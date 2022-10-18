Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Growing Concern On Spence's Side That Crawford's Team Isn't Committed To Fight
When Errol Spence Jr.’s representative sent back another revised contract to Terence Crawford’s attorney early this month, those working on Spence’s behalf were optimistic that it would lead to the consummation of a deal for the unbeaten welterweight champions to finally fight at some point early in 2023.
Boxing Scene
Peter Fury: The 7-3 Score For Shields Ridiculous; Marshall Fight Could’ve Went Either Way
Peter Fury feels good about what Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall accomplished for women’s boxing Saturday night in London. Tyson Fury’s uncle, who trains Marshall, didn’t have a problem, either, with the United States’ Shields winning their 10-round, 160-pound championship match unanimously over England’s Marshall on the scorecards. What Fury cannot accept, however, is that two judges scored seven of the 10 rounds for Shields, who left the ring at a sold-out O2 Arena with the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO middleweight titles.
Boxing Scene
Shields Wins Big But Baumgardner Might be Biggest Winner: Weekend Afterthoughts
Women’s boxing delivered two events in 2022 that had all the ingredients one could ask for. In Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano, and then this past weekend, fight fans could look forward to fights that had proper but not overlong builds, genuine competitive animosity, and then delivery in the ring. On...
Boxing Scene
Shields: If They're Not Paying Me & Franchon Crews Whole Bunch Of Money, Won't Do It
A second fight with Savannah Marshall wasn’t the only rematch mentioned for Claressa Shields after she defeated Marshall on Saturday night in London. Shields also assessed the possibility of facing undisputed super middleweight champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn again. The undefeated Shields beat Crews-Dezurn by unanimous decision in her four-round pro debut in November 2016 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner on Mayer: 'She’s Going to Be Salty For a Very Long Time'
Alycia Baumgardner doesn't believe Mikaela Mayer will ever get over her loss. Last Saturday night in front of a sell-out crowd at the O2 Arena in London, Baumgardner defeated Mayer over 10 rounds via close split decision to add Mayer’s WBO and IBF junior lightweight titles to her existing WBC and IBO versions.
Boxing Scene
Luis Ortiz Believes A Deathly Outcome Awaits Ruiz If He Faces Wilder: "He'll Kill Andy Ruiz"
Long before Deontay Wilder made his return to the ring this past weekend, Andy Ruiz Jr. expressed an overwhelming desire to face the pernicious knockout puncher. Having lost his WBO, WBC, and WBA heavyweight titles against Anthony Joshua in their immediate rematch at the tail end of 2019, Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) picked up his second consecutive victory earlier this year at the expense of Luis Ortiz.
Boxing Scene
Adrien Broner on Conor Benn, Positive Drug Test: 'I Would’ve F----- Buddy Up'
Adrien Broner wasn’t too pleased when he heard that Conor Benn tested for a banned substance. The brash multi-weight champion from Cincinnati was often invoked as a possible option for Benn, the rising welterweight whose fight with Chris Eubank Jr., at a 157-pound catchweight, was axed earlier this month after it was revealed that Benn, 26, tested positive for clomifene, a fertility drug that boosts testosterone levels in men. The revelations have cast a dark cloud over a fighter tabbed by many as the next star to emerge from the British boxing firmament.
Boxing Scene
Fury vs. Chisora III Will Reportedly Land at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
According to the Manchester Evening News, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will stake his title in a voluntary defense against countryman Derek Chisora on December 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The bout between Fury and Chisora will be the third meeting between the two. Fury won a twelve round unanimous...
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson: “135 Bout To Be Mines”
Although Shakur Stevenson is only 25 years of age, the former Olympic silver medalist has continued to leave an indelible mark in the pugilistic sport. Recently, after truncating the world title reign of Oscar Valdez earlier this year, Stevenson attempted to defend his unified throne against Robson Conceicao in front of his hometown crowd in Newark, New Jersey. Nevertheless, after embarking on a grueling weight cut to make the 130-pound limit, Stevenson was left stupefied as he was unable to shed the final few pounds from his growing frame.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Chantelle Cameron Putting in Work For Jessica McCaskill
Chantelle Cameron and Jessica McCaskill will clash for the undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title on the undercard of Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez at the at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday November 5, live to subscribers worldwide on DAZN (excluding South Korea and MENA). (photos by Mark Robinson)
Boxing Scene
Abner Mares Eyes Oscar Valdez Showdown: "He's A Big Name, It Would Be Great"
Competing in the squared circle appeared to be a thing of the past for Abner Mares. Following a fairly invasive surgery to repair a detached retina in 2018, the likelihood of the California resident returning to the ring was slim to none. However, as his desire to perform underneath the bright lights intensified, Mares impetuously dusted off his pugilistic gloves and made his return.
Boxing Scene
Wilder's Trainer: Joe Joyce Would Be Much Tougher Than Andy Ruiz
Malik Scott, the head trainer for former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, views Olympic silver medal winner Joe Joyce as a very dangerous opponent. Wilder was in action last Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where he wiped out Robert Helenius in a single round with a big right hand.
Boxing Scene
Zach Parker-John Ryder To Headline November 26 BT Sport Show From The O2
A terrific all-British super middleweight clash now has a set fight date and venue. Queensberry Promotions has confirmed that the previously agreed Zach Parker-John Ryder fight will take place on November 26 at The O2 in London. The interim WBO super middleweight title will be at stake for the fight, which will air live on BT Sport.
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury Aims To Have Three Fights in 2023 - But Joshua is Not One of Them
Tyson Fury says he plans to box three times in 2023 but says none of them will be against Anthony Joshua, whom he says has blown his chance of ever facing him. On Thursday, Fury finally confirmed that he would be putting his WBC heavyweight title on the line against Derek Chisora, whom he has beaten twice already, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London on December 3.
Boxing Scene
Katie Taylor Named The Most Marketable Boxer In The World
Irish boxer Katie Taylor’s big win earlier this year against Amanda Serrano apparently has had big marketing implications. London-based media company SportsPro released its annual list of the most marketable athletes in the world on Monday, and Taylor was ranked No. 47 – the first boxer to appear on the list.
Boxing Scene
Anthony Joshua Ring Return Now Looming For Early 2023
Anthony Joshua is understood to have put his return to the ring back until early 2023 instead of boxing in December. The former WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight champion was being targeted at a return on December 17 in London, with Otto Wallin and Chris Arreola both mentioned as possible opponents.
Boxing Scene
Robeisy Ramirez To Face Jose Matias Romero on Lomachenko-Ortiz Card
Rising featherweight contender Robeisy "El Tren" Ramirez will fight Argentina's Jose Matias Romero in a 10-round showdown Saturday, Oct. 29 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Romero replaces former world champion Jessie Magdaleno, who was forced to withdraw from the bout with a hand injury. Ramirez-Matias will serve as...
Boxing Scene
Hyun Mi Choi, Vanessa Bradford Make Weight For WBA Title Fight In Seoul
Hyun Mi Choi returns for her annual title defense on the heels of a queen already being crowned without her involvement. The unbeaten two-division titlist is set for the tenth defense of her WBA junior lightweight title as she faces Edmonton’s Vanessa Bradford. Both boxers made weight for their scheduled ten-round bout, which takes place Wednesday evening on tvN from Olympic Park Gymnasium in Choi’s hometown of Seoul, South Korea.
Boxing Scene
Tim Tszyu: I Want To Knock Charlo Out, I Don't Want Distance Fight
Junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu is not looking to win a twelve round decision when he challenges Jermell Charlo for the IBF, WBC, WBA and WBO world titles. Their mandatory undisputed showdown is tipped to take place on January 28 in Las Vegas. “I don’t want this fight going the...
Boxing Scene
Kevin Brown Blasts Out Adriano Porfirio Ramirez in Six Rounds
Cuban rising star, undefeated super lightweight Kevin Brown (2-0, 2 KOs), has started off his career with a bang as he defeated Adriano Porfirio Ramirez (12-5, 7 KOs) by 6th round knockout, via a vicious left hook to the head. The fight took place this past Saturday at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida, a card promoted by Boxlab Promotions.
