A Las Vegas babysitter who kicked a boy in his skull, killing him, for peeing on himself has agreed to a plea deal, Radar has learned.Laurren J. Courtney, 23, was scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 17, agreed to plea guilty, according to court filings. With the guilty plea, Courtney is set to get a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 20 years.Courtney is accused of killing Ryan James Peralto, who died at University Medical Center after his skull was fractured. The injury caused bleeding in the brain, and he suffered damage to his spleen, liver, pancreas...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 8 DAYS AGO