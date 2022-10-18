ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL world reacts to major Baltimore Ravens roster move

The Baltimore Ravens are still recovering from a brutal loss to the New York Jets this weekend after the team blew yet another double-digit lead in the game, but it looks like the team is getting some good news as one veteran star receiver appears set to join the team’s lineup.
Ravens sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Melvin Gordon News

On Monday night, the Denver Broncos benched running back Melvin Gordon for the entire second half against the Los Angeles Chargers. He finished the game with just three carries for eight yards. After the Broncos' overtime loss, Gordon faced several questions from the media about his lack of usage in...
Belichick on Bears' N'Keal Harry: ‘It Just Didn't Work Out'

Belichick on N'Keal Harry: 'It just didn’t work out' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The breakup between N'Keal Harry and the New England Patriots gashed both sides. The Patriots traded their former first-round pick to the Bears for a 2024 seventh-round pick in the next NFL draft, ending...
2022 World Series Schedule Features Four Games in November

What is the 2022 World Series schedule? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The end of October is upon us, which means one thing -- it’s World Series time. One of the oldest traditions in sports is synonymous with Halloween, and not even a delayed start to the season could change that.
Vikings Sign a New OLB to 53-Man Roster

Get ready Vikings fans, in the latest bit of Minnesota Vikings news, the Vikings have signed a former Los Angeles Ram. Unfortunately, though, his name is not Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, the Vikings announced they will sign OLB Benton Whitley to the 53-man roster. Whitley is a 2022 undrafted free...
6 Concerning Vikings Stats Through 6 Weeks

Yesterday, we went through six positive Vikings stats heading into their bye week. Being 5-1, there are certainly plenty of positive signs for this Vikings squad. However, this Minnesota squad is far from being the best in the league as-is. Here are six equally concerning Vikings stats through the first six weeks of the 2022 NFL season.
NHL, Adidas Release New Reverse Retro Chicago Blackhawks Jerseys

NHL, Adidas release reverse retro Blackhawks jerseys originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NHL and Adidas released the 2022 reverse retro jerseys for all 32 NHL teams on Tuesday. Here's a picture of all of them in one shot:. Here's a video to go along with the picture. https://twitter.com/hashtag/ReverseRetro?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ReverseRetro.
How Bears QB Justin Fields Evaluates Play Through Six Games of Year 2

How Fields evaluates his play through six games of critical Year 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields took the Bears' mini-bye week to rest and reset. The Bears' starting quarterback was clearly frustrated following Chicago's ugly 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 6, noting how tired he is of being told the Bears "are close."
NFL And Amazon Looking To Own ‘Black Friday’

There’s a reason why the NFL and Amazon are the nation’s richest sports league and online retailer, respectively. They’re always looking for untapped business opportunities. Starting next year, the NFL and Amazon will stream a newly scheduled “Black Friday” game the day after Thanksgiving. The...
NFL announces Black Friday game in 2023

The NFL will play football on Black Friday next year. Discussion about scheduling a game on the day after Thanksgiving has gone on for some time and the league announced on Tuesday that there will be a game played on November 24, 2023. The game is expected to kick off...
