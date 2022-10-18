Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KPVI Newschannel 6
24-year-old motorcyclist dies after collision with SUV in west Omaha
OMAHA — A 24-year-old man died following a crash in west Omaha Thursday afternoon. Police officers responded to 132nd and Shirley streets at about 3:15 p.m. after a crash involving a motorcycle and a Honda CRV, according to the Omaha Police Department. Witnesses said the motorcyclist, Thomas Flesher of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Man arrested on suspicion of domestic assault dies in Douglas County Jail
OMAHA — An inmate at the Douglas County Jail died Wednesday just days after he was taken into custody, authorities said. Corrections staff attempted life-saving efforts after 33-year-old John Ehrhart-Plowman was found unresponsive in his cell just before 7 p.m., according to a news release from the Douglas County Department of Corrections.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska unemployment rate drops; Lincoln's rate steady in September
Nebraska's unemployment rate continued to drop in September, while the local rate remained steady. According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the unemployment rate last month was 2.2%. While that was up slightly from August, it was down from 2.5% in September 2021. Nonfarm employment, a count of filled jobs,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Onawa Republican seeks Iowa House seat against Libertarian from Kingsley
ONAWA, Iowa -- After winning the Republican nomination for Iowa House House 13 in June, first-time candidate Ken Carlson appeared to have a clear path toward being elected. No Democratic candidate filed for the primary in the district dominated by Republican voters. But on the final day for candidates to file for the Nov. 8 general election, Amy Janowski submitted a petition to be placed on the ballot as a Libertarian candidate.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Anita Hill addresses gender-based oppression at Nebraska event
OMAHA — Most people didn’t believe Anita Hill in 1991 when she testified before a room of U.S. senators, detailing sexually inappropriate comments she had received in the workplace. Pundits said nothing would be learned from the hearing. Women wouldn’t come forward, they said. But Hill, who...
