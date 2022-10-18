$4K Arnold Palmer collectible stolen from Gastonia dentist: Police

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A collectible worth about $4,000 was stolen from a dental office in Gastonia, and the suspect, and the doll, are being sought, police said.

Investigators said the suspect broke into a dental office on W. Hudson Blvd. on Sunday, Oct. 17. A 1998 signed Arnold Palmer doll in its original package worth about $4,000 was reported stolen.

Surveillance footage of the suspect was released and authorities are asking pawn shops to keep an eye out for this very unique item.

