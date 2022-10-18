ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

$4K Arnold Palmer collectible stolen from Gastonia dentist: Police

By Jesse Ullmann
Queen City News
Queen City News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=409Rmq_0idycLoZ00

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A collectible worth about $4,000 was stolen from a dental office in Gastonia, and the suspect, and the doll, are being sought, police said.

Investigators said the suspect broke into a dental office on W. Hudson Blvd. on Sunday, Oct. 17. A 1998 signed Arnold Palmer doll in its original package worth about $4,000 was reported stolen.

Woman sexually assaulted by Uber driver in Matthews: Police

Surveillance footage of the suspect was released and authorities are asking pawn shops to keep an eye out for this very unique item.

