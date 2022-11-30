‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ Season 5: Everything to Know About the Cast, Release Date and More

Bienvenidos a Miami — again! The Real Housewives of Miami is coming back for another season on Peacock after the success of last year's reboot , and the drama is just getting started.

Bravo released a supertease for season 5 of the series during BravoCon on October 16 , and the trailer promised plenty of conversation about Lisa Hochstein 's split from husband Lenny Hochstein . The duo called it quits after nearly 13 years of marriage in May, when Lenny revealed that he'd moved on with Katharina Mazepa .

Lisa seemingly wasn't shy about discussing the breakup for the cameras, but she's not looking forward to watching it all back. “I’m dreading it ’cause I wasn’t expecting it, and I was a mess. Like, I couldn’t control my emotions,” the model exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon on October 14. “When the viewers tune in, they will see I was just … I wasn’t myself. Nobody recognized me. I didn’t recognize me.”

During a RHOM panel with her castmates, the Bravo personality revealed that filming with her fellow Housewives actually helped her cope with the end of her marriage — even if she hasn't always gotten along with some of her costars. "All of these women have been an amazing support to me. We're a sisterhood, we really are," she explained. "I could not have gotten through this without them."

The teaser also gave fans a glimpse at the cast's season 5 girls trip to Baha Mar, a luxury resort in The Bahamas. At one point, Kiki Barth knocks on a door and says, "Police," seemingly thinking that she's pranking one of her costars. She quickly realizes her mistake and runs away, laughing as she clarifies: "Wrong door!"

That playful attitude isn't universal, though, because the next scene shows Guerdy Abraira talking to Larsa Pippen about how she can be supportive of their friends. "We need to, as a group, learn how to put each other up on pillars," the event stylist explains. "When they go lower, you go higher. You know what I mean?" The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum then replies, "No."

Larsa and Lisa have had their differences in the past, but according to Larsa, the fallout from Lisa's divorce helped bring them closer together. "Lisa's going through such a hard time," the Chicago native told Us at BravoCon. "It just shows that we can get through anything and we can still be friends at the end of the day."

The Selling Sunset guest star added that she was able to give her costar advice based on her own experience, as she went through "a pretty public breakup" with ex-husband Scottie Pippen . "I [was] just helping her see that there is light at the end of the tunnel," Larsa told Us . "And that it's gonna be OK."

