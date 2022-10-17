ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
thebiochronicle.com

What Does Home Insurance Usually Cover for You?

Home insurance is responsible for offering financial protection against losses that have occurred due to theft, accidents, or disasters. Homes are the biggest assets for most Americans; insurance ensures these assets are catered for and compensation is done where due. Standard home insurance will usually cover personal belongings and dwellings, among others.
GOBankingRates

3 Best Annuities for 2022

No one single investment is “best” for all investors. This particularly applies to annuities, which aren’t appropriate for a wide range of investors. Explore: GOBankingRates’ Best Credit Cards for 2023. Discover: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000. In a nutshell, annuities are...
Joel Eisenberg

Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing

The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Kiplinger

Selling in a Down Market Could Wreck Your Retirement

“Don’t sell in a down market.” You’ve heard the advice before. And it is, more often than not, good advice. For retirees especially, this message is critical. Taking withdrawals during market downturns can devastate your retirement assets. Panic selling could mean the difference between being able to maintain your lifestyle in retirement and running out of money and potentially needing to live with the kids. The challenge is that, at the same time, you may need the income.
fitsmallbusiness.com

Rental Property Insurance for Landlords: Costs & Coverage

Rental property insurance protects a landlord’s property from damage and loss of income while guarding it against liability. Typically, an average policy on a $200,000 rental property runs from $1,283 to $2,432. Obie is an online insurance broker that provides quotes for insurance for rental property in minutes. Enter...
thebossmagazine.com

What Types of Insurance Do Seniors Need?

As retirement approaches, you’ll have the chance to look back at what you have achieved over the past years, including building your wealth, growing your assets, and boosting your investments. And, now, it is time to deploy the right strategies to protect and safeguard what you’ve built. And,...
myzeo.com

Building Up: Essential Tips For Applying For A Rental Property Loan

If you are planning to buy a rental property, you will need to get a loan for it. This can be difficult to do, as many people do not have enough money to invest in rental properties. If you are planning to buy a rental property, then you need to make sure that you apply for the loan as soon as possible. The process of buying a rental property can be a long and tedious one. It is important that you follow all the right steps so that you do not face any troubles.
seniorresource.com

Top 5 Reasons to Buy an Annuity for Retirement

An annuity is basically a contract that you make with a financial institution. You pay either a lump sum or monthly premiums to an insurance company, and, in turn, they promise to provide you with a future stream of income (usually, for life). Types of Annuities. Fixed Annuities. Fixed annuities...
SFGate

County Publishes List Of Of People Owed Unclaimed Money

Santa Clara County has released a list of more than 200 people and businesses who are the potential owners of more than $100,000 in unclaimed money and are encouraging those on the list to come forward to receive their payments. The county's Department of Tax and Collections published the list...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy