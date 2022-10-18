ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

SB Nation

Padres even up NLCS against Phillies thanks to some familial violence

A little history was made during Game 2 of the National League Championship Series with brothers Aaron and Austin Nola facing off on opposite sides. When Padres’ catcher Austin stepped to the plate against Phillies’ pitcher Aaron in the second inning, it marked the first time brothers faced off in a pitcher-hitter matchup in the playoffs. Aaron and the Phillies won that particular battle, getting him to ground out. However, they would face off again in the fifth inning, and that at-bat ended up having an impact on the final result of the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Will & Cara Smith Welcome First Child

Will and Cara Smith welcomed their first child, Charlotte Ann Smith, in the morning hours before the Los Angeles Dodgers faced the San Diego Padresin Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The Dodgers made the announcement on Twitter just over an hour and a half before first pitch...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

3 bold Padres predictions for NLCS vs. Phillies

The San Diego Padres shocked the Los Angeles Dodgers and are now set to face the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS. This projects to be an exciting MLB Playoff matchup as the Padres look to reach the World Series. San Diego’s home field advantage will provide them with a major boost, but will it be enough to help them overcome Philadelphia?
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

What is the 2022 World Series schedule?

The end of October is upon us, which means one thing -- it’s World Series time. One of the oldest traditions in sports is synonymous with Halloween, and not even a delayed start to the season could change that. The National League Championship Series got underway Tuesday night with...
FOX Sports

NLCS is baseball's ultimate party series

When the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets in the wild-card round, Manny Machado made a tour of the locker room, champagne bottle in hand, dousing the bubbly stuff onto the heads of his teammates, staff and finally himself. After the Los Angeles Dodgers were toppled in the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Philly

Phillies-Padres NLCS: Mixed forecast for next 3 games

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The NLCS between the Phillies and Padres is headed back to Philadelphia after two games in beautiful San Diego. Thousands will come together in South Philadelphia this weekend to cheer on the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. But, fall in Philadelphia is tricky and this weekend it will be a mixed forecast with seasonable temperatures. There was record-setting heat in San Diego during Game 2 of the NLCS on Wednesday. Game time temperatures were in the 90s, which is highly unusual in the West Coast city. Conditions will be more fall-like for Games 3 and 4 this Friday and Saturday, but Sunday's Game 5 could be the wild card with a slight chance of showers. Check out your first pitch forecasts: Friday, 7:37 p.m. - Expect clear skies and a temperature of 60 degrees. Wind SW 5 mph. Saturday, 7:45 p.m. - Expect partly cloudy skies turning cloudy late in the evening and a temperature of 64 degrees. Wind SE 5 mph. Sunday, 2:37 p.m. - Expect cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers. The temperature will be 68 degrees. Wind ENE 10-15 mph. Let's go Phils!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
