Oxford, MS

Can Ole Miss Contain LSU QB Jayden Daniels? Lane Kiffin Gives His Thoughts

By John Macon Gillespie
 2 days ago

The Rebels have struggled against dual-threat quarterbacks this season. Lane Kiffin discussed his preparation for LSU and more on Monday.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels are coming off a home win over the Auburn Tigers, but they are now hitting the road for a tough environment in Baton Rouge .

The Rebels and LSU Tigers will do battle in the annual Magnolia Bowl on Saturday afternoon, and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin gave his thoughts earlier this week on last week's win and preparation for this weekend.

"I do really enjoy how we finished [against Auburn]," Kiffin said. "I'm really proud of them for that. That's not always been the case this year or over the years. That was really good."

One of the most glaring issues for the Rebels in the shootout win was their run defense. Ole Miss surrendered 301 yards on the ground to Auburn on Saturday behind multiple explosive carries from its backs.

"There were run issues," Kiffin said. "Offensively, it was really good to have that many yards rushing and three 100-yard rushers is a lot of people doing things right, not just the offensive line.

"The other side, very poor job of giving up explosive plays. We need to get better at that, but it was a good win against a program we had not won against in six years. Always good to break streaks and continue our home streak."

The beginning of the game for the Ole Miss defense appeared to be going as planned before mistakes began to creep in.

"I think we started really well," Kiffin said, "and then we jumped out of some gaps and missed some tackles. We have a lot of people up there, so when it breaks, it breaks bad."

Now, the Rebels have to prepare for another mobile quarterback in LSU's Jayden Daniels. Not only that, but they will face him in Death Valley.

"I thought he played great the other night, running and throwing," Kiffin said. "I've seen him over time. Very explosive player. They seem to have gotten the receivers going.

"This is a different animal. No disrespect to those places, but this will be a real atmosphere and crowd noise. It'll be very challenging."

Even with the challenge of facing LSU on the road looming, Kiffin has liked what he's seen from his young quarterback in Jaxson Dart.

"I think Jaxson has done a really good job," Kiffin said. "You don't see a bunch of screwed up plays or formations, and a lot of that is him communicating. I think he's done a great job of that. The interception was a freak interception, so I think he's done a good job."

Ole Miss and LSU will square off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, and the game will be televised on CBS.

