ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SaintsNewsNetwork

Saints Injury Roundup: Marcus Maye Upgraded, Others Stay Same on Tuesday

By John Hendrix
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KoYwy_0idyUZhz00

The second Saints injury report sees one player upgraded from Monday's estimated practice report.

The Saints put out their second injury report of Week 7 ahead of their Thursday Night Football matchup with the Cardinals. There was only one change for New Orleans from Monday's estimated practice report. Here's how things look going into tomorrow, which will give us our game designations.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Jarvis Landry (ankle), Michael Thomas (foot), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Andrus Peat (chest), Adam Trautman (ankle), Keith Kirkwood (ankle)

LIMITED: Payton Turner (chest), Mark Ingram (knee), Paulson Adebo (knee), Ryan Ramczyk (rest), Calvin Throckmorton (hip), Jameis Winston (back/ankle), Andy Dalton (back)

FULL: Marcus Maye (rib)

Landry, Thomas, Kirkwood, Lattimore, Peat, Trautman, and Christian Ringo were among those not spotted at the open portion of practice available to the media. Alontae Taylor was out there after tweeting 'ready coach' yesterday. Payton Turner was also out there, while Calvin Throckmorton was taking left guard snaps. Andy Dalton was taking primary reps at quarterback.

No limitations are on Chris Olave, who said after practice that he's good to go. I caught up with Kirkwood in the locker room, who sounded optimistic going into Thursday. With Taylor being back, his window to return is open and he sounded ready to get back onto the field.

Read More Saints News

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Chiefs News

According to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs are "strong contenders" to land free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ is fielding interest from several teams around the league as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered during last year's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.
KANSAS CITY, MO
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
WDSU

New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals: Here is how much a ticket is going for

NEW ORLEANS — Anyone heading to watch the New Orleans Saints play the Arizona Cardinals Thursday night will have a few options for ticket prices. Depending on the ticket purchasing website fans use, tickets range anywhere from $25 to $600. The cheapest seats are found almost exclusively at the...
Yardbarker

Saints Make Four Moves Including Designating CB Alontae Taylor To Return

The Saints also signed QB Jake Luton and DE Jabari Zuniga to their practice squad and released DL Christian Ringo from the unit. Taylor, 23, was originally a wide receiver before converting to cornerback during his time at Tennesee. He opted to sit out the 2021 Music City Bowl in preparation for the draft. The Saints used the No. 49 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
TAYLOR, LA
The Spun

Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer

Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
BOULDER, CO
Westword

Broncos Fans on Twitter Rip Russell Wilson and More After Loss to Chargers

In our October 17 report about former Denver Post writer Ryan O'Halloran's in-season switch from covering the Broncos to the Buffalo Bills, we noted that terrible things were likely to happen during Denver's Monday Night Football matchup that evening against the Los Angeles Chargers — the team's fourth prime-time, national standalone game since the start of the season. And lo, it came to pass, by way of a 19-16 overtime defeat so dispiriting that afterward, many fans on Twitter seemed to have trouble keeping track of all the people to blame for a campaign that began with sky-high promise but seems to be exploding on the launchpad.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Broncos QB Russell Wilson sustains another injury in loss to Chargers

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson went into the game against the Los Angeles Chargers already banged up, and ended the game even more banged up. After the Broncos suffered another embarrassing 19-16 loss at the hands of the Chargers, Wilson told the media that he suffered a hamstring injury during the game. He even knew when exactly the injury occurred.
DENVER, CO
SaintsNewsNetwork

SaintsNewsNetwork

New Orleans, LA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
764K+
Views
ABOUT

SaintsNewsNetwork is a FanNation channel covering the New Orleans Saints

Comments / 0

Community Policy