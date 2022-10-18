Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Jaguars vs. Giants: Evan Engram's First Game Against New York Looks Like Just Another Game
The former Giants first-round pick has had a solid start to his career in Jacksonville, and this week's game vs. his old team doesn't seem to be much of a factor at all. "I don't think about you at all."
Week 7 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings
During the NFL season, I walk through the player pool for each team to get a feel for their offense. Unfortunately, injury news isn’t clear on Tuesday, so many players’ health will change by game time on Sunday. I’ll do another update later in the week. Here are some quarterbacks whose status is in flux early in the week:
Should the Jaguars Make a Bid for Jets Receiver Elijah Moore?
There is never a shortage of disgruntlement in the NFL. In a sport where careers and peaks don't usually last long and where contracts can evaporate in the blink of an eye, it isn't rare for players to opt to put their careers first and look for potentially greener pastures.
