skeeter will be dancing with the customers in the place,” Dombrowski said. “We really love Murrells Inlet and this whole area here.”

Dombrowski says 90% of the market’s customers are local, and another sign that they’re doing things right is that, most of their customer’s children and grandchildren are now regulars, too.

