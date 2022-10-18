BALTIMORE -- When the Ravens take on the Browns this Sunday, some special former members of the team will also be in town.The Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII squad will be in Charm City this Sunday for the game as part of a 10-year reunion, and now's your chance to win some signed memorabilia from that championship squad. The team is allowing fans to 'take a spin down memory lane' for a chance for prizes in February. Click this link to spin the wheel for prizes like a picture signed by Joe Flacco, a helmet signed by Haloti Ngata and a football signed by Ed Reed. All entrants are entered to win the grand prize: an autographed Ray Lewis helmet. The Ravens went to Super Bowl XLVII, also known as the Harbowl, and won 34-31 against the 49ers.This was the epic game when the lights went out mid-game, Jacoby Jones ran the ball back 109-yards for a kick return that would set a new record and Sam Koch ran the ball around for almost 10-seconds to take a safety to practically secure the Ravens win.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO