Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, OhioIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Browns legend, Olympic gold medalist, champion volleyball coach and longtime broadcaster inducted into Hall of Fame
The Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame on Tuesday inducted four people: a Cleveland Browns legend, an Olympic gold medalist, a hall-of-fame volleyball coach and "a baseball voice we all cherish," according to a news release.
WKYC
Tom Hamilton, voice of the Cleveland Guardians, receives major honors
CLEVELAND — It's a voice everyone knows and loves. For the past 33 years, one thing has remained consistent with baseball in Cleveland: Guardians radio announcer Tom Hamilton. “To do it in a city like Cleveland is extra special because people care,” said Hamilton. For over three decades,...
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Ohio, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Buckeye State? It appears that Ohio's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Chagrin Falls is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Princeton University student from Cleveland missing since Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A search is underway for a missing Princeton University student from Cleveland who was last seen early Friday. Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was last seen about 3 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Scully Hall, according to an alert sent to the university community in New Jersey on Monday.
Chuck Kyle’s ‘goodbye tour’ nears an end, but his legacy extends beyond championships
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With each weekend this fall, Chuck Kyle comes closer to coaching his final high school football game for St. Ignatius. Each week, he stops for a picture or conversation that breaks the normal pregame routine. Kyle hoped to make his 40th and final season one in which he sneaks out after the final game.
How foreign investors siphon money out of Cleveland's poorest neighborhoods
Out-of-state and foreign investors have gobbled up real estate in Cleveland over the last decade; experts say this is the new way money is siphoned from Cleveland's poorest communities.
sciotopost.com
Here Comes “the Boom” Night Flying Over Southern Ohio
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying tonight, so expect some unusual sights and booms. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Morning Journal
Avon Lake volleyball: Young Shoregals look to win now, embrace potential rematch with St. Joseph Academy
Avon Lake looks to make its program into a state powerhouse with a litany of young talent. However, the Shoregals aren’t looking to win next year, they are looking to win now as the Division I postseason takes off Oct. 20. They are aiming to build off their success from their district final run the year prior.
wksu.org
Cleveland's longest serving pastor celebrates 61st anniversary
Cleveland’s longest serving pastor, a longtime civil rights activist, is celebrating a momentous anniversary. The congregation of Cleveland’s Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church celebrated the 61st anniversary of their pastor this past Sunday. E.T. Caviness was born in 1928 in the segregated town of Marshall, Texas, the son of...
spectrumnews1.com
ODNR dedicates new wetland in Lorain County
LORAIN, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the City of Lorain dedicated the Martin’s Run Wetland And Stream Restoration Project in Lorain County on Oct. 18, as a part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative. What You Need To Know. The project will enhance...
Mentor, October 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Mentor. The Euclid football team will have a game with Mentor High School on October 20, 2022, 14:00:00. The Euclid football team will have a game with Mentor High School on October 20, 2022, 16:00:00.
One Tank Trip: Buckeye Express Diner
So you think you're an Ohio State fan? No matter how much you think you love scarlet and gray, this family might have you beat. Welcome to the Buckeye Express Diner, 810 State Route 97 West, just off I-71 near Mansfield. It's a unique spot to indulge your inner Buckeye — and indulge in some huge burgers. And it's a One Tank Trip.
Morning Journal
High school girls basketball: Midview’s Mary Meng commits to Bowling Green
After going through the college recruiting process, Midview’s Mary Meng has committed to Bowling Green women’s basketball and Coach Robyn Fralick. In a tweet Oct. 15, the Middies’ senior made her commitment to the Falcons official. “It’s incredible, it’s like 1.5% of girls in the world that...
Parma City Schools superintendent addresses potential ‘No’ voters as levy heads to Nov. 8 ballot
PARMA, Ohio -- Nearly 18 months removed from roughly 63 percent of Parma, Parma Heights and Seven Hills voters defeating a strategic consolidation bond issue, the Parma City School District returns to the ballot Nov. 8 with Issue 9. If approved, the 3.95-mill bond issue will pay for the construction...
Parma Heights should not be culling deer
Parma Heights is a bedroom community 4.2 square miles wide. This tiny suburb should be the first in Northeast Ohio to control deer through immunocontraception, using the animal’s own immune system to prevent it from fertilizing offspring. But without a vote from its citizens, Parma Heights is preparing to...
Morning Journal
Elyria vs. Midview volleyball: Middies end Pioneers’ season in first-round sweep
Defeating a team three time in a seasons is a tough task, especially with the way Elyria battled with Midview in its regular-season losses. In the first round of the Division I Grafton District tournament, the 23rd-seeded Middies job the done in three sets to end 27th seed Elyria’s season.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Metroparks debuts new bike pump track at Ohio and Erie Canal Reservation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A “first-of-its-kind” sports course is set to open on Thursday at a Cleveland Metroparks reservation. The Cliffs Bike Park at the Ohio & Erie Canal Reservation will open at 11 a.m., Cleveland Metroparks officials said. The outdoor area features a paved pump track for...
Many still without power in NE Ohio
Thousands of people in Northeast Ohio are waking up in the dark.
