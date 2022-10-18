ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
marketplace.org

Coal makes a comeback as Europe tries to avoid an energy emergency

In Europe, higher prices for natural gas have helped revive demand for an alternative that had, until recently, fallen out of favor: coal. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, resulting European sanction, and the Kremlin’s decision to cut gas flows to the Continent have prompted a shift back to coal-fired power plants, despite the environmental impacts.
rigzone.com

Report Says Germany Risks Wasting Billions on LNG Projects

Germany is at risk of wasting billions of euros on boosting liquefied natural gas imports instead of moving toward sustainable alternatives like energy efficiency, according to a new report. The country faces about 200 billion euros ($196 billion) of additional costs for gas imports by the end of the decade,...
Fortune

Record wind and solar production in Europe offset 11 billion euros in natural gas costs this year, but it’s too little to end the energy crisis

The Ukraine War is accelerating Europe’s renewable energy transition, but is it happening fast enough?. Increased solar and wind power production has softened the blow of limited natural gas supply and soaring energy prices in Europe, but renewable energy has yet to completely supplant the continent’s appetite for fossil fuels.
POLITICO

Clean energy had a big year. So did coal.

Significantly boosting clean power is key to reducing planet-warming emissions and blunting the worst of climate change. On the plus side for climate action, solar and wind power grew enough this year to offset emissions from an increase in global coal consumption. But that rise in coal — driven by spiking natural gas prices — is a step back from the world’s carbon goals. Meanwhile, tenacious supply chain problems from the early days of Covid-19 are continuing to slow deployment.
FOXBusiness

Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines

The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
The Atlantic

China Accidentally Made Our Gas Much Cheaper

You’d be forgiven, at this point, for believing in what the MSNBC host Chris Hayes calls the “gas prices monocausal theory” of American politics. Every major political dynamic, every twist and turn in approval polling and legislative possibility, seems driven by whether gas prices are going up or down.
energynow.ca

Commentary: The Climate Crowd Wants a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty – Deidra Garyk

Forty Canadian self-described non-governmental organizations (NGO’s) sent a letter to Prime Minister Trudeau imploring him to join the Fossil Fuel Non-proliferation Treaty at COP27 in November, demanding action on climate change. (Information about COP27 below) These health, environment, faith, and youth groups oppose fossil fuel expansion, even during a...
rigzone.com

Private Investors Again Looking At Oil And Gas After Prices Rise

Private capital funds worldwide investing in fossil fuels have raised a combined $27.9Bn compared with a total of $19.4 billion in all of 2021. — So far this year, private capital funds worldwide investing in fossil fuels — oil, gas, and natural gas — have raised a combined $27.9 billion compared with a total of $19.4 billion in all of 2021, Preqin data show.

