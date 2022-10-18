ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Kroger wants to hire hundreds for the holidays

By Alexandra Weaver
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04TxDs_0idybbmI00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Kroger Mid-Atlantic is looking to fill hundreds of full-time and part-time positions ahead of the holiday season.

Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic region includes West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee and Ohio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u1VMq_0idybbmI00
One of the hiring event signs placed outside a Kroger. Credit: Kroger

In a press release, the company announced starting immediately, it will hold in-person open interviews in its stores every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. until all positions are filled. Those positions include in-store retail and pharmacy positions as well as “across multiple business units.” Click here to find open positions near you.

Ahead of the holiday shopping season, Amazon kicks off second annual Holiday Beauty Haul on Oct. 24

Stores will have hiring tables where jobseekers can pick up more information and sign up for a same-day interview. Candidates are encouraged to apply online ahead of time.

The company also has a number of virtual hiring events planned through November. Click here to see them.

In the release, the company said that there will be opportunities for associates hired for the holiday season to stay on for longer.

Benefits include training opportunities, a tuition reimbursement program that is available to full-time and part-time associates and discounts on groceries, according to the release. Additionally, the company says its average hourly rate is more than $17 per hour.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Pot by the pump! Sales coming to Circle K

FLORIDA (WDHN) — Marijuana dispensaries coming soon to Florida gas stations. The global convenience store chain, Circle K, signed a lease agreement with Green Thumb Industries Inc. to sell licensed marijuana at its Florida gas stations, according to AL.com. The cannabis partnership will start next year with ten of the company’s 600 locations in the […]
FLORIDA STATE
WRBL News 3

Valley Healthcare System, Department of Defense host successful training event, serve 2,723 patients

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Valley Healthcare System Inc. and the Department of Defense hosted their Innovative Readiness Training event from July 28 to Aug. 15 at several sites in the Chattahoochee Valley, according to a Valley Healthcare System press release.  “Valley Healthcare Innovative Readiness Training was a real-world joint operational mission with a collaborative goal of military […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WATE

PHOTOS: Low Mississippi River levels send boats ashore in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Beached boats are sitting in the mud of the mighty Mississippi in Memphis, and it’s a pretty wild sight to see. NOAA forecasts that the Mississippi River in Memphis is expected to reach -10.8 feet by November 1, which would surpass Monday’s record low. To compare how low the water is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tennessee allows private gun sales with no background check

GRAY — When it comes to firearm sales in Tennessee, the so-called “gun show exemption” is alive and well. The loophole is that if you buy a weapon from an individual, not a dealer, no background check has to be performed, nor is a check done to see if the weapon has been reported stolen or lost.
TENNESSEE STATE
WRBL News 3

“The chance to right a wrong”: Alabama’s recompiled constitution on the midterm ballot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – In 19 days, voters in Alabama will decide on a recompiled state constitution among several other ballot measures. During the 2022 legislative session, lawmakers unanimously voted to put the reorganized constitution on the ballot. On Nov. 8, Alabamians will vote on whether to approve the updated document, believed by some to […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy