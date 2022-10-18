ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Winfield, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnyhomepage.com

UPDATE: ‘Shelter-in-Place’ for Stevens Street lifted

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that the shelter-in-place for Stevens Street has been lifted and the situation has been resolved peacefully. What is known at this time is an individual with a gun was barricaded in a home on Stevens Street in Utica. The situation...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Oneida County Civil Service Exam application deadline extended to Nov. 4

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – The next Civil Service exam for the position of Correction Officer has been set for Dec. 10. All applications must be submitted to the Oneida County Department of Personnel by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 4. There is a $25 fee, however in an effort to assist recruiting efforts, the owners of Mountain Ice in Marcy have pledged to reimburse everyone who signs up with A $25 gift card, which will be sent upon completion of the exam.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Bike repair station installed in Little Falls

Dick Gloo and Tom Wiers start digging the holes needed for the bike repair station along Flint Ave. A complete bike repair workstation is being installed in Little Falls along the Empire State Trail on the southside. Dave Dardzinski and Jayne Ritz from Main Street First were involved in the...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
WKTV

Plans in the works to open Five Below at former JCPenney location in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – The former JCPenney location in Rome may soon be home to a new Five Below after sitting vacant for more than two years. Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo says DCL Management, which operates Freedom Plaza, has submitted to the city plans to approve a sign that says “Five Below Coming Soon.”
ROME, NY
WKTV

Former Oneida city chamberlain accused of stealing $78K during office term

The City of Oneida’s former chamberlain is accused of stealing more than $78,000 from the city over the course of 14 years. Nancy Andrews, 77, was arrested on Oct. 19 and is facing several felony charges, including grand larceny, corrupting the government, falsifying business records and tampering with public records.
ONEIDA, NY
WIBX 950

Utica Schools Locked Down Twice in One Day – What Happened?

Two separate lockdown incidents in the Utica City School District caused some tense moments for students and parents on Thursday. Police say the first incident was done as a precautionary measure, while the second was what is often called 'swatting'. Utica Police were called to a domestic incident on Bristol...
UTICA, NY
watervilletimes.com

More Property Complaints

Another Stafford Avenue resident told the Waterville Village Board he wants something done about a property on Stafford Avenue. At last week’s Village Board meeting the man said he and other neighbors wanted the Village to do something about the piled up debris, noise and lately, fires that create thick smoke and odor.
WATERVILLE, NY
WKTV

Crane stuck in downtown Utica block traffic for short time

UTICA, N. Y. – Traffic was slow in downtown Utica for a short time Friday morning after a crane became stuck on Oriskany Street near the site of the Nexus Center construction. A flatbed truck was called in to maneuver the rig off of a curb where it appears...
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Motorcycle accident with deer injures man in Marcy

MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man was injured in a motorcycle accident with a deer in the Town of Marcy on October 18th. At around 6:50 pm on Tuesday, 29-year-old Seth Buck was on his 2022 Yamaha motorcycle driving south...
MARCY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Oneida County man charged with intoxicated driving in Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG- A man from Oneida County is accused of intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. Michael A. Bennett, 46, of Rome, NY was arrested early Thursday by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs in the first-degree.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy