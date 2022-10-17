Read full article on original website
Hiring Chesco: The Chasm Standing Between Job Seekers and Employers
Image via Express Employment Professionals. Express Employment Professionals has released a new white paper focusing on the disconnect between job seekers and employers who are desperate for workers to come off the sidelines.
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
Motley Fool
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023
No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
Motley Fool
2 Big Changes for Retirees on Social Security Are Coming This Week
Social Security beneficiaries are on pace to receive an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023. The maximum Social Security retirement benefit paid to new beneficiaries will increase in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Social Security COLA: Will everyone get the full amount? When will the COLA be announced?
Retirees are expecting to see the largest Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in more than four decades when the number is released Thursday. But just what portion of the increase will make its way to the wallets of those who get the payments?. Those getting Social Security benefits are wondering...
A $40 raise after 49 years on the job: The plight of male workers
Last month the Census Bureau released its latest income and poverty numbers. News outlets across the country reported the supplemental poverty rate dropping from 9.2 percent in 2020 to 7.8 percent in 2021. This was rightly hailed as evidence that the economic stimulus package and the refundable child tax credit could dramatically reduce poverty. Furthermore, recent numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics have indicated that workers’ wages have continued to grow in the past few months.
Working and Collecting Social Security? Big Changes May Be On the Way In 2023
Two changes for 2023 could directly affect seniors who are still working while collecting a Social Security benefit.
3 Ways Biden Could Impact Social Security
President Joe Biden has his hands full when it comes to Social Security. As the percentage of retirees relative to current workers grows, thanks in large part to increased longevity, the Social...
Social Security Tax Wage Base Jumps Nearly 9% for 2023
Many people don't realize that the Social Security tax that's withheld from each paycheck stops once your income exceeds a certain amount known as the "Social Security wage base." For instance, the Social Security wage base for 2022 is $147,000. So, if your income exceeds that amount this year, you don't pay the Social Security payroll tax on anything above $147,000. (Note: Social Security taxes are also known as Old-Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance taxes, or OASDI taxes.)
20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check
Social Security is an essential safety net for many Americans. Even if you haven't saved enough for retirement, you can still count on Social Security benefits in retirement. Find: Can I Draw Social...
Child Tax Credit: Unclaimed Payment Worth $3,600; Check How and When To Claim It
Last year, a more generous Kid Tax Credit awarded qualified parents up to $3,600 per child. There is some good news for families that missed part or all of those payments: it is not too late to make a claim.
What a record Social Security cost-of-living adjustment of 8.7% could mean for benefit taxes
When an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment kicks in next year, retirees who relyon Social Security benefits will see some relief from record-high inflation. However, two factors – the size of Medicare Part B premiums and benefit taxes – may offset how much larger those monthly checks will be in 2023.
Open enrollment: Employees have big changes to consider — here's what to know.
Employers typically offer a period of open enrollment in the fall, when their workers are allowed to pick new health plans, enroll in a Flexible Spending Account or make other changes to their benefits. This year, there are some changes ahead that could help employees, while also potentially opening up some financial pitfalls.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Save on Home Insurance With These Tips
Home insurance costs are rising. Supply chain issues due to the pandemic, labor shortages in the construction industry, rising inflation, and increasing natural disasters are contributing factors. And experts say this trend will continue. However, you have ways to ensure you’re paying the lowest rate possible while remaining fully covered....
Tax credit claimants to receive second cost-of-living payment from November 23
More than one million households receiving tax credits, and no other means-tested benefits, will get their second cost-of-living payment from November 23, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has confirmed. This £324 payment will be paid into most eligible customers’ bank accounts automatically between that date and November 30 across the...
Social Security Raise May Set a Record
Oddsmakers have been busy predicting the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security recipients for 2023. With inflation continuing to whip up prices of food, fuel, clothing, rent, and other daily expenses, many predict that the COLA could set a 40-year record. For people receiving Social Security benefits, any COLA adjustment...
SFGate
Dr. Oz made reputation as a surgeon, a fortune as a salesman
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz rolled onstage inside of an inflatable orb, put on a hydrating face mask and proceeded to pitch a new line of skin care products to a convention of supplement distributors at Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena in 2018. The crowd roared in applause.
SFGate
IRS raises contribution limits for retirement savings plans
Americans will be allowed to contribute more of their money to 401(k) and similar retirement saving plans next year. The IRS said Friday that the maximum contribution that an individual can make in 2023 to a 401(k), 403(b) and most 457 plans will be $22,500. That's up from $20,500 this year.
Child Tax Credit: File Your Taxes By October 17 to Claim Your 2021 Deduction
Although the Child Tax Credit (CTC) has reverted to its original amount of $2,000 per child for the 2022 tax year, there is still time to cash in on the expanded CTC of 2021. If you requested a tax extension on April 18, you have two weeks until the tax filing deadline of midnight on Oct. 17 to complete your 2021 taxes and claim your Child Tax Credit.
