NFL Power Rankings: Bills on top, Giants climb; how far do Packers, 49ers fall?
It's always kind of the NFL to drop one of these weeks on us to remind everyone that we don't know anything. Admittedly, Week 6 was not the most thrilling slate of games from beginning to end, but it sure as hell was one of the most surprising weekends of the year.
NFL world reacts to major Baltimore Ravens roster move
The Baltimore Ravens are still recovering from a brutal loss to the New York Jets this weekend after the team blew yet another double-digit lead in the game, but it looks like the team is getting some good news as one veteran star receiver appears set to join the team’s lineup.
Ravens sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver
The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Melvin Gordon News
On Monday night, the Denver Broncos benched running back Melvin Gordon for the entire second half against the Los Angeles Chargers. He finished the game with just three carries for eight yards. After the Broncos' overtime loss, Gordon faced several questions from the media about his lack of usage in...
Belichick on Bears' N'Keal Harry: ‘It Just Didn't Work Out'
Belichick on N'Keal Harry: 'It just didn’t work out' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The breakup between N'Keal Harry and the New England Patriots gashed both sides. The Patriots traded their former first-round pick to the Bears for a 2024 seventh-round pick in the next NFL draft, ending...
Wyatt Teller Gives Unfortunate Update on his Availability Against Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns will be without their Pro Bowl right guard against the Baltimore Ravens most likely.
2022 World Series Schedule Features Four Games in November
What is the 2022 World Series schedule? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The end of October is upon us, which means one thing -- it’s World Series time. One of the oldest traditions in sports is synonymous with Halloween, and not even a delayed start to the season could change that.
Vikings Sign a New OLB to 53-Man Roster
Get ready Vikings fans, in the latest bit of Minnesota Vikings news, the Vikings have signed a former Los Angeles Ram. Unfortunately, though, his name is not Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, the Vikings announced they will sign OLB Benton Whitley to the 53-man roster. Whitley is a 2022 undrafted free...
Melvin Gordon seems to send message to Broncos with Twitter activity
Melvin Gordon barely played in the Denver Broncos’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, and the veteran running back may now be hoping for a change of scenery. Gordon had just three carries for 8 yards in Denver’s 19-16 loss. He took a back seat to...
6 Concerning Vikings Stats Through 6 Weeks
Yesterday, we went through six positive Vikings stats heading into their bye week. Being 5-1, there are certainly plenty of positive signs for this Vikings squad. However, this Minnesota squad is far from being the best in the league as-is. Here are six equally concerning Vikings stats through the first six weeks of the 2022 NFL season.
Chicago Bears Injury Report: Team Completely Healthy at Practice
Bears have no players on injury report for MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears were at full health when they returned to practice on Thursday. Every player participated coming off their mini bye week, and the Bears got to share a rare message: “No injuries to report.”
Taylor Swift to Tease ‘Midnights' Album During Thursday Night Football
Taylor Swift to tease new album during Thursday Night Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Taylor Swift may not be headlining the Super Bowl, but she is using the NFL to promote her new music. Swift announced that the teaser trailer for her new album, “Midnights,” will be shown...
Northwestern Tackle Peter Skoronski Is a Player Bears Should Eye in the 2023 NFL Draft
Players That Bear Watching: Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Offhandedly, many Bears’ fans wonder aloud whether or not Chicago’s rookie general manager Ryan Poles even likes, or wants Justin Fields as the team’s franchise quarterback. Considering the lack of protection and the...
NHL, Adidas Release New Reverse Retro Chicago Blackhawks Jerseys
NHL, Adidas release reverse retro Blackhawks jerseys originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NHL and Adidas released the 2022 reverse retro jerseys for all 32 NHL teams on Tuesday. Here's a picture of all of them in one shot:. Here's a video to go along with the picture. https://twitter.com/hashtag/ReverseRetro?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ReverseRetro.
How Bears QB Justin Fields Evaluates Play Through Six Games of Year 2
How Fields evaluates his play through six games of critical Year 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields took the Bears' mini-bye week to rest and reset. The Bears' starting quarterback was clearly frustrated following Chicago's ugly 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 6, noting how tired he is of being told the Bears "are close."
Why Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe Uncertainty Doesn't Impact Bears' Game Plan
Why Mac-Zappe uncertainty doesn't impact Bears' game plan originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. While Bailey Zappe fever is sweeping the New England countryside, it hasn't made its way inside the walls of Halas Hall as the Bears prepare to face the Patriots on Monday night at Gillette Stadium. Zappe,...
NFL And Amazon Looking To Own ‘Black Friday’
There’s a reason why the NFL and Amazon are the nation’s richest sports league and online retailer, respectively. They’re always looking for untapped business opportunities. Starting next year, the NFL and Amazon will stream a newly scheduled “Black Friday” game the day after Thanksgiving. The...
Packers' Randall Cobb could be out vs. Bills
The Buffalo Bills are off this week with their bye upcoming. However, even with the few days away from football head coach Sean McDermott will give his guys, they’ll still start turning the page to their next opponent. That team is the Green Bay Packers and there’s a chance...
ESPN Says Red Wings ‘Executed' Retro Jersey Better Than Blackhawks
ESPN: Detroit 'executed' retro jersey better than Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Thursday, ESPN ranked all 32 jerseys from the NHL's release of this season's reverse retro jerseys. According to the ranking, the Blackhawks came in 22nd. Attached to the ranking, it writes the Red Wings –...
NFL announces Black Friday game in 2023
The NFL will play football on Black Friday next year. Discussion about scheduling a game on the day after Thanksgiving has gone on for some time and the league announced on Tuesday that there will be a game played on November 24, 2023. The game is expected to kick off...
