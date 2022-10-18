Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
Arrests spurred by DeSantis' new election laws cause confusion
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP/Spectrum News) — Newly released police bodycam footage shows that three of the 20 people who were arrested in Florida for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election appeared to be surprised that they had done anything wrong. The recordings, from local police and made first available...
Bay News 9
Florida's jobless rate drops to lowest level since 2006
TALLLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.5% last month, the second lowest rate in the state’s recorded history and the lowest rate since October 2006, officials announced Friday. Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement that Florida also had the second fastest Gross Domestic...
Bay News 9
California Realtors apologize for role in racist housing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Association of Realtors is apologizing for its role in pushing policies that drove racial segregation in the state, decades after the group put its money behind a proposition that overturned the state’s first fair housing law. What You Need To Know. Decades...
Bay News 9
Florida Department of Education approves updates to rules on parental and individual rights
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida State Board of Education on Wednesday adopted nearly a dozen administrative rules to ensure they match laws approved by the Florida Legislature earlier this year, including one that specifies educators’ teaching certificates can be revoked or suspended for violating the law that prohibits classroom instruction to students in kindergarten through third grade on sexual orientation or gender identity.
Bay News 9
Some in the LGBTQ community speak out against DOE's new Parental Bill of Rights Law rules
Some members of the LGBTQ community have come out against new rules approved by the Florida Department of Education under the Parental Bill of Rights Law, calling them too restrictive. What You Need To Know. The Florida Department of Education recently approved new rules as part of the Parental Bill...
Bay News 9
Black scuba instructor diversifying the sport says relax, it's just water
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Accidental drowning is a leading cause of death among African American youth, according to a study from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). In Florida, NIH data shows the racial disparities linked to swimming abilities and drowning deaths are decreasing among African Americans, but the disparity with African Americans in the state from ages ten to 34 remains.
Bay News 9
Abbott issues recall of certain ready-to-eat formulas
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Abbott has issued a voluntary recall on certain lots of 2 fluid ounce/59 milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed (RTF) liquid formula products, according to a statement from the company on Thursday. According to Abbott, the products are being recalled because a small percentage of bottles (less than...
Bay News 9
'Pretty Woman' brings a new leading lady to Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — When Jessie Davidson was growing up, her mom told her if “Pretty Woman” ever became a musical, Davidson would need to play Vivian. Turns out, her mother knew best. Davidson joined the national touring cast of “Pretty Woman” just three weeks ago. Last week,...
Bay News 9
Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes in Hawaii for shows on Oahu and Maui
HONOLULU — With a list of accomplishments under her belt — actress; dancer; former Oakland Raiders cheerleader; author (recently added); and foremost, stand-up comedian — Anjelah Johnson-Reyes will perform three shows on Oahu and Maui this week. Johnson-Reyes performs two back-to-back shows on Oahu at the Neal...
Bay News 9
How VR meditation helps cool users' anxiety
With a pandemic, political turmoil and a looming climate crisis, the world has been an anxiety-filled place for the last few years. Rates of depression and anxiety shot up by 70% among California’s youth from 2016 to 2020. LA Times staff writer Todd Martin wrote about how turning to VR meditation has helped cool his own anxiety. Martens joined Lisa McRee on "LA Times Today" with his story.
Bay News 9
U.S. announces first auction for Pacific offshore wind energy
HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. — The Pacific Ocean has enormous potential to generate wind energy, and this move by the federal government means for the first time, offshore wind energy off the West Coast will help power over one million homes. To get there, the federal government will open five...
Bay News 9
It’s harvest season for Finger Lakes wineries
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s harvest season for wineries across the Finger Lakes, working hard to move past the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s as busy as it is exciting at Three Brothers Wineries and Estates. “We’re bringing in fruit four to five days a week,” assistant winemaker Eli Bombard...
