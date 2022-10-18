ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon Lake, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Travel Maven

This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Ohio, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Buckeye State? It appears that Ohio's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Chagrin Falls is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes “the Boom” Night Flying Over Southern Ohio

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying tonight, so expect some unusual sights and booms. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
wksu.org

Cleveland's longest serving pastor celebrates 61st anniversary

Cleveland’s longest serving pastor, a longtime civil rights activist, is celebrating a momentous anniversary. The congregation of Cleveland’s Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church celebrated the 61st anniversary of their pastor this past Sunday. E.T. Caviness was born in 1928 in the segregated town of Marshall, Texas, the son of...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

ODNR dedicates new wetland in Lorain County

LORAIN, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the City of Lorain dedicated the Martin’s Run Wetland And Stream Restoration Project in Lorain County on Oct. 18, as a part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative. What You Need To Know. The project will enhance...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

One Tank Trip: Buckeye Express Diner

So you think you're an Ohio State fan? No matter how much you think you love scarlet and gray, this family might have you beat. Welcome to the Buckeye Express Diner, 810 State Route 97 West, just off I-71 near Mansfield. It's a unique spot to indulge your inner Buckeye — and indulge in some huge burgers. And it's a One Tank Trip.
MANSFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma Heights should not be culling deer

Parma Heights is a bedroom community 4.2 square miles wide. This tiny suburb should be the first in Northeast Ohio to control deer through immunocontraception, using the animal’s own immune system to prevent it from fertilizing offspring. But without a vote from its citizens, Parma Heights is preparing to...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy