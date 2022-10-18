Read full article on original website
Kanye West Living Like a Transient, Blowing Through Money
Kanye West is a billionaire, yet he's living like a transient ... with no place to call home. Sources close to Ye tell us as of late, he'll rarely stay in the same place for more than a few days -- living out of fancy hotels and various rental homes. We're also told he spends money like it's nothing, recently fronting a ton of cash for his Yeezy show in Paris and of course -- the alleged purchase of Parler.
Willie D thinks he knows the reason behind death of Kanye West’s mother
Ye West has grabbed the attention of many people in the past few weeks, and some have a lot to say about his antics. Willie D, is one of the people who recently commented but his words weren’t as directed toward West as they were toward his deceased mother.
George Floyd’s family Contemplates lawsuit after Kanye West Claimed Floyd Died of Overdose
Kanye West is in the news again. And again, it is not for his music or other artistic endeavors. During an episode of Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs,” Ye claimed that George Floyd died of an overdose from fentanyl as opposed to the actions of the four Minneapolis police officers who have been convicted of his murder or with their involvement in it.
Yeezy, owned by Ye, aka Kanye West, cut ties to JPMorgan before 'White Lives Matter,' antisemitism controversy
JPMorgan Chase is severing ties with Yeezy Brands, owned by Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West. The bank sent Ye a letter on Sept. 20, weeks before he mired himself in controversy after wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Paris fashion show and writing antisemitic social media posts.
Family of George Floyd SUE Kanye West for $250m after the rapper said he died of a fentanyl overdose and was NOT murdered by Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin
The mother of George Floyd’s daughter has launched a $250 million legal bid against Kanye West after his controversial comments about his death. West claimed that Floyd, who was murdered by Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin in May 2020, died after taking fentanyl and the police officers knee ‘wasn’t even on his neck like that’.
Kim Kardashian Thinks Ray J’s Hangout With Kanye West Was Completely ‘Disrespectful’
Kim Kardashian was not pleased after news broke that two of her exes, Kanye West, 45, and Ray J, 41, reunited at Candace Owens’ film premiere in Nashville on Oct. 12. Both men were in attendance for the event when they came face-to-face for some red carpet snapshots. A few sources close to the SKIMS founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kim felt about Ye & Ray’s recent run-in.
George Floyd Family to File $250 Million Lawsuit Against Kanye West Over Drink Champs Comments
The family of George Floyd is prepared to file a $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West for his comments on the latest episode of N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast. Following news that the family of George Floyd was considering suing Kanye West for making false claims on Drinks Champs about the manner of Floyd's death on Sunday (Oct. 16), they have officially announced plans to file a $250 million lawsuit against the embattled MC. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), The Witherspoon Law Group revealed it has been retained by George Floyd's partner Roxie Washington on behalf of Floyd's daughter in order file suit against Ye "for harassment, misappropriation, defamation and infliction of emotional distress." The attorneys have filed a cease-and-desist letter to Kanye for his comments as well.
Kanye West on Instagram: 'Breonna Taylor's mom said it first,' BLM is a 'fraud'
Kanye West continued his criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement on Thursday, posting on Instagram a quote from the mother of Breonna Taylor calling the organization’s Louisville, Kentucky, chapter a "fraud." "BREONNA TAYLOR’S MOM SAID IT FIRST: ‘I have never personally dealt with BLM Louisville and personally have...
Kanye West Has Tense Interview With Chris Cuomo, Yells ‘La La La’ in Attempt to Stop Cuomo From Talking
Kanye West is still sharing his controversial ideology with any platform that is willing to give him the time of day. In his latest interview, Ye spoke with NewsNation's Chris Cuomo for a sit-down that featured some tense exchanges. Last night (Oct. 17), Kanye West joined NewsNation's CUOMO show to...
Kanye West sparks controversy by blaming George Floyd's death on fentanyl
Kanye West has triggered another controversy by blaming George Floyd's death on the drug fentanyl. During an appearance on Drink Champs that aired on Sunday, the rapper incorrectly claimed that Floyd died as a result of the synthetic opioid. While referencing Candace Owens's new documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold:...
George Floyd’s Family Weighing Suit Over Kanye Overdose Theory: Lawyer
A civil rights attorney who represented the family of George Floyd said Sunday they were considering suing Kanye West for a number of false statements he made about Floyd’s May 2020 death at the hands of Minneapolis police. “Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family’s fight,” Lee Merritt wrote on Twitter, noting that the suit was being considered despite the fact that “one cannot defame the dead.” Merritt was referring to comments the rapper made in between ranting about the “Jewish media” on a Sunday visit to Drink Champs, the Revolt TV podcast. Fresh from attending the premiere of fellow “White Lives Matter” firebrand Candace Owens’ Daily Wire documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, West insisted incorrectly that Floyd’s death was tied to fentanyl. “If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” West said. (Although an autopsy found traces of fentanyl in Floyd’s system, his death was ruled a homicide.)
Bill O’Reilly Rips Tucker for Interviewing Kanye: ‘Who Cares!’
Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly on Wednesday criticized Tucker Carlson for airing a lengthy interview with Kanye West, saying the rapper isn’t a newsworthy figure.On Newsmax, host Eric Bolling began the segment by noting how antisemitic comments West made during the interview had been edited out from what was shown on Tucker Carlson Tonight. Bolling cited The Daily Beast’s report Monday that Fox executives are “full-on freaked out” about the leak of those unaired clips. He then turned to O’Reilly for his take on the saga.“I wouldn’t interview him for two minutes,” O’Reilly said, his opinion differing from that...
Candace Owens Rebuffs Notion That She Should Be Sued By George Floyd’s Family
Political commentator Candace Owens recently engaged in a heated argument on social media after some said she should be sued following her recent comments on the death of George Floyd. Owens took to Twitter to rebuff claims that she should be sued for “defaming” Floyd with her new documentary....
Lawsuit on behalf of George Floyd's daughter to be filed against Kanye West
HOUSTON — The mother to George Floyd's only daughter is filing a lawsuit on her behalf against Kanye West because of the comments the rapper made on a podcast. The artist, who now goes by “Ye," attempted to link Floyd’s death to fentanyl during an interview on the "Drink Champs" podcast, which has been removed from the production's platform.
Voices: George Floyd’s family is right to hold Kanye West to account for his hateful comments
When it comes to Kanye West and his ongoing ill-advised media tour, I’ve tried my best to ignore him, his asininity, and his antisemitism for the sake of not amplifying the harmful things he says. Unfortunately, much like former President Trump, whom he once referred to as a “brother” that he shares “dragon energy” with, some comments are too vile and inflammatory to be ignored or go unanswered. During an interview on the Drink Champs podcast that aired last week, Kanye, or Ye as he’s now legally known, made the infuriating false claim that George Floyd died from a drug...
Kanye West to face £221 million lawsuit over George Floyd death remarks
Kanye West is due to face a 250 million dollar (£221 million) lawsuit brought by the family of George Floyd, following recent remarks the rapper made about his death.Lawyers representing the family issued a cease and desist letter to West and said his comments were a “repugnant attempt to discount George Floyd’s life and to profit from his inhumane death”.It comes after the rapper made an appearance on the US podcast Drink Champs, where he claimed Mr Floyd was killed by a fentanyl overdose, in contrast to a medical examiner’s testimony.Mr Floyd, a black man, died in 2020 after police...
