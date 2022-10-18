ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BurleysGirl
2d ago

The article is about a Venezuelan women in Colombia who WANTS to come to the USA. She’s not here yet. Let’s hope policy changes before she hits our border - immigrants should be financially self sustaining before arrival so that they are not a drain on our economy. Many other countries have this policy. We should, too.

Angelica
2d ago

Why should immigrants get to be comfortable and actual citizens suffer close the boarder immigration laws exist for a reason.

Prieta Bella
2d ago

🤔 you all get paid much more here in the US, get free education and lunches for your children and can get government help. It’s is so easy for you all to be pathetic. It’s not easy in other Countries. It’s all out of pocket and what ones gets paid an hour here , it’s per week or more in these countries. She want to come here to the US, but is not here yet. Yes I am sure one of you will pop out like jack out it’s box, but unless your not wearing someone else shoes, don’t tell them how to tie them. Not all come and expect to be catered to or to be lazy. US has enough citizens to do that.

