Could the Minnesota Vikings Justify Signing Odell Beckham Jr.? | The Minnesota Football Party
Fans are pining for the Minnesota Vikings to sign Odell Beckham Jr. The Minnesota Football Party panel weighs the pros and cons.
Ravens Activate Running Back Help Ahead of Browns Game
The Baltimore Ravens will have Gus Edwards back on Sunday when the Cleveland Browns come to town.
Peacock & Williamson: NFL show on October 20, 2022
Brian Peacock & Matt Williamson discuss the matchups for NFL week 7 and the teams they expect to win. Plus the duo gets ready for Thursday night football.
Timberwolves' Russell cool ahead of contract season
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves made a big splash in the offseason, acquiring three-time All-Star and reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. While the focus is on how well Gobert will gel with fellow All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns, one player in particular stands to gain from the blockbuster trade.
