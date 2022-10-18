Suncoast Credit Union review: Florida bank that has a free checking account with a $0 initial opening deposit

Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
PayPal Savings Account review: Earn a high interest rate and pay zero monthly fees
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Pros and cons. ProsCons. High interest...
CNBC
JPMorgan Chase, taking a feature from fintech rivals, gives some customers early payday deposits
JPMorgan Chase is giving some customers early access to their direct deposits, a feature popularized by fintech rivals, as it hopes to attract users to a no-overdraft checking account. The feature — which accelerates payments including payroll, tax refunds, pensions and government benefits by up to two days — debuts...
JPMorgan Chase allowing certain customers early access to direct deposit paychecks
Certain customers of Chase, the consumer and commercial banking arm of JPMorgan Chase, can now get assess to their directly deposited paychecks sooner.
Business Insider
Municipal Credit Union personal loans review: First-class rates, but stringent eligibility requirements
6.95% - 14.95%. Pros and cons of Municipal Credit Union personal loans. Excellent rates. Municipal Credit Union has both low minimum and maximum rates on its loans, perfect for borrowers with a variety of credit scores. You'll need a minimum score of 640 to qualify, but the maximum rate you'll pay is lower than many other lenders on the market.
Alabama-based Regions Bank ordered to repay $141M in illegal overdraft fees
Regions Bank for a second time in a decade was found charging illegal overdraft fees, the government said Wednesday, in a settlement that will require the bank to repay $141 million to customers and pay an additional $50 million in fees. In an investigation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found...
CNET
Best Jumbo Money Market Accounts for October 2022
A jumbo money market account, like a jumbo certificate of deposit, requires a higher minimum deposit -- generally $100,000 or more -- to access a higher annual percentage yield, or APY, offered at the bank or credit union. A money market account combines the features and benefits of savings and checking accounts while providing convenient access to your deposits and earning more interest than a traditional checking account. The average interest rate, according to CNET's sister site Bankrate, is 0.13% for an MMA. It's possible to find rates 15 times higher at some banks or credit unions.
Wall Street’s ‘Dr. Doom’ thinks you’re stupid for moving during the pandemic: ‘Florida is going to be flooded and Texas is going to be too hot to survive there’
Top economist Nouriel Roubini has a message for all the New Yorkers who moved to Florida during the pandemic: In terms of a real estate investment, you should have picked the Midwest instead. Roubini, a New York University economics professor and CEO of Roubini Macro Associates, correctly predicted the 2008...
CNET
Figure: 2022 Home Equity Review
Figure is a San Francisco-based online home lender established in 2018. While Figure doesn't offer home loans in every state, it does have coverage in 42 states and the District of Columbia, and can get you access to cash in as little as five days, compared to 30 to 60 days from most lenders. Figure describes itself as one of the first "end-to-end blockchain solutions" in the financial technology lending space.
The only US state without commercial airline service is getting 5 new routes to Florida next year — see the full list
Frontier was the last carrier to serve Delaware, which exited due to low demand and left the state abandoned without any commercial airline service.
Comments / 0