4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Maize n Brew
Where Michigan ranks statistically on defense at the bye
Michigan Football’s defense has come up big on multiple occasions this season. The unit has been stingy against the pass and the run — they’re doing well in coverage, they’re suffocating the run, and the pass rush has been getting to the quarterback. Michigan, now 7-0...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan visits five-star ATH during bye week
With the Michigan Wolverines are on their bye week, it is a great time for the coaching staff to take full advantage of recruiting opportunities. That’s exactly what has happened this week, as the staff made an important visit to see a five-star recruit who happens to be Michigan’s top overall target in the class of 2023.
Maize n Brew
Michigan offers fast-rising 2023 WR Chance Fitzgerald
Earlier this afternoon, Michigan Wolverines wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy extended an offer to a fast-rising wide receiver prospect in the 2023 class — three-star Tennessee native Chance Fitzgerald. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 184 pounds, per his 247Sports profile. Over the last week and a half, he...
Maize n Brew
Five questions facing the Michigan Wolverines after the bye
What do normal people do on weekends? Asking for a “friend” whose girlfriend wants to do things like “hike” and go to a “pumpkin patch,” since the Michigan Wolverines are idle this weekend. Sigh. Yes, the Wolverines are enjoying a much deserved bye week...
Maize n Brew
Does Penn St. look like Michigan teams of the past?
Penn St. recruits speed and tall players and talk about speed in space. It sounds a lot like Michigan teams of the past. Brady's teams and the first Harbaugh teams did the same before getting pounded by the team down south. PSU Wide outs are all smallish speed guys and no blocking WR like Ronnie Bell etc. They learned the hard way that you have to have pressure with 4 linemen to have enough to cover the pass with the blitzes thrown in.
Maize n Brew
How Michigan has played following a bye week under Jim Harbaugh
The Michigan Wolverines will enjoy a bye this weekend and will resume the season Oct. 29 against the Michigan State Spartans. “Improvement Week,” as head coach Jim Harbaugh likes to call it, is a chance for the team to rest, recover and prepare for the final five-game stretch of the regular season.
Maize n Brew
Trevor Keegan isn’t surprised by the line’s inclusion on Joe Moore Award midseason watch list
In its first six seasons, the Joe Moore Award has never called a school home for long. While Alabama was the first to win it twice, no team has held the gargantuan trophy for consecutive seasons. If the Michigan offensive line continues its high level performances, though, that might not...
Maize n Brew
2023 four-star DL Daevin Hobbs lists Michigan in top list, sets commitment date
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines received some good news on Wednesday afternoon when 2023 four-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs cut his list of top schools to six — Michigan, Ohio State, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee. He will also be making his commitment on Black Friday, Nov. 25.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Visitors react to Michigan’s stomping of Penn State
In the Michigan Wolverines’ biggest home matchup of the season, they did not disappoint the group of visitors they had on hand for the game. In today’s roundup we have reactions from a few of the prospects who got to witness Michigan’s stomping of Penn State live.
Maize n Brew
Where Blake Corum ranks in Heisman betting odds at the bye week
The Michigan Wolverines enter the bye week undefeated at 7-0 after demolishing the Penn State Nittany Lions this past Saturday in front of 110,000+ fans at the Big House. The run game was dominant from start to finish thanks to junior Blake Corum, who carried the rock 28 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns.
Maize n Brew
With rematch against MSU looming, the Wolverines haven’t forgotten about last year
By all accounts, last season was as close to a storybook as one could get in Michigan football. There was, however, a particularly painful blemish — Oct. 30, 2021, when the Wolverines came up short against the Michigan State Spartans in a highly emotional contest. Now with the clock...
Maize n Brew
Ranking Michigan football’s remaining opponents in 2022
We’re seven games into the regular season and at the bye week as the Michigan Wolverines trampled the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big House this past weekend. Just five opponents remain in the way of the Wolverines booking another trip to Indy for a chance to repeat as the Big Ten champions.
Maize n Brew
Reacting to Michigan’s dominating win over Penn State
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. Going into Saturday’s game against No. 10 Penn State, many around the country didn’t know how good...
Maize n Brew
Michigan women’s basketball ranked at bottom of preseason AP Poll
After coming off the best season in program history, the Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball team earned the last spot in the preseason AP Poll, as they are No. 25 by basketball writers across the country. After winning the National Championship last season, the South Carolina Gamecocks nabbed the top...
Maize n Brew
U-M announces upgrades to the Big House, reveals renderings for new scoreboards
Michigan Stadium is going to be ROCKING more than usual next year when the Wolverines take the field starting next season. On Tuesday, the University of Michigan unveiled a self-funded plan for renovations at the Big House that include:. A full replacement of both Michigan Stadium video boards. Addition of...
