FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Bills on top, Giants climb; how far do Packers, 49ers fall?
It's always kind of the NFL to drop one of these weeks on us to remind everyone that we don't know anything. Admittedly, Week 6 was not the most thrilling slate of games from beginning to end, but it sure as hell was one of the most surprising weekends of the year.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to major Baltimore Ravens roster move
The Baltimore Ravens are still recovering from a brutal loss to the New York Jets this weekend after the team blew yet another double-digit lead in the game, but it looks like the team is getting some good news as one veteran star receiver appears set to join the team’s lineup.
thecomeback.com
Ravens sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver
The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Melvin Gordon News
On Monday night, the Denver Broncos benched running back Melvin Gordon for the entire second half against the Los Angeles Chargers. He finished the game with just three carries for eight yards. After the Broncos' overtime loss, Gordon faced several questions from the media about his lack of usage in...
Wyatt Teller Gives Unfortunate Update on his Availability Against Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns will be without their Pro Bowl right guard against the Baltimore Ravens most likely.
Vikings Sign a New OLB to 53-Man Roster
Get ready Vikings fans, in the latest bit of Minnesota Vikings news, the Vikings have signed a former Los Angeles Ram. Unfortunately, though, his name is not Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, the Vikings announced they will sign OLB Benton Whitley to the 53-man roster. Whitley is a 2022 undrafted free...
6 Concerning Vikings Stats Through 6 Weeks
Yesterday, we went through six positive Vikings stats heading into their bye week. Being 5-1, there are certainly plenty of positive signs for this Vikings squad. However, this Minnesota squad is far from being the best in the league as-is. Here are six equally concerning Vikings stats through the first six weeks of the 2022 NFL season.
Melvin Gordon seems to send message to Broncos with Twitter activity
Melvin Gordon barely played in the Denver Broncos’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, and the veteran running back may now be hoping for a change of scenery. Gordon had just three carries for 8 yards in Denver’s 19-16 loss. He took a back seat to...
NBC New York
Taylor Swift to Tease ‘Midnights' Album During Thursday Night Football
Taylor Swift to tease new album during Thursday Night Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Taylor Swift may not be headlining the Super Bowl, but she is using the NFL to promote her new music. Swift announced that the teaser trailer for her new album, “Midnights,” will be shown...
NBC New York
NFL Rumors: Robert Kraft, Jerry Jones Had ‘Heated Exchange' at Owners Meeting
Report: Robert Kraft, Jerry Jones had 'heated exchange' at owners meeting originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tempers reportedly flared between New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones while discussing NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's contract on Tuesday. According to ESPN's Seth Wickersham, NFL owners voted...
NFL And Amazon Looking To Own ‘Black Friday’
There’s a reason why the NFL and Amazon are the nation’s richest sports league and online retailer, respectively. They’re always looking for untapped business opportunities. Starting next year, the NFL and Amazon will stream a newly scheduled “Black Friday” game the day after Thanksgiving. The...
Packers' Randall Cobb could be out vs. Bills
The Buffalo Bills are off this week with their bye upcoming. However, even with the few days away from football head coach Sean McDermott will give his guys, they’ll still start turning the page to their next opponent. That team is the Green Bay Packers and there’s a chance...
NBC Sports
NFL announces Black Friday game in 2023
The NFL will play football on Black Friday next year. Discussion about scheduling a game on the day after Thanksgiving has gone on for some time and the league announced on Tuesday that there will be a game played on November 24, 2023. The game is expected to kick off...
Ravens Super Bowl XLVII squad will be in town for Browns game
BALTIMORE -- When the Ravens take on the Browns this Sunday, some special former members of the team will also be in town.The Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII squad will be in Charm City this Sunday for the game as part of a 10-year reunion, and now's your chance to win some signed memorabilia from that championship squad. The team is allowing fans to 'take a spin down memory lane' for a chance for prizes in February. Click this link to spin the wheel for prizes like a picture signed by Joe Flacco, a helmet signed by Haloti Ngata and a football signed by Ed Reed. All entrants are entered to win the grand prize: an autographed Ray Lewis helmet. The Ravens went to Super Bowl XLVII, also known as the Harbowl, and won 34-31 against the 49ers.This was the epic game when the lights went out mid-game, Jacoby Jones ran the ball back 109-yards for a kick return that would set a new record and Sam Koch ran the ball around for almost 10-seconds to take a safety to practically secure the Ravens win.
Peter Schrager insists he’s ‘not embarrassed’ on GMFB after recalling his horrendous MVP pick before the season
PETER SCHRAGER admitted defeat in the MVP race this season. The Good Morning Football host reflected on his pick before the 2022 campaign had begun. And Schrager conceded his pick has no chance of winning the award this summer. The GMFB host picked Russell Wilson to win MVP before the...
