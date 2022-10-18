The article is about a Venezuelan women in Colombia who WANTS to come to the USA. She’s not here yet. Let’s hope policy changes before she hits our border - immigrants should be financially self sustaining before arrival so that they are not a drain on our economy. Many other countries have this policy. We should, too.
Why should immigrants get to be comfortable and actual citizens suffer close the boarder immigration laws exist for a reason.
🤔 you all get paid much more here in the US, get free education and lunches for your children and can get government help. It’s is so easy for you all to be pathetic. It’s not easy in other Countries. It’s all out of pocket and what ones gets paid an hour here , it’s per week or more in these countries. She want to come here to the US, but is not here yet. Yes I am sure one of you will pop out like jack out it’s box, but unless your not wearing someone else shoes, don’t tell them how to tie them. Not all come and expect to be catered to or to be lazy. US has enough citizens to do that.
Venezuelan migrant relieved to make it to US before border officials began turning away more people
A 31-year-old woman who had her tubes removed says she never has to worry about an 'oopsie' pregnancy in a post-Roe v. Wade America: 'This has given me so much peace'
Family of 5 Furious After College Student Refuses to Fund Their Lifestyle
Urgent warning as thousands of people have been given the wrong flu jab – are you one of them?
'Why don't you go back to where you came from?' Teacher is removed from high school after offering to fight US-born Hispanic student who wouldn't stand for Pledge of Allegiance at Florida high school
We gave our babies names that are illegal around the world – but the US courts allow them & we think they’re cute
Kenyan Woman Accuses Saudi Arabian Employer Of Forcing Her To Breastfeed His Dogs While He Filmed | Video
A 72-year-old US citizen was tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia over tweets criticizing the kingdom, his family says
My mom moved me to the US when I was 7 years old. Now, 21 years later I decided to move back to Colombia and my quality of life is much better.
Meet The Tallest African American Who Couldn’t Stand Or Walk
Secret court ordered a woman who was trapped in body of a child to be medicated without her knowledge
Child marriage comes with a heavy cost for young girls in Africa – but there’s one clear way out
Venezuelan migrants surprised to learn that they will be returned to Mexico under new Biden admin policy
Ex-wife of Dubai royal says she and her children 'fear for our lives' as she pleads for UN support amid bitter child custody battle
A woman had her left eye removed after she showered while wearing contact lenses and it got infected
'What century are we in?' Biden slams Idaho school denying students access to contraception and criticizes case of girl, 14, who couldn't get medication because of Arizona's abortion ban - even though she wasn't pregnant
Woman leaves her baby shower after mother-in-law refuses to give her food
Born again Christian police officer, 48, who claimed colleagues called him 'Father Ted' and mocked his anxiety and depression has his compensation bid thrown out at appeal court
The tiny adult woman who weighed less than 5 pounds
Iranian woman pictured eating breakfast without a headscarf is arrested and thrown into jail that held Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
