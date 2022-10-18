Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
House of the Dragon Season Finale Leaks Online
It looks like House of the Dragon has encountered the same problem as the final season of Game of Thrones. The season finale, titled The Black Queen, has reportedly leaked online and people can't stop talking about Episode 10. WARNING: THE FOLLOWING CONTAINS HOUSE OF THE DRAGON EPISODE 10 SPOILERS,...
Polygon
Andor is the angriest Star Wars has ever been
Traditionally in Star Wars, getting pissed off doesn’t get you very far. Like a lot of annoying things in the Star Wars mythos, you can blame the Jedi for this: When your most iconic characters and ideas revolve around cool space wizards who adhere to a strict moral code, stepping outside that code becomes the sole provenance of the bad guys. Where this gets tricky for Jedi is that normal, understandable human emotions become anathema. While expansions to the canon add a bit of nuance — love, for example, isn’t forbidden as much as attachment is, and how it can warp a Jedi’s balance in the Force — more negative emotions like fear and anger are more verboten.
dexerto.com
Rian Johnson on if his Star Wars Trilogy will ever get made: “God I hope so”
In a recent interview, director Rian Johnson provided an update on when, or if, his previously planned Star Wars Trilogy will be going ahead as reported. Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi has gone down as one of the most polarizing Star Wars films of all time. On release, it was praised by critics for being innovative and different, sitting at 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience response was much more negative and currently holds a 42% rating.
Digital Trends
Most powerful Star Wars villains ever, ranked
The villains of Star Wars always seem to have the power advantage. Even in the prequels, we get the sense that some of the most powerful heroes don’t really understand what’s coming for them. When you look across the broad catalog of villains to choose from, it’s easy...
ComicBook
JJ Abrams' Superman Project Still in the Works Despite Henry Cavill Return
The future of DC films continues to be in a state of flux, especially amid the recent changes regarding Warner Bros. Discovery. One of the most unexpected projects announced to be in the works over the past few years was a Superman reboot from acclaimed Ta-Nehisi Coates and executive producer J.J. Abrams. Over the past year, updates surrounding the project have been relatively slim — but it sounds like it isn't entirely dead yet. A new report from The Hollywood Reporter examines the details of DC's future film plans, including that new Warner Bros. Pictures exclusives Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy are hoping to greenlight a Man of Steel sequel with Henry Cavill returning as Superman. According to their report, Abrams "is still on track" to produce Coates' movie, which would exist outside of the main DC movie continuity.
Upcoming Star Wars games: Every new Star Wars game announced so far
Details on every upcoming Star Wars game in development – from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to Star Wars: Eclipse
msn.com
The Director's Edition Of Star Trek: The Motion Picture Wants To Correct The Character Of Kirk
Robert Wise's 1979 film "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" is the perfect adaptation of the 1960s TV series for the big screen. By 1979, "Star Trek" had been off the air for a decade, but had only grown in popularity thanks to eternal syndication. The same decade saw the rise of the "Star Trek" convention as a cultural institution. Series creator Gene Roddenberry began giving lectures, and he and his fans started to form a consensus together as to what "Star Trek" really meant; that is: an optimistic show about peace, philosophy, and diplomacy. After the success of "Star Wars," science fiction proved to be a commercially proven genre, so by 1979, a "Star Trek" motion picture was eminently logical.
epicstream.com
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities Spoilers, News & Update: Netflix Hints At What To Expect From Upcoming Horror Anthology
Netflix has released two posters for episodes of Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, an upcoming anthology series, and they're both enticing and creepy. The event will take place across four nights, so we're expecting additional sneak peeks, especially because these two revolve around the subject of night one, Scavengers.
Andor Brought Back A Star Wars: The Clone Wars Fan-Favorite For Its Latest Episode
The latest episode of Andor, "Announcement," brought in someone who Star Wars: The Clone Wars fans should recognize.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Lisa Season 1 Free Online
Cast: Tinne Oltmans Anouck Luyten Oscar Willems Bert Verbeke Briek Lesage. Netflix doesn't currently have Lisa Season 1 in its online library at the time of writing. We don't expect that to change very soon, but you never know!. Is Lisa Season 1 on Hulu ?. Lisa Season 1 isn't...
epicstream.com
Dead to Me Season 3 to Feature Major ER Reunion with this Actor Coming
Dead to Me Season 3 will feature a major ER reunion with the coming of Garret Dillahunt. So, what will be his role in the lives of the best friends, Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) and Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini)?. Dillahunt and Cardellini used to be onscreen partners in ER, playing...
'Andor' is the best 'Star Wars' show since 'The Mandalorian' — but the least popular
"Andor's" premiere trailed other live-action Disney+ "Star Wars" shows in viewership, including "Obi-Wan Kenobi."
‘Andor’: Shaping the Spy Missions, Heists, and Flashbacks That Lead to ‘Rogue One’
Midway through Season 1 of “Andor” (streaming on Disney+), it’s very clear that this is like no other “Star Wars” series. Showrunner Tony Gilroy has us hooked with his gritty spy thriller-meets-wartime heist about scavenger-turned Rebel spy Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). It should come as no surprise given what Gilroy previously achieved as the screenwriter of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “The Bourne Identity,” and as writer-director of “Michael Clayton.” His “Rogue One”origin story is the kind of nuanced, slow-burning character study “Star Wars” fans have been waiting for, filling in the details of a complex loner who...
Hayden Christensen is the Latest Star Wars Actor Rumored to be MCU Bound
Hayden Christensen is currently experiencing a career resurgence thanks to his involvement in Star Wars' hit series Obi-Wan Kenobi which saw the actor, along with prequel trilogy co-star Ewan McGregor reprise their roles as Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi respectively. The show pretty much dropped a massive hint that Darth...
epicstream.com
Henry Cavill Reportedly Wants Nothing to do With Zack Snyder Amid Superman Return Rumors
It looks like Warner Bros. Discovery is just what the DC Extended Universe needed and after years of questionable creative decisions from the company's old regime, CEO David Zaslav is out to set things right in the franchise once and for all. Amidst all the rumors surrounding Henry Cavill's cameo appearance in Black Adam, word on the street is that Cavill is finally making his full-time comeback to the DCEU after being missing in action for years.
epicstream.com
Dwayne Johnson Took ‘Real Risk’ For Black Adam: ‘Black Adam Happened When It Needed To Happen’
Dwayne Johnson has been promoting nonstop for his DC Black Adam debut which is set to be released today. While there have already been mixed reviews on whether or not Black Adam is worth watching, the Black Adam star spoke exclusively with Comicbook.com on what we can expect on the premiere of the film, one of them being the risk they took to make this movie come to life.
TVGuide.com
New TV Shows and Movies on Disney+ (November 2022)
Another month, another flood of revivals and sequels on Disney+. The streaming service continues to go hard on new takes on old material. In November that means The Santa Clauses, which brings Tim Allen back for a new Santa series; Disenchanted, a sequel to the fantasy romcom Enchanted; and a series revival of the classic '80s movie Willow. In addition the premieres, November will see the finales of Dancing with the Stars (Nov. 21) and Star Wars series Andor (Nov. 23).
epicstream.com
Bleach: What Happens to People Who Die in Soul Society? Explained
Now that the Bleach anime is back with the premiere of Thousand-Year Blood War, fans are excited to follow the story of Ichigo Kurosaki and his Soul Reaper companions as they battle Yhwach and his powerful Quincy army. As manga readers know, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is based on the final arc (so far) of Tite Kubo's shonen series, and it's expected to run for four cours (quarter of a year).
epicstream.com
The Eminence in Shadow Episode 4 Release Date and Time, Where to Watch Online
The Eminence in Shadow Episode 3 brings Cid face to face with the fact that his imaginary cult might be more than a fancy. What will happen in the next episode? Here's all about The Eminence in Shadow Episode 4, including its release date, time, and more!. The Eminence in...
epicstream.com
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Will Explore Sauron's Tense History with Adar
It will still be a long wait for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 but fans can already expect to head back to Mordor as Halbrand makes his way to his new kingdom. Naturally, that means that Sauron will encounter some familiar faces including Adar.
