Jonathan Majors Teases His Role In ‘Creed III’
Jonathan Majors is not only preparing to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he’s also getting ready to hope in the ring with Adonis Creed in Creed III. While Creed III is the latest entry in the legendary Rocky saga, the film has largely flown under the radar. In fact, the film’s release was pushed back from November 2022 to March 2023 with little to no discussion. As a result, few know much about the plot of Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut or the introduction of Majors’ character, Anderson Dame. During a recent interview with Men’s Health, Majors hinted at what fans can expect from his new character when he hits the big screen.
epicstream.com
Michael B. Jordan’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Status Reportedly Revealed
As we draw closer to the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it's getting a lot clearer which character becomes the official replacement of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa moving forward. For a time, however, the identity of the next Wakandan hero was a massive mystery to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several names even surfaced as top candidates for the Black Panther role.
thesource.com
‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman’s Death Nearly Made Him Leave Hollywood
Following the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, famed film director Ryan Coogler once wanted to walk away from Hollywood. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly recalls the moment he decided he was “walking away from this business.”. “‘I didn’t know if I could make another movie period, [let alone]...
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
The Official ‘Creed III” Movie Trailer Is Here: Watch
The official trailer for Creed III, the highly anticipated sequel, has arrived. “I spent the last seven years of my life living out my wildest dreams,” narrates Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) at the beginning of the preview released today (Oct. 18). “Bianca, Rocky, My dad. This was built on their shoulders.” More from VIBE.comMichael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Flex On New 'Creed III' PostersJonathan Majors Eyed For Dennis Rodman Role In New Film '48 Hours In Vegas'Lori Harvey Discusses "Dating On Your Own Terms" With Teyana Taylor According to the film’s synopsis, the third installment of the Creed II...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ star reveals the disagreement with Chadwick Boseman that left her fuming
It may be altogether impossible to imagine an MCU star more beloved or lamented than Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther actor, who passed away at the tragically premature age of 43, was universally beloved by his colleagues, and his absence echoes in the multi-billion dollar movie franchise to this day.
netflixjunkie.com
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors star in 'Creed III' official trailer
The official trailer for "Creed III," starring Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors, was released Tuesday.
ComicBook
JJ Abrams' Superman Project Still in the Works Despite Henry Cavill Return
The future of DC films continues to be in a state of flux, especially amid the recent changes regarding Warner Bros. Discovery. One of the most unexpected projects announced to be in the works over the past few years was a Superman reboot from acclaimed Ta-Nehisi Coates and executive producer J.J. Abrams. Over the past year, updates surrounding the project have been relatively slim — but it sounds like it isn't entirely dead yet. A new report from The Hollywood Reporter examines the details of DC's future film plans, including that new Warner Bros. Pictures exclusives Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy are hoping to greenlight a Man of Steel sequel with Henry Cavill returning as Superman. According to their report, Abrams "is still on track" to produce Coates' movie, which would exist outside of the main DC movie continuity.
The Equalizer 3 Has Begun Filming, See How Denzel Washington, Antoine Fuqua And More Celebrated
Denzel Washington, director Antoine Fuqua and some other people from The Equalizer 3 team celebrated the project beginning its shoot.
TVOvermind
“The Expendables 4” Release Date Has Been Confirmed
We finally have a release date for Expendables 4. It’s been a decade since the action franchise that saw the iconic action stars of yesterday and the next generation kick some major butt on screen together. The fourth installment of the Sylvester Stallone saga will be released on September 22, 2023. Originally, Expendables 4 started filming in 2021 and had a rumored release date of 2022, though nothing was ever official. The fourth installment of the series will see the return of Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Jason Statham, and of course, Stallone himself, with new additions being Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Andy Garcia, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Iko Uwais.
Sounds Like Henry Cavill's Superman Could Be Getting The DCEU Spotlight Again, But How Will It Happen?
After a lengthy hiatus, apparently plans are in motion for Henry Cavill's Superman to resume a leading role in the DCEU.
iheart.com
REPORT: Henry Cavill Back As Superman...Because The Rock Demanded It
Possible spoilers for upcoming DC superhero movies. You've been warned -- turn back now if you don't want to know. With that out of the way, word is circulating that Henry Cavill has signed back on to play Superman. The Marvelvision podcast dropped the info on two recent episodes. The show, hosted by brothers Devin and Derek Faraci, primarily covers the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows. They kick off the episodes with a rundown of breaking superhero movie and TV news. Devin says he has heard from a reliable industry source that Cavill returns to the DCEU as Superman in a Black Adam post-credits scene. Since these since these episodes went up, tons of fan sites are reporting leaks confirming this scenario, and the buzz on Twitter has "Cavill Superman", "Cavill Black Adam", etc. trending.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jada Pinkett Smith welcomes Will’s ex to the Red Table and admits she ‘crossed the line’
In the most recent edition of Red Table Talk which dropped on Wednesday, Jada Pinkett Smith‘s guest was none other than her husband’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino and the conversation, as per usual for the show, was awkward, worthwhile, and revealed something interesting. The Fresh Prince, not to be...
wegotthiscovered.com
Please enjoy actual hero Jack Black singing to a terminally ill ‘School of Rock’ fan
Jack Black has given the internet a nice warm bowl of soul food and reminded everyone that there are still good guys among the Hollywood elite by making the day of a terminally ill teenager whose favorite movie is School of Rock. The voice of Bowser in the upcoming The...
wegotthiscovered.com
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
Laurence Fishburne Reacts to Matrix 4 After Not Being 'Invited' Back: 'Wasn't as Good as I Hoped'
Laurence Fishburne thought The Matrix Resurrections "wasn't as bad as I thought it would be" Laurence Fishburne is revealing his verdict on the latest film in the Matrix franchise after not being "invited" back for the fourth installment. In an interview with Variety on Tuesday at the premiere of Netflix's The School for Good and Evil, Fishburne, 61, said "not really" when asked if he felt like he missed out on the newest film in the saga: The Matrix Resurrections. "But I thought Carrie-Anne and Keanu really did their...
wegotthiscovered.com
The Stephen King adaptation successfully sued by Stephen King fights hard for cult classic status
Stephen King has always had a hot-and-cold relationship with adaptations of his own work, and it’s not really a surprise to discover that his favorite-ever translation came not from a novel or short story, but a completely original tale with no source material to draw on for inspiration – and thus be significantly altered by a team of Hollywood writers.
