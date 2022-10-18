Read full article on original website
Man arrested for hijacking in Peoria Heights
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — 21-year-old Cameron L. Camper has been arrested on nine charges after hijacking a car in Peoria Heights on Tuesday night. According to a press release Wednesday morning, Peoria Heights Police were called to the 1200 block of E. War Memorial Drive just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, in response to an armed vehicle theft that had just occurred. The victim gave police details of the vehicle taken and the suspect, and police shared this information with all surrounding agencies.
Police looking for driver who fled twice, caused crash Wednesday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A driver who avoided two attempted traffic stops and caused a crash Wednesday night has not been identified yet, said Peoria Police in a press release Thursday. Per their release, Peoria Police responded to the 800 block of S. Laramie just after 10 p.m. Wednesday...
1 person hurt in Peoria hit-and-run crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was hurt Wednesday night when his vehicle collided with a speeding car on Peoria’s south side. Peoria Police and sheriff’s deputies gave up chasing the speeding vehicle, which fled from a traffic stop about 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of South Laramie Street.
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police ask for help identifying person who robbed, assaulted woman
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are asking for help identifying a person they say attempted to take a woman’s purse at Aldi. According to police, around 8 p.m. Oct. 11, a person pushed a woman down and tried to take her purse while she was walking to her vehicle at Aldi, 4211 Avenue of the Cities.
Burglary roundup: Deadhead Plant Ranch burglarized overnight Sunday
GALESBURG — At 9:07 a.m. Monday, multiple items were reported from Deadhead Plant Ranch, 400 W. Carl Sandburg Drive. The owners told police that upon arriving at work they found that three sets of tent ratchet straps, a toolbox, and tools including scissors and knives were gone. Security footage suggested the theft possibly took place around 2 a.m.
Man sentenced for 2021 Peoria murder
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man is sentenced to 38 years in prison for his role in a May 2021 murder in Peoria. Arenza Brown received his sentence Wednesday in Peoria County Court. Brown was convicted in September of First Degree Murder, Attempted Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Unlawful...
Targeted investigation leads to 9 drug dealing arrests
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Three agencies conducted a months-long investigation targeting methamphetamine dealers within Fulton County. As a result, nine arrests have been made, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Canton Police Department, and West Central Illinois Task Force worked together...
Police investigating after vehicle-fire hydrant crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police responded to a crash near Western and Lincoln Avenues Wednesday night. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, officers were called to the scene at about 10:16 p.m. and located a vehicle that crashed into a fire hydrant. The driver fled the...
Davenport police investigate after shooting Wednesday morning
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport police are investigating after they say a man was shot Wednesday morning. Davenport police responded around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the 2000 block of North Linwood Avenue to a report of a shooting inside a residence, according to a media release. Officer found a 40-year-old man...
Davenport Police Department responds to shots fired in a QC residence
The Davenport Police Department was called to a residence regarding reports of a shooting inside a residence. On Wednesday, October 19 at approximately 1:58 a.m., police responded to the 2000 block of N. Linwood Ave. Upon arrival, responding officers found a 40-year-old man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medic EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment, He was later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Iowa police accuse woman, co-defendant, of multiple thefts from Walmart
A 40-year-old Davenport woman faces charges after police say she stole multiple times from a Walmart with the help of another person.
Man critically wounded in Davenport shooting early Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — An early Wednesday shooting in Davenport left a 40-year-old man with a serious gunshot wound, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. Davenport police responded to the 2000 block of North Linwood Avenue around 1:58 a.m., on Wednesday morning. Officers found the man suffering from a life-threatening wound. He was transferred to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
1 stabbed in family fight in Kewanee
A man is recovering today after he was stabbed by a young relative in Kewanee over the weekend. Kewanee police officers were called to the 200 block of South Tremont Street on October 15th at about 11:31 p.m. for a disturbance involving a stabbing. When they arrived, they located an 18-year-old man lying in the […]
East Peoria body identified as missing man
East Peoria body identified as missing man
Arrest made after garage fire Thursday night on North Chambers Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A woman was arrested on multiple charges following a garage fire Thursday night. At 11:30 p.m. officers responded to the scene of a garage fire behind a residence at 357 North Chambers St. While the Galesburg Fire Department put out the fire, a woman was found lying on the ground nearby. She appeared uninjured, highly intoxicated, and she was covered in soot.
Teen indicted for aggravated street racing in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria teen was indicted in relation to a street racing incident that occurred near Jefferson and Bryan Streets on Oct. 4. According to court documents, 18-year-old Jayshawn L. Ivy was indicted on six counts, including three counts of aggravated street racing and three counts of aggravated driving while under the influence.
2 Bettendorf police cruisers struck by passing vehicle, 1 totaled
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Two Bettendorf police cruisers were crashed into by a passing vehicle on Sunday, according to the Bettendorf PD's Facebook page. Around 12:30 a.m., two Bettendorf police officers parked their vehicles in the right lane of the roadway in the 500 block of River Drive with emergency lights on while conducting a routine traffic stop. A passing vehicle failed to change lanes or reduce their speed before striking the rear of one of the squad cars. The police car that was struck then crashed into the other one.
Charges Elevated For Alleged Drunken Driver Who Plowed Into Ottawa High School
Nearly two months after crashing into Ottawa High School with her vehicle, an Ottawa woman now faces a felony charge. Fifty-two-year-old Jennifer Leonard was in court Monday learning that she's being charged with criminal damage to government supported property. She posted $2,500 for bond and is out of custody. Police...
Mendota Man Jailed On Crack Cocaine Charge
An accused cocaine dealer in Mendota is now locked up. Twenty-seven-year-old Alberto Campos was booked in the La Salle County Jail Wednesday morning. He's charged with selling crack cocaine to undercover informants in the Mendota area. According to court records, the alleged sale that he's being charged with occurred in late August.
