Read full article on original website
Related
Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade
Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
Albany Herald
Tom Brady answers retirement question
We may not know what's next for Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen, but the famed quarterback has put one highly speculated item to rest. "I'm here to announce finally you guys pushed me to the brink," Brady joked in a video of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers' press conference posted on their verified Instagram account Thursday.
Comments / 0