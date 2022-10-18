ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold, PA

2 suspects arrested in Arnold shooting, high-speed chase jailed without bail; driver still being sought

By Tony LaRussa
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
A man and woman accused of shooting into a passing car in Arnold on Monday before leading police from several departments on a chase that reached 100 mph are in jail after a magistrate denied bail at their arraignment Tuesday morning.

Tishan Lowe Jr., 30, of the 1000 block of Lowell Street in Pittsburgh was charged with two counts of attempted criminal homicide and counts of illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a gun without a license, which are all felonies. He also was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment. Police said Lowe is a convicted felon and not permitted to possess a gun.

Imani Patterson, 24, of Liberty Avenue in Pittsburgh was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, two counts each of attempted criminal homicide and a count of criminal trespass, which are felonies. She also was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment.

Lowe and Patterson were riding in the car, police said. The driver is being sought by police.

District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. denied bail for the pair during a preliminary arraignment by video Tuesday morning, saying they both are considered a danger to the community. Lowe also is being held for violating conditions of his parole, the judge said.

Both are being detained in the Westmoreland County jail and face preliminary hearings before Pallone on Oct. 27.

An Arnold police officer wrote in a criminal complaint charging the pair that he was outside Fazio’s market on Drey Street at 11:30 a.m. when he heard gunshots ring out from the 1900 block of Kenneth Avenue.

While heading to the scene, he saw an SUV run a stop sign at Kenneth and Drey streets and then take off when the officer turned on his emergency lights and siren, according to the complaint.

The chase, which was joined by officers from several departments, traveled from Arnold into New Kensington, across the Ninth Street Bridge into East Deer and then through Tarentum and Brackenridge, police said.

The SUV was going 100 mph and weaving in and out of traffic while it was going through East Deer, police said.

When the SUV got to the Family Dollar in Tarentum, officers used spike strips to flatten the two passenger side tires, but the car continued driving, the complaint said.

The chase continued through Tarentum onto First Street, where the driver tried to escape after ramming the driver’s side of a New Kensington police cruiser, according to the complaint.

A police detective who was ahead of the SUV tried to slow it as it entered Brackenridge and traveled onto Sycamore Street, the complaint said. Sycamore Street is the first street on the other side of ATI’s steel mill in Harrison’s Natrona neighborhood.

As the SUV braked so the occupants could bail out, the New Kensington cruiser hit the vehicle, police said.

Lowe was found trying to hide by lying in the back seat and was taken into custody, police said.

The driver fell as he tried to escape the SUV and rolled under the New Kensington police car, which ran over his lower legs, the complaint said.

He managed to get up and escape arrest by running between houses, police said.

Police described him as Black and weighing about 180 pounds. At the time, he was wearing light gray sweatpants and a matching hooded sweatshirt, a white T-shirt and white tennis shoes. Officers checked multiple homes but were unable to locate him, the complaint said.

Patterson was arrested after a resident told police they saw someone running into their garage.

A K9 unit from New Kensington found her hiding under a blanket in the back of a vehicle, the complaint said.

Video surveillance from the area near the shooting shows Patterson and Lowe getting out of the SUV and firing several shots at a passing car that had two people inside, according to the complaint.

