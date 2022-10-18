ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, NY

WKTV

Oneida County Civil Service Exam application deadline extended to Nov. 4

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – The next Civil Service exam for the position of Correction Officer has been set for Dec. 10. All applications must be submitted to the Oneida County Department of Personnel by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 4. There is a $25 fee, however in an effort to assist recruiting efforts, the owners of Mountain Ice in Marcy have pledged to reimburse everyone who signs up with A $25 gift card, which will be sent upon completion of the exam.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

New boat launch to be built on the Barge Canal in Verona

VERONA, N.Y. – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner, Basil Seggos, announced Friday, a new boat launch is being built in Verona, on the Barge Canal. Located on Cove Road, the new boat launch is supposed to increase recreational, fishing and boating. The boat launch...
VERONA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica School Superintendent put on Administrative Leave

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Bruce Karam, the Utica City School District Superintendent has been placed on Administrative Leave by the city’s Board of Education. Brian Nolan was named as the acting Superintendent by a vote of the board during a special meeting on Tuesday, October 18th. Nolan is...
UTICA, NY
watervilletimes.com

More Property Complaints

Another Stafford Avenue resident told the Waterville Village Board he wants something done about a property on Stafford Avenue. At last week’s Village Board meeting the man said he and other neighbors wanted the Village to do something about the piled up debris, noise and lately, fires that create thick smoke and odor.
WATERVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Residents speak out on Minoa Farms proposal

VILLAGE OF MINOA – The Village of Minoa held a public informational session at its Oct. 17 meeting to address a proposal for new additions to the Minoa Farms neighborhood. Over three phases, Brolex Properties LLC is looking to have 85 rental homes constructed on sections five, six and seven of the development area started in 1997.
MINOA, NY
WKTV

Local employees recognized for going above and beyond at work

UTICA, N.Y. – The Rotary Club of Utica recognized four local workers during its 31st Annual Pride of Workmanship awards ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 20. These honors are awarded annually to community members who show commitment to their jobs and exceed expectations. Co-workers and managers sent nominations to the...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

City of Syracuse to change traffic signal at Geddes and Onondaga Streets

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The City of Syracuse Department of Public Works (DPW) plans on adjusting the traffic signal at the intersection of South Geddes and West Onondaga Streets on Tuesday, November 1. The DPW will be changing the aforementioned light from a standard signal light to a yellow and red,...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Former Oneida City Chamberlin allegedly steals over $78K in city funds

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Office of the Comptroller has reported that the former Oneida City Chamberlin has been arrested on multiple felonies for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 in city funds for the past 14 years. According to State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Madison...
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

Plans in the works to open Five Below at former JCPenney location in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – The former JCPenney location in Rome may soon be home to a new Five Below after sitting vacant for more than two years. Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo says DCL Management, which operates Freedom Plaza, has submitted to the city plans to approve a sign that says “Five Below Coming Soon.”
ROME, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Two restaurants fail their health inspections: October 2-8

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 2 to October 8. Two food services failed their inspections: Burger King Restaurant, 4035 Route 31, Liverpool Rosalie’s Cucina, 841 West Genesee Street, Skaneateles Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below. […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Crane stuck in downtown Utica block traffic for short time

UTICA, N. Y. – Traffic was slow in downtown Utica for a short time Friday morning after a crane became stuck on Oriskany Street near the site of the Nexus Center construction. A flatbed truck was called in to maneuver the rig off of a curb where it appears...
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPDATE: ‘Shelter-in-Place’ for Stevens Street lifted

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that the shelter-in-place for Stevens Street has been lifted and the situation has been resolved peacefully. What is known at this time is an individual with a gun was barricaded in a home on Stevens Street in Utica. The situation...
UTICA, NY
wxhc.com

Structure Fire Ongoing Brings Large Emergency Response in Tully

Around 4pm today, October 17th the Tully Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire at 58 State St. (US Route 11). Upon arrival fire fighters found heavy smoke coming from the rear of a one story residence and called for assistance. State St. was closed between Elm...
TULLY, NY

