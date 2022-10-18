ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls get a chance right away — in Wednesday’s opener in Miami — to set a new tone vs. the top teams in the East

The Chicago Bulls enter this season with a reputation to shake — that of a team that falls apart against top opponents. The Bulls won only two of their 23 matchups against the top four teams in the Eastern and Western conferences last season. Both wins — against the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics — came before December, when the Bulls’ strong start began to fall apart because of injuries ...
NBC Chicago

Barack Obama, Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Lead Panel for Chicago Students

Barack Obama, Ayo Dosunmu lead panel for Chicago students originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, Oct. 17, former President Barack Obama surprised more than 60 Chicago high school students by appearing at an event hosted by the Obama Foundation. Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu was in attendance as...
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls Point Guard Ayo Dosunmu Isn't Just a Placeholder

Yeah, it's only been one game. But that's all it took for many folks to realize Chicago Bulls' point guard Ayo Dosunmu is the real deal. With Lonzo Ball sidelined, Dosunmu won the starting job through training camp and preseason. He turned out to be a critical factor in the Bulls' opening-night victory over the Miami Heat.
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Kings Trade Features Zach LaVine

The NBA season is underway. In some respects, the divide between the league’s contenders and its bottom feeders has never felt wider. That’s not to say the league is suffering from a lack of parity. In fact, there are plenty of competitive teams heading into the 2022-23 season. On the other hand, the teams near the bottom of the standings have got more incentive to “tank” than we’ve seen in a long time.
NBC Chicago

2022 World Series Schedule Features Four Games in November

What is the 2022 World Series schedule? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The end of October is upon us, which means one thing -- it’s World Series time. One of the oldest traditions in sports is synonymous with Halloween, and not even a delayed start to the season could change that.
NBC Chicago

Reggie Miller: Draymond Green Punch Incidents Happen ‘All the Time'

Miller claims Draymond-Poole incidents happen 'all the time' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Reggie Miller is not surprised by the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole in practice Oct. 5. At the end of the second quarter in Tuesday's season-opener between the Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers at...
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Zach LaVine to Miss 2nd Straight Game for Injury Management

LaVine to miss 2nd straight game for injury management originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine, the Chicago Bulls' two-time All-Star guard, is expected to make his season debut at Saturday's home opener versus the Cleveland Cavaliers after the Bulls said he'll miss his second straight game on Friday due to left knee injury management.
NBC Chicago

Best NBA Kicks on Court From Opening Night

Best NBA kicks on court from opening night originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022-23 NBA season is currently underway and the opening night games across the league didn't disappoint. Whether you tuned in to see the Golden State Warriors receive their championship rings, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron...
NBC Chicago

NHL, Adidas Release New Reverse Retro Chicago Blackhawks Jerseys

NHL, Adidas release reverse retro Blackhawks jerseys originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NHL and Adidas released the 2022 reverse retro jerseys for all 32 NHL teams on Tuesday. Here's a picture of all of them in one shot:. Here's a video to go along with the picture. https://twitter.com/hashtag/ReverseRetro?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ReverseRetro.
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Coby White's Focus Is on Team After Not Agreeing to Extension

White's focus is on team after not agreeing to extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Monday's preseason deadline for rookie-scale players to agree on extensions with their respective teams passed without a pact between the Chicago Bulls and Coby White. It was an unsurprising development to outside observers, given...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

