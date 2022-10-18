Read full article on original website
Padres fans celebrate game 2 win in NLCS against Phillies
Shortly after the game ended fans flooded the streets chanting "Let's Go Padres!" Fans hope the team can continue winning in Philly.
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLCS: Phillies Vs. Padres Schedule, Start Times, TV Info & How To Watch
Both the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres took down the top-seeded teams in the National League in their Division Series matchups, and now the two will battle it out in the NL Championship Series beginning on Tuesday. The Padres defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in four games, taking...
Watch parties to be held at Petco Park for NLCS Games 3-5
Padres fans will be able to watch Games 3, 4 and 5 of the National League Championship Series this weekend live inside Petco Park.
San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies Release NLCS Game 1 Starting Lineups
Here's a look at how the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game one of the National League Championship Series Tuesday night at Petco Park in San Diego. Yu Darvish and Zack Wheeler will each take the mound. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET.
SB Nation
Padres even up NLCS against Phillies thanks to some familial violence
A little history was made during Game 2 of the National League Championship Series with brothers Aaron and Austin Nola facing off on opposite sides. When Padres’ catcher Austin stepped to the plate against Phillies’ pitcher Aaron in the second inning, it marked the first time brothers faced off in a pitcher-hitter matchup in the playoffs. Aaron and the Phillies won that particular battle, getting him to ground out. However, they would face off again in the fifth inning, and that at-bat ended up having an impact on the final result of the game.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Will & Cara Smith Welcome First Child
Will and Cara Smith welcomed their first child, Charlotte Ann Smith, in the morning hours before the Los Angeles Dodgers faced the San Diego Padresin Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The Dodgers made the announcement on Twitter just over an hour and a half before first pitch...
Phillies, Padres Fans Brawl in Street Outside of Petco Park After Game 2
A fight broke out between Phillies and Padres fans after Game 2.
3 bold Padres predictions for NLCS vs. Phillies
The San Diego Padres shocked the Los Angeles Dodgers and are now set to face the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS. This projects to be an exciting MLB Playoff matchup as the Padres look to reach the World Series. San Diego’s home field advantage will provide them with a major boost, but will it be enough to help them overcome Philadelphia?
New York Post
How much are Phillies-Padres NLCS tickets? We found some for under $200
The Phillies and Padres are even at 1-1 in the NLCS and are traveling east to Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park for Games 3 and 4 of the series. These games will be the Phillies’ first at home in an NLCS since 2010’s fateful loss to the San Francisco Giants in six games.
FOX 5 team shares flashback photos in honor of Padres in NLCS
The FOX 5 team dug through the archives to gather throwback photos of themselves in 1998.
What is the 2022 World Series schedule?
The end of October is upon us, which means one thing -- it’s World Series time. One of the oldest traditions in sports is synonymous with Halloween, and not even a delayed start to the season could change that. The National League Championship Series got underway Tuesday night with...
FOX Sports
NLCS is baseball's ultimate party series
When the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets in the wild-card round, Manny Machado made a tour of the locker room, champagne bottle in hand, dousing the bubbly stuff onto the heads of his teammates, staff and finally himself. After the Los Angeles Dodgers were toppled in the...
Cringeworthy song from Padres' fans goes viral before NLCS
Before Game 1 of the National League Championship Series, a group of San Diego Padres’ fans had a bit too much fun. Read more on Audacy Sports.
Five-run fifth inning lifts Padres over Phillies in Game 2, NLCS knotted up 1-1
After suffering a shutout loss to the Phillies in Game 1, the Padres avoided some early trouble in Game 2 before their bats came alive to help them knot up the NLCS at one game apiece. The Phillies jumped ahead early, 4-0, and it looked like the Padres would be...
Phillies-Padres NLCS: Mixed forecast for next 3 games
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The NLCS between the Phillies and Padres is headed back to Philadelphia after two games in beautiful San Diego. Thousands will come together in South Philadelphia this weekend to cheer on the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. But, fall in Philadelphia is tricky and this weekend it will be a mixed forecast with seasonable temperatures. There was record-setting heat in San Diego during Game 2 of the NLCS on Wednesday. Game time temperatures were in the 90s, which is highly unusual in the West Coast city. Conditions will be more fall-like for Games 3 and 4 this Friday and Saturday, but Sunday's Game 5 could be the wild card with a slight chance of showers. Check out your first pitch forecasts: Friday, 7:37 p.m. - Expect clear skies and a temperature of 60 degrees. Wind SW 5 mph. Saturday, 7:45 p.m. - Expect partly cloudy skies turning cloudy late in the evening and a temperature of 64 degrees. Wind SE 5 mph. Sunday, 2:37 p.m. - Expect cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers. The temperature will be 68 degrees. Wind ENE 10-15 mph. Let's go Phils!
Dodgers News: Friedman Talks Clayton Kershaw's Future
It remains to be seen if Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw will officially retire
