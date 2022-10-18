Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tasty Halloween Fun at the Final Food Truck Night of 2022!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Local Planetarium Invites You to Discover Halloween's Origins in the Night SkiesDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Free Family Fun: Plymouth's 'Halloween on Main' Promises Sweet Treats, Pumpkin Decorating & More!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
ABC6.com
‘Finally, we’re here’: Providence family given keys to home through Habitat for Humanity
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) –A Providence family received the keys to a new home in South Providence on Saturday, after 500 volunteers and sponsors worked to build them a home through Habitat for Humanity of Greater Providence. Selmanesh Area and her sons Yosef and Yonai became official homeowners after being...
ABC6.com
2 Warwick families support charities with haunted houses
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Two families in Warwick are donating to charity with contributions they collect from their haunted houses. Halloween is less than two weeks away, and Anthony Moussally tells ABC 6 News their haunted house had over 100 attendees last night. Fred Moussally and his son Anthony...
reportertoday.com
East Bay Retired Teachers Association Fall Luncheon
The East Bay Retired Teachers Association will be holding their fall luncheon on November 17, 2022, at Benjamin's Restaurant on Taunton Ave. Seekonk inside the Ramada Inn (through the lobby) convening at 11:30 am. Following the luncheon, we will have our scholarship raffle. Our project this fall is providing $10 Shaw's gift cards for Hope and Faith Charity which provides food and other essentials for those in need for their Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Our program will include having Carl Sweeney, Director and Founder of Hope and Faith with us to explain his charity and all the new facets he has established that add so much to the needs of others. The luncheon selections are Pilgrim turkey dinner, baked scrod, shrimp scampi and chicken cutlet parmigiano. Included in the luncheon are soup or salad and dessert at a cost of $25. Send your check and selection to Anne Laderer 18 Monmouth Drive Riverside, R.I. 02915 by November 9. We are happy to announce that we will be resuming our scholarship program this year and will be awarding 2 $1000 awards to deserving students from East Providence High School and Mt Hope High School. If you are unable to attend and want to participate in our charities please send your remittance to Rae Holland-Long 45 River Run East Greenwich, R.I. 02818 and indicate the charity/charities you would like to contribute to. Remember to bring your new items for our scholarship raffle. Hope to see all of you there and celebrate our resumption of doing our good works and catching up with many former colleagues.
reportertoday.com
Pomham Rocks Santa Nov. 26
Santa doesn’t always come on a sleigh. In Riverside, he comes by boat! Families are invited to see Santa take a boat ride around Riverside and conclude his journey with a trip around Pomham Rocks Lighthouse on Saturday, November 26. Santa will leave the dock at Haines Park on the Lady Pomham II and will motor around the Terrace, arriving at Sabin Point Park at about 10.30 a.m., before continuing to the lighthouse. In the event of inclement boating weather, the rain/wind date will be Sunday, November 27 at 10:30 a.m. To celebrate Santa’s arrival, members of Friends of Pomham Rocks Lighthouse will greet guests at Sabin Point Park with Munchkins and hot chocolate, courtesy of Dunkin’.
reportertoday.com
Winter Wear and Coat Drive for Families in Need - Angels’ Care Closet and Seekonk Schools Collecting Winter Wear for Families in Need
Angels’ Care Closet Inc. of Seekonk, MA will be hosting a drive October 31 – November 14 at each Seekonk School to collect new or gently used winter wear including mittens, gloves, scarves, hats, as well as coats, jackets, boots, and thermal/warm clothing to distribute to local families in need and children in transitional housing. We will also be collecting new underwear and socks.
reportertoday.com
“Sweet and Sour” Book Club for Teens
Seekonk, MA – — The “Sweet and Sour” Book Club will meet at the Seekonk Library on Dec. 15 at 3 PM. This meeting’s discussion will center on the novel So B. It by Sarah Weeks:. "She doesn't know when her birthday is or who...
reportertoday.com
Rehoboth Senior Citizens Club Annual Bazaar
The Rehoboth Senior Citizens Club is holding their annual bazaar on Saturday October 29th at Francis farm s in Francis Hall at the new Council on Aging facility at 27 Francis Farm Road in Rehoboth. Come on down and join us for a cup of hot apple cider. Then jump...
reportertoday.com
Halloween Party at the Seekonk Senior Center
Director Brittney & Assistant Director Ashley presented the Seniors with a Halloween Party at the Seekonk Senior Center. It was well attended & enjoyed by all. The entertainment was by the one-man band Steve Burke, a RI musician. There were raffles, prizes for best costumes, & dancing.
reportertoday.com
November Teen Activities at the Library
Seekonk, MA – — Students in grades 6-12 can participate in these free, fun activities. We're always looking for ideas to make cool new programs! New members can apply at seekonkpl.org/teens. *Thursday, Nov. 10 at 3 PM. Candy Sushi. Let's make sweet Japanese-inspired treats while we watch the...
reportertoday.com
DIY Gift Bows Workshop Wednesday, November 30 at 6 PM
Seekonk, MA – Did you know that most gift bows, glitter, and ribbon cannot be recycled? Reusing is a great alternative, but paper can get crushed in storage. Come to this creative workshop to make gift bows and toppers from felt that you can actually reuse in Felt Gift Bows: Adults Creative Workshop on Wednesday, November 30 at 6 PM at Seekonk Public Library. We’ll make projects featured in CreativeBug and share tips on practical, greener gifting ideas, too! This program is free and open to the public; register in the Events Calendar at www.seekonkpl.org/events.
reportertoday.com
Seekonk Animal Shelter News
Meet Owl… she is a short haired, gray and white tabby who is around 2 years old. She was a former feral cat but now enjoys living the good life with a warm bed, daily meals served to her and lots of new friends! Owl is friendly but if you stop petting her she may swat…therefore, we would prefer she be adopted by someone who has previously owned cats and a home with no small children. She gets along with the other cats and she is up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts waste and mattress bans, upcoming changes to New Bedford, Dartmouth
“As of November 1, 2022, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection will no longer allow the disposal of the following materials in the trash:. 1. Mattresses and box springs. 2. Textiles including clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products, except for textiles that are contaminated with mold, bodily...
iheart.com
Missing Dad, Daughter Located In Pennsylvania
The East Providence Police Department says a missing child has been located. Authorities say 24-year-old Jordan McClure took his two-year-old daughter Penelope McClure from her mother's East Providence residence on Thursday after a domestic disturbance. The pair was reportedly found by the Pennsylvania State Police. East Providence Police are thanking...
A Mass. State Trooper Surprised a Grieving Swansea Family With the Most Selfless Gift
What the world truly needs is more feel-good stories and this one deserves some recognition. On Wednesday, October 19th, a mom of two by the name of Melissa Afonso watched her youngest daughter Sofia get picked up for school by her good friend Julie Kubicek (her daughter attends the same school as Sofia). Kubicek is close with the Afonso family and helps bring the kids to E.S. Brown Elementary in Swansea every morning. Coincidentally, her husband is Trooper Joe Kubicek who had quite the surprise for Sofia that also meant the world to Afonso.
Taunton student comes home with rope burns on neck, starting investigation
Taunton school leaders are launching an independent investigation into an incident where an elementary school student came home with rope burns around her neck. The mother of the young girl who was injured claimed she was never notified beforehand. The third-party investigation will determine if any rule violations or performance...
Turnto10.com
Water boy embodies school spirit at New Bedford High School
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Perhaps the hardest worker on the New Bedford High School football team hasn’t had to play one snap on his way to becoming a fan favorite. Being a water boy can be a thankless job, but that's never been the case for New Bedford's water boy, Chris Medeiros.
reportertoday.com
Library Spice Club Continues
Seekonk, MA – — There are so many spices available to us today, but it’s hard to know which ones you’ll like. Now there’s a way to try before you buy: Spice Club! Participants will register to receive take-home kits featuring a small amount of a new spice, a recipe chosen as an introduction to that spice, background and history and reading lists to explore the cultures the spices come from. The following spices are available:
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island
With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
Missing Dighton boy found
A 14-year-old boy reported missing Thursday in Dighton has been located.
reportertoday.com
Rehoboth Special Town Meeting on October 25
A special town meeting will be held Tuesday at 7 pm at Francis Farm. The meeting agenda will feature four articles, mainly pertaining to financial matters. It will be held at Francis Hall, which can accommodate 225 people. Only 60 people are required for a quorum. The warrant can be...
