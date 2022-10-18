ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC: Black, Hispanic adults among those more likely to be hospitalized with flu

By Liz Ortiz
 2 days ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Peak flu season in the United States is right around the corner.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says we usually see the most flu cases between December and February, but health officials say now is the time to get your flu shot.

“Vaccination is the best defense we have against the worst outcomes of getting the flu,” said CDC Acting Principal Deputy Director Debra Houry.

A new CDC Vital Signs Report released Tuesday shows Black, Hispanic, and American Indian, Alaska native adults in the U.S. are more likely to be hospitalized with flu, as well as, less likely to be vaccinated against flu.

Data shows many reasons for disparities in severe outcomes of flu including lack of access to healthcare and insurance, missed opportunities to vaccinate, and misinformation and distrust in flu vaccines. Racism and prejudice also are known to worsen inequalities, according to the CDC.

Dr. David Wohl with UNC Health says more needs to be done to ensure equitable vaccination for all.

“I think we have to try to even the playing field, and more access and accessibility and messaging really has to be dedicated to people who are suffering disproportionately from things like the flu,” said Wohl.

To increase flu vaccination, the CDC encourages healthcare providers to strongly recommend the shot.

They’re also calling on state and local governments to increase access and convenience.

Most importantly, health officials are telling everyone who is eligible to get a flu vaccine.

“Right now, flu is going to affect a lot of people, people will die,” Wohl said. “You don’t want to be one of those people. The flu vaccine is safe, so why not take it if it can protect you.”

You can get a flu vaccine at your healthcare provider, many pharmacies, as well as, some grocery stores and churches.

To find flu vaccines near you, click here.

WISCONSIN STATE
