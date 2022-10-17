ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023

No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
Motley Fool

2 Big Changes for Retirees on Social Security Are Coming This Week

Social Security beneficiaries are on pace to receive an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023. The maximum Social Security retirement benefit paid to new beneficiaries will increase in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
The Hill

A $40 raise after 49 years on the job: The plight of male workers

Last month the Census Bureau released its latest income and poverty numbers. News outlets across the country reported the supplemental poverty rate dropping from 9.2 percent in 2020 to 7.8 percent in 2021. This was rightly hailed as evidence that the economic stimulus package and the refundable child tax credit could dramatically reduce poverty. Furthermore, recent numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics have indicated that workers’ wages have continued to grow in the past few months.
Kiplinger

Social Security Tax Wage Base Jumps Nearly 9% for 2023

Many people don't realize that the Social Security tax that's withheld from each paycheck stops once your income exceeds a certain amount known as the "Social Security wage base." For instance, the Social Security wage base for 2022 is $147,000. So, if your income exceeds that amount this year, you don't pay the Social Security payroll tax on anything above $147,000. (Note: Social Security taxes are also known as Old-Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance taxes, or OASDI taxes.)
CBS News

Open enrollment: Employees have big changes to consider — here's what to know.

Employers typically offer a period of open enrollment in the fall, when their workers are allowed to pick new health plans, enroll in a Flexible Spending Account or make other changes to their benefits. This year, there are some changes ahead that could help employees, while also potentially opening up some financial pitfalls.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Save on Home Insurance With These Tips

Home insurance costs are rising. Supply chain issues due to the pandemic, labor shortages in the construction industry, rising inflation, and increasing natural disasters are contributing factors. And experts say this trend will continue. However, you have ways to ensure you’re paying the lowest rate possible while remaining fully covered....
Retirement Daily

Social Security Raise May Set a Record

Oddsmakers have been busy predicting the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security recipients for 2023. With inflation continuing to whip up prices of food, fuel, clothing, rent, and other daily expenses, many predict that the COLA could set a 40-year record. For people receiving Social Security benefits, any COLA adjustment...
SFGate

Dr. Oz made reputation as a surgeon, a fortune as a salesman

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz rolled onstage inside of an inflatable orb, put on a hydrating face mask and proceeded to pitch a new line of skin care products to a convention of supplement distributors at Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena in 2018. The crowd roared in applause.
SFGate

IRS raises contribution limits for retirement savings plans

Americans will be allowed to contribute more of their money to 401(k) and similar retirement saving plans next year. The IRS said Friday that the maximum contribution that an individual can make in 2023 to a 401(k), 403(b) and most 457 plans will be $22,500. That's up from $20,500 this year.
GOBankingRates

Child Tax Credit: File Your Taxes By October 17 to Claim Your 2021 Deduction

Although the Child Tax Credit (CTC) has reverted to its original amount of $2,000 per child for the 2022 tax year, there is still time to cash in on the expanded CTC of 2021. If you requested a tax extension on April 18, you have two weeks until the tax filing deadline of midnight on Oct. 17 to complete your 2021 taxes and claim your Child Tax Credit.

