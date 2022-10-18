Read full article on original website
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
News-Medical.net
Impaired SARS-CoV-2 neutralization after booster vaccination in the elderly
A recent study published on medRxiv* preprint server investigates the magnitude and potential molecular basis of the poorer vaccine responses observed in the elderly following receipt of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) booster vaccination dose. Study: Atypical B cells and impaired SARS-CoV-2 neutralisation following booster vaccination in the elderly. Image Credit:...
Coming to Terms With the Lasts in Life as You Get Older
The life lesson became clear while organizing my father's office. Older man sitting on a park bench.Carmen Camacho/Pixabay. Sitting on the pale white folding chair, I pulled the pages from the clear sheet protectors. Each binder contained hundreds of hours of work, and now I was tossing his efforts into a burn box.
