Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

Where Michigan ranks statistically on defense at the bye

Michigan Football’s defense has come up big on multiple occasions this season. The unit has been stingy against the pass and the run — they’re doing well in coverage, they’re suffocating the run, and the pass rush has been getting to the quarterback. Michigan, now 7-0...
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Michigan visits five-star ATH during bye week

With the Michigan Wolverines are on their bye week, it is a great time for the coaching staff to take full advantage of recruiting opportunities. That’s exactly what has happened this week, as the staff made an important visit to see a five-star recruit who happens to be Michigan’s top overall target in the class of 2023.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan offers fast-rising 2023 WR Chance Fitzgerald

Earlier this afternoon, Michigan Wolverines wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy extended an offer to a fast-rising wide receiver prospect in the 2023 class — three-star Tennessee native Chance Fitzgerald. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 184 pounds, per his 247Sports profile. Over the last week and a half, he...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Five questions facing the Michigan Wolverines after the bye

What do normal people do on weekends? Asking for a “friend” whose girlfriend wants to do things like “hike” and go to a “pumpkin patch,” since the Michigan Wolverines are idle this weekend. Sigh. Yes, the Wolverines are enjoying a much deserved bye week...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Does Penn St. look like Michigan teams of the past?

Penn St. recruits speed and tall players and talk about speed in space. It sounds a lot like Michigan teams of the past. Brady's teams and the first Harbaugh teams did the same before getting pounded by the team down south. PSU Wide outs are all smallish speed guys and no blocking WR like Ronnie Bell etc. They learned the hard way that you have to have pressure with 4 linemen to have enough to cover the pass with the blitzes thrown in.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Maize n Brew

How Michigan has played following a bye week under Jim Harbaugh

The Michigan Wolverines will enjoy a bye this weekend and will resume the season Oct. 29 against the Michigan State Spartans. “Improvement Week,” as head coach Jim Harbaugh likes to call it, is a chance for the team to rest, recover and prepare for the final five-game stretch of the regular season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Where Blake Corum ranks in Heisman betting odds at the bye week

The Michigan Wolverines enter the bye week undefeated at 7-0 after demolishing the Penn State Nittany Lions this past Saturday in front of 110,000+ fans at the Big House. The run game was dominant from start to finish thanks to junior Blake Corum, who carried the rock 28 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Ranking Michigan football’s remaining opponents in 2022

We’re seven games into the regular season and at the bye week as the Michigan Wolverines trampled the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big House this past weekend. Just five opponents remain in the way of the Wolverines booking another trip to Indy for a chance to repeat as the Big Ten champions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Reacting to Michigan’s dominating win over Penn State

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. Going into Saturday’s game against No. 10 Penn State, many around the country didn’t know how good...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan women’s basketball ranked at bottom of preseason AP Poll

After coming off the best season in program history, the Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball team earned the last spot in the preseason AP Poll, as they are No. 25 by basketball writers across the country. After winning the National Championship last season, the South Carolina Gamecocks nabbed the top...
ANN ARBOR, MI

