West Chicago, IL

westchicago.org

Volunteers Needed to Assist Seniors with Leaf Collection

The City of West Chicago’s Senior Citizen Leaf Raking Event returns Saturday, November 19. As part of the annual event, volunteers will assist with raking leaves for senior residents and others unable to manage the task. Volunteers will gather at the Fox Community Center (306 Main Street) at 9 a.m. where they will receive an assignment, and then will return to the Community Center at 12 p.m. for a lunch party. All participants are requested to bring their own rake and work gloves.
WEST CHICAGO, IL
westchicago.org

Risk Management

The City of West Chicago is a member of the Intergovernmental Risk Management Agency (IRMA). The City of West Chicago along with many other municipalities of this governmental risk pool is dedicated to working together to promote a safe community for the residents. IRMA is responsible for processing liability claims related to the City.
WEST CHICAGO, IL
westchicago.org

Joliet Street from Joy Road to Wilson Street Closed October 19

Joliet Street will be closed to thru traffic between Joy Road and Wilson Street beginning Wednesday, October 19 at approximately 6 a.m. The City’s Public Works Department staff will be replacing the existing culvert in the area across Joliet Street, with work anticipated to be completed by the end of the day.
WEST CHICAGO, IL

