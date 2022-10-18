Read full article on original website
Suns Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Clippers
The Phoenix Suns have announced their starting lineup and injury report for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
NBA suspends Heat forwards Martin, Jovic for 1 game apiece
MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin’s scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday night. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin during the altercation. The league handed down the penalties Sunday night. Martin and Jovic will miss Monday’s Raptors-Heat game. Both Martin and Koloko were whistled for technical fouls and ejected from Saturday’s matchup.
NBA Admits Missed Call on Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Game-Winner Attempt
NBA admits missed call on DeRozan game-winner attempt originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NBA's Last Two Minute Report from Friday's Chicago Bulls game against the Wizards, which Washington won 102-100, had one incorrect no-call. But it was a costly one. The report, which is one of the litany...
Report: Silver Says NBA Has Thought About Demoting Teams to Solve Tanking Issue
NBA commissioner Adam Silver reportedly revealed he has some possible solutions for the league’s ongoing tanking issue in recent comments to Phoenix Suns employees. While calling the circumstance a “serious issue” during a question-and-answer session in the Suns' arena this week, he said he understands why teams would want to in order to land a “once-in-a-generation player.” Silver also took the opportunity to apologize to the Suns’ employees for workplace misconduct under owner Robert Shaver.
NBA's Best Halloween Costumes in the Past Decade
Well, that's what these NBA stars have done over the years, rocking some creepy and creative Halloween costumes. With Halloween right around the corner, it's only fitting to take a look at some of the looks that have captured the basketball world's attention -- some with their families and others stealing the moment solo.
Zach LaVine Is Feeling ‘Great,' But Bulls Will Manage His Knee
Why LaVine's knee will be daily storyline for now originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A 32-point loss. A defensive performance that raised some warning signs. A loud crowd hyped for the home opener that streamed for the exits with substantial time left in the fourth quarter. You could say...
Blackhawks ‘Dodge a Bullet' in Comeback Win But Continue to Show Resilience
Hawks 'dodge a bullet' in win but continue to show resilience originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are two types of outlooks in this world, and stop me if you've heard this before: The glass-half-full view and the glass-half-empty perspective. The glass-half-empty: Chicago has fallen behind 2-0 in each...
Tyler Johnson: Blackhawks' Locker Room ‘a Lot More Fun This Year'
Johnson: Hawks' locker room 'a lot more fun this year' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After dropping their first two games to open the 2022-23 season, the Blackhawks have ripped off three straight wins and have done so by overcoming multi-goal deficits in each contest. The most notable reasons...
