San Antonio, TX

KENS 5

'It's rough' | Local family of baby with rare defect shares his health journey

SAN ANTONIO — In a gown covered in cartoon characters, 13-month-old Tobias Rincon still smiles and giggles when his mom Sophia speaks to him bedside. She says her son is a happy baby most of the time despite spending much of short life in and out of the hospital. Last September, the baby boy was born with congenital diaphragmatic hernia, also commonly known as CDH.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Oct. 20 - Oct. 22, 2022

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

UTSA's touchdown with 15 seconds left beats North Texas 31-27

SAN ANTONIO — Frank Harris' 10-yard pass to De'Corian Clark with 15 seconds remaining lifted UTSA over North Texas 31-27 on Saturday to take sole possession of first place in Conference USA. North Texas (5-3, 3-1) led just 6-3 at halftime and 13-10 through three quarters before the teams...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Election 2022: When is early voting in Bexar County?

SAN ANTONIO — The clock is ticking for those still deciding who they will vote for on Election Day. For those who are ready to cast their ballots, the early-voting period is almost here. Early voting in Bexar County begins at 8 a.m. on Monday and runs through Nov....
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

