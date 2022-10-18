ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

pontevedrarecorder.com

Sikes-Kline discusses upcoming projects in St. Augustine

St. Augustine Mayor-elect Nancy Sikes-Kline presented her priorities for her tenure during a meeting of the Historic St. Augustine Area Council on Friday, Oct. 14. Among her topics were plans for a mobility-oriented development in West Augustine and the Lake Maria Sanchez Stormwater project. She began her presentation with a...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
News4Jax.com

‘Our hearts are sad’: St. Johns County commissioners mourn death of colleague Paul Waldron

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County Commissioner Paul Waldron passed away Monday. The St. Johns County commission meeting began with the sad news Tuesday morning. “This is going to be tough for me to get through so bear with me,” Henry Dean, who is on the board of commissions, said. “We lost Paul Waldron last night. Paul did so much for the community that no one knew about.”
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

DCF opens D-SNAP to St. Johns County residents

The Florida Department of Children and Families is opening the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to St. Johns County residents as part of the state’s response to Hurricane Ian, St. Johns County Emergency Management announced Wednesday. D-SNAP provides food assistance for those impacted by Ian and who are not...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
totallystaugustine.com

2022 HALLOWEEN EVENTS in St. Augustine & St. Johns County

Oct. 7-30: Nine acres of a local farm becomes The Maze each October at Sykes Family Farm — with live music, the maze, games such as a corn cannon, live animals and more at 5995 Brough Road in Elkton, just off State Road 207. The event includes a 9-acre maze, farm animals, hayrides, children’s play area, pumpkin patch, food vendors, artisans and fall fun. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. every Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Sunday. Live music by The Willow Sisters from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15; and a Life South Blood Drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 (free entrance to the maze with blood donation). More details at www.sycofarms.com.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Action News Jax

Rowing club shut down by city, looks to reopen in Fruit Cove

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A rowing club previously banned by the City of Jacksonville on property in Mandarin is now looking to re-open over the county line. Evans Rowing Club is eyeing 1.6 acres in Fruit Cove on Julington Creek at the corner of State Road 13 and Wentworth Ave., which would have to be rezoned.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Florida

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
FLORIDA STATE
flaglernewsweekly.com

First Lady Casey DeSantis Spotlights Private Entity Support of the Florida Disaster Fund

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis visited Adamec Harley-Davidson in Jacksonville to spotlight private entity support of the Florida Disaster Fund, which has raised over $45 million to help with recovery in communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. Private sector entities across the state are pitching in to support the Fund in unique ways, including Adamec Harley-Davidson who is selling a Florida Hurricane Relief t-shirt, with 100% of proceeds going to the Florida Disaster Fund. Businesses that want to learn how to get involved can call 850-414-7400.
FLORIDA STATE
flaglernewsweekly.com

Lynyrd Skynyrd and Seminole Tribe Donate $200,000 to Florida Disaster Fund at Hard Rock Live Show

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Over the weekend, Lynyrd Skynyrd announced a $100,000 donation to the Florida Disaster Fund during their “Big Wheels Keep on Turnin’” tour stop at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in South Florida. The Seminole Tribe of Florida matched the $100,000 donation, totaling a $200,000 contribution to the Florida Disaster Fund from the event. The First Family was welcomed onstage for a check presentation with Johnny and Donnie Van Zant; Rickey Medlocke, Lynyrd Skynyrd Lead Guitarist; Ross Schilling, Lynyrd Skynyrd Band Manager; David Hoenemeyer, Chief Operating Officer of Seminole Gaming; Chris Osceola, Hollywood Councilman of the Seminole Tribe of Florida; and Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. To date, the Florida Disaster Fund has raised over $45 million to help with recovery in communities impacted by Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville becomes first Florida city to eliminate exclusionary zoning after narrow City Commission vote

After a months-long process marked with dissent from some Gainesville residents and elected officials, the Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 to eliminate single-family zoning Monday, becoming the first city in Florida to do so. Once in effect, the ordinance package will allow developers to build two-story multi-family units, like quadruplexes,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Road-widening project in fast-growing area of St. Johns County now underway

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A long-anticipated St. Johns County road-widening project is finally underway this week after years of planning. A stretch of County Road 210 will go from two lanes to four lanes. It’s an area of Northwest St. Johns County that has seen tremendous growth in recent years.
Phys.org

Climate change consensus endures in Florida

Seven sequenced surveys conducted by researchers at Florida Atlantic University since October 2019 are painting a comprehensive picture of Floridians' climate resilience attitudes during a period of particularly dynamic political, economic and environmental events. Climate change appears to have emerged as an abiding and cross-cutting issue that in Florida, at...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Middleburg targeted in anti-Semitic flyer pile up across Florida

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Residents in Clay County are reporting finding racist flyers distributed throughout their neighborhoods. Pamela Rese said she has never seen racist flyers like these found on people’s driveways along Lake Asbury Drive in Middleburg in the 30 years she has lived here. “It’s unacceptable,” said...
MIDDLEBURG, FL

