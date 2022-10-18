BETTENDORF, Iowa — Two Bettendorf police cruisers were crashed into by a passing vehicle on Sunday, according to the Bettendorf PD's Facebook page. Around 12:30 a.m., two Bettendorf police officers parked their vehicles in the right lane of the roadway in the 500 block of River Drive with emergency lights on while conducting a routine traffic stop. A passing vehicle failed to change lanes or reduce their speed before striking the rear of one of the squad cars. The police car that was struck then crashed into the other one.

