ONAWA, Iowa -- After winning the Republican nomination for Iowa House House 13 in June, first-time candidate Ken Carlson appeared to have a clear path toward being elected. No Democratic candidate filed for the primary in the district dominated by Republican voters. But on the final day for candidates to file for the Nov. 8 general election, Amy Janowski submitted a petition to be placed on the ballot as a Libertarian candidate.

ONAWA, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO