Sikes-Kline discusses upcoming projects in St. Augustine
St. Augustine Mayor-elect Nancy Sikes-Kline presented her priorities for her tenure during a meeting of the Historic St. Augustine Area Council on Friday, Oct. 14. Among her topics were plans for a mobility-oriented development in West Augustine and the Lake Maria Sanchez Stormwater project. She began her presentation with a...
‘Our hearts are sad’: St. Johns County commissioners mourn death of colleague Paul Waldron
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County Commissioner Paul Waldron passed away Monday. The St. Johns County commission meeting began with the sad news Tuesday morning. “This is going to be tough for me to get through so bear with me,” Henry Dean, who is on the board of commissions, said. “We lost Paul Waldron last night. Paul did so much for the community that no one knew about.”
DCF opens D-SNAP to St. Johns County residents
The Florida Department of Children and Families is opening the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to St. Johns County residents as part of the state’s response to Hurricane Ian, St. Johns County Emergency Management announced Wednesday. D-SNAP provides food assistance for those impacted by Ian and who are not...
St. Johns County to ‘separate fact from fiction’ during town halls on 1-cent sales tax referendum
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Over the next two weeks, St. Johns County plans to host three educational town halls to have a conversation and provide the community with facts about the 1-cent sales tax referendum on the November ballot. According to the county, the town halls are not...
2022 HALLOWEEN EVENTS in St. Augustine & St. Johns County
Oct. 7-30: Nine acres of a local farm becomes The Maze each October at Sykes Family Farm — with live music, the maze, games such as a corn cannon, live animals and more at 5995 Brough Road in Elkton, just off State Road 207. The event includes a 9-acre maze, farm animals, hayrides, children’s play area, pumpkin patch, food vendors, artisans and fall fun. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. every Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Sunday. Live music by The Willow Sisters from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15; and a Life South Blood Drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 (free entrance to the maze with blood donation). More details at www.sycofarms.com.
Tampa Bay area voters can soon head to the polls to cast their ballot for the Florida general election.
St. Johns County expects to pay tens of millions to repair protective dunes along coastline after Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – As they mourned the loss of one of their colleagues Tuesday morning, St. Johns County commissioners got an update on storm damage the county sustained during Ian. The storm left almost $40 million in damage to homes and businesses in the county. Now, commissioners are...
Rowing club shut down by city, looks to reopen in Fruit Cove
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A rowing club previously banned by the City of Jacksonville on property in Mandarin is now looking to re-open over the county line. Evans Rowing Club is eyeing 1.6 acres in Fruit Cove on Julington Creek at the corner of State Road 13 and Wentworth Ave., which would have to be rezoned.
Davis Shores resident hopes FEMA 'house lifting' program can be long-term solution to flooding
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Tod Trousdell knew it was a risk when him and his family bought their home in Davis Shores less than a year ago. Trousdell said the home had flooded during hurricanes in recent years and expected the same during Ian. "Within 15 minutes we went...
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Florida
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
First Lady Casey DeSantis Spotlights Private Entity Support of the Florida Disaster Fund
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis visited Adamec Harley-Davidson in Jacksonville to spotlight private entity support of the Florida Disaster Fund, which has raised over $45 million to help with recovery in communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. Private sector entities across the state are pitching in to support the Fund in unique ways, including Adamec Harley-Davidson who is selling a Florida Hurricane Relief t-shirt, with 100% of proceeds going to the Florida Disaster Fund. Businesses that want to learn how to get involved can call 850-414-7400.
Lynyrd Skynyrd and Seminole Tribe Donate $200,000 to Florida Disaster Fund at Hard Rock Live Show
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Over the weekend, Lynyrd Skynyrd announced a $100,000 donation to the Florida Disaster Fund during their “Big Wheels Keep on Turnin’” tour stop at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in South Florida. The Seminole Tribe of Florida matched the $100,000 donation, totaling a $200,000 contribution to the Florida Disaster Fund from the event. The First Family was welcomed onstage for a check presentation with Johnny and Donnie Van Zant; Rickey Medlocke, Lynyrd Skynyrd Lead Guitarist; Ross Schilling, Lynyrd Skynyrd Band Manager; David Hoenemeyer, Chief Operating Officer of Seminole Gaming; Chris Osceola, Hollywood Councilman of the Seminole Tribe of Florida; and Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. To date, the Florida Disaster Fund has raised over $45 million to help with recovery in communities impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Gainesville becomes first Florida city to eliminate exclusionary zoning after narrow City Commission vote
After a months-long process marked with dissent from some Gainesville residents and elected officials, the Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 to eliminate single-family zoning Monday, becoming the first city in Florida to do so. Once in effect, the ordinance package will allow developers to build two-story multi-family units, like quadruplexes,...
Three amendments are on the ballot for Florida's November election. Here's what to know.
‘Classic politics’: 3 proposed amendments to Florida state constitution on midterm ballot
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida voters will decide on three amendments to the state constitution in November’s midterm elections. They’re not high-profile changes, but each one could significantly impact the laws Floridians follow, and the taxes they pay. One ballot measure offers Florida voters the option to amend...
Free Park & Ride shuttle from the City of St. Augustine returns during Nights of Lights season
The City of St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights holiday celebration begins on Saturday, Nov. 19. Ahead of the celebration, the city is sharing the following information about free park-and-ride shuttle services being offered during Nights of Lights:. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The City of St. Augustine...
Road-widening project in fast-growing area of St. Johns County now underway
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A long-anticipated St. Johns County road-widening project is finally underway this week after years of planning. A stretch of County Road 210 will go from two lanes to four lanes. It’s an area of Northwest St. Johns County that has seen tremendous growth in recent years.
Climate change consensus endures in Florida
Seven sequenced surveys conducted by researchers at Florida Atlantic University since October 2019 are painting a comprehensive picture of Floridians' climate resilience attitudes during a period of particularly dynamic political, economic and environmental events. Climate change appears to have emerged as an abiding and cross-cutting issue that in Florida, at...
Middleburg targeted in anti-Semitic flyer pile up across Florida
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Residents in Clay County are reporting finding racist flyers distributed throughout their neighborhoods. Pamela Rese said she has never seen racist flyers like these found on people’s driveways along Lake Asbury Drive in Middleburg in the 30 years she has lived here. “It’s unacceptable,” said...
Amendment 1 could help Florida’s property insurance market if passed, property appraiser says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are three proposed amendments to the Florida Constitution that the Florida Legislature voted to place on the ballot this November. The first is an effort to help homeowners fight the effects of rising sea levels and flooding. It’s an issue that has recently come into...
