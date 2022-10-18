Read full article on original website
"We're going to shut Main Street Down:" Boonville going all-in on village wide Halloween bash and Trunk-or-Treat Saturday, October 29
BOONVILLE- In 2021, Boonville gave it a go for a community supported and based trunk-or-treat. Officials say despite the not so cooperative weather that was endured, there was quite a significant response and it inspired an even bigger bash for this year. On Saturday, October 29, the village and its...
UPDATE: ‘Shelter-in-Place’ for Stevens Street lifted
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that the shelter-in-place for Stevens Street has been lifted and the situation has been resolved peacefully. What is known at this time is an individual with a gun was barricaded in a home on Stevens Street in Utica. The situation...
Oneida County Civil Service Exam application deadline extended to Nov. 4
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – The next Civil Service exam for the position of Correction Officer has been set for Dec. 10. All applications must be submitted to the Oneida County Department of Personnel by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 4. There is a $25 fee, however in an effort to assist recruiting efforts, the owners of Mountain Ice in Marcy have pledged to reimburse everyone who signs up with A $25 gift card, which will be sent upon completion of the exam.
Bike repair station installed in Little Falls
Dick Gloo and Tom Wiers start digging the holes needed for the bike repair station along Flint Ave. A complete bike repair workstation is being installed in Little Falls along the Empire State Trail on the southside. Dave Dardzinski and Jayne Ritz from Main Street First were involved in the...
Camillus photographer recognized in Erie Canal contest
CAMILLUS — Twelve stunning images rose above a competitive field of 230 entries to win the 17th Annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Judges selected winning photos in four contest categories, along […]
Plans in the works to open Five Below at former JCPenney location in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – The former JCPenney location in Rome may soon be home to a new Five Below after sitting vacant for more than two years. Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo says DCL Management, which operates Freedom Plaza, has submitted to the city plans to approve a sign that says “Five Below Coming Soon.”
Former Oneida City Chamberlain arrested, stealing over $78,000 in city funds
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Oneida City Chamberlain Nancy Andrews was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 from the city over the past 14 years, according to New York State Police, State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, and Madison County District Attorney William G. Gabor. 77-year-old Nancy Andrews is charged with allegedly stealing $78,881.55 in […]
Former Oneida city chamberlain accused of stealing $78K during office term
The City of Oneida’s former chamberlain is accused of stealing more than $78,000 from the city over the course of 14 years. Nancy Andrews, 77, was arrested on Oct. 19 and is facing several felony charges, including grand larceny, corrupting the government, falsifying business records and tampering with public records.
Another (short) stretch added to ‘Loop the Lake’ trail, final piece scheduled for 2026
A new “Loop the Lake” trail extension on the southeast corner of Onondaga Lake is complete, marking another 0.36 miles towards the completion of the “Loop the Lake” trail. “This was a really complicated piece of the puzzle,” said County Executive Ryan McMahon, who cut a...
Utica Schools Locked Down Twice in One Day – What Happened?
Two separate lockdown incidents in the Utica City School District caused some tense moments for students and parents on Thursday. Police say the first incident was done as a precautionary measure, while the second was what is often called 'swatting'. Utica Police were called to a domestic incident on Bristol...
More Property Complaints
Another Stafford Avenue resident told the Waterville Village Board he wants something done about a property on Stafford Avenue. At last week’s Village Board meeting the man said he and other neighbors wanted the Village to do something about the piled up debris, noise and lately, fires that create thick smoke and odor.
Crane stuck in downtown Utica block traffic for short time
UTICA, N. Y. – Traffic was slow in downtown Utica for a short time Friday morning after a crane became stuck on Oriskany Street near the site of the Nexus Center construction. A flatbed truck was called in to maneuver the rig off of a curb where it appears...
Release: Free Virtual Job Fair; Businesses and Job Seekers in 11 Counties are Invited
Utica, NY – A free virtual job fair will be held on Wednesday, October 26th, from 11:00am to 1:00pm. Businesses and job seekers from across an eleven-county region are invited to attend: Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Fulton, Montgomery, Schoharie, Onondaga and Cortland counties. The online event is...
Six Months Later, Arrests Made in Delaware County Camper Caper
Delaware County Sheriff’s officials say, following a six-month investigation, three county residents are being charged in connection with a burglary at Herman’s Trailer Sales in the Town of Walton in April. Sheriff’s officials say on April 29, Deputies were dispatched to a report of a burglary at the...
Afton man accused of starting fire at Bassett Hospital
NYSP at Oneonta arrested Raymond P. Sidlauskas, 66 of Afton. Afton was allegedly involved in a report of arson at Basset Hospital.
Woman charged after crash in Delaware County
On October 13th, Delaware County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a one car motor vehicle accident in the Town of Davenport.
Motorcycle accident with deer injures man in Marcy
MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man was injured in a motorcycle accident with a deer in the Town of Marcy on October 18th. At around 6:50 pm on Tuesday, 29-year-old Seth Buck was on his 2022 Yamaha motorcycle driving south...
Oneida County man charged with intoxicated driving in Martinsburg
MARTINSBURG- A man from Oneida County is accused of intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. Michael A. Bennett, 46, of Rome, NY was arrested early Thursday by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs in the first-degree.
3 arrested following burglary at business in Walton
Following a six-month long investigation, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office arrested three individuals who were allegedly involved in the robbery of Herman's
Crime Stoppers Wanted Person, Multiple Agencies Looking for This Man
Four local police agencies are looking for a Rome man on several warrants, including weapons charges. Police are looking for 40-year-old Joseph E. Flock, last known to be living in the Rome area. Flock is wanted by Oneida City Police on Criminal Possession of a Firearm, according to Sgt Mike...
