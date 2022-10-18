Read full article on original website
villageoflombard.org
St. Charles Road Closure on Sunday, October 23rd
This Sunday, October 23rd, road closures will be in place from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Downtown Lombard associated with the 2022 Spooktacular event hosted by the Lombard Area Chamber of Commerce. St. Charles Road will be CLOSED from Lincoln Avenue through Main Street and will include a detour to Grove Street.
Plans Underway To Turn Chicago Expressways Into Tollways
Here's what locals have to say about it.
WGNtv.com
Multivehicle in Bartlett causes road closures; injuries unknown
BARTLETT, Ill. — Emergency crews are on scene following a multivehicle crash in northwest suburban Bartlett. The crash occurred in the area of Army Trail Road and Klein Road. Injuries are unknown but police said both directions of Army Trail Road are closed off between Route 59 and Gerber...
wjol.com
Crest Hill Hopes Public Can Identify This Man
Crest Hill Police Department is once again releasing clear photos of a suspect in an alleged theft of a local grocery store. Police hope the public can identify the suspect. The theft happened on October 14th at the Super Mercados El Guero at 1520 Theodore Street in Crest Hill. The...
Flames sweep through tent city in Uptown
CHICAGO (CBS) -- People living in tents along the lakefront in the Uptown neighborhood were left with nothing after an early morning fire.Multiple tents were burned when the fire broke out in a tent city along Marine Drive near Lawrence Avenue early Tuesday morning.Firefighters were able to put out the flames, but multiple tents were destroyed. No one seemed to be hurt.It's unclear how the fire started.
starvedrock.media
Driver From Sandwich Killed In Wreck
A crash just outside Plano claimed the life of a Sandwich man. Kendall County deputies were called just after 7:30 Wednesday night for a single-vehicle wreck on Creek Road. For whatever reason, 52-year-old Jeffrey Thompson drove off the road and had his vehicle hit a utility pole. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
Police investigating road rage shooting in West Chicago
Police said no one was injured and it appears to be an isolated incident.
Crash leaves at least one person dead on Army Trail Road near Bartlett
BARTLETT, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one person is dead after a crash near Bartlett.The crash happened on Army Trail Road near Klein Road in unincorporated Wayne Township, according to the DuPage County Sheriff's office.The Sheriff's office said three vehicles were involved in the crash and it was deadly, but did not immediately provide further details.Army Trail Road was shut down in both directors between Petersdorf and Gerber roads, the Sheriff's office said.Motorists were advised to avoid the area.
oakpark.com
River Forest in overdrive to limit cut-through cars at Harlem and North
Despite a village-wide traffic study being planned for later this year and 2023, River Forest officials responded to complaints of residents living in the northeast corner of the village by implementing five separate steps to address concerns over cut-through traffic from Harlem and North avenues. At the Oct. 10 village...
I-55 reopens after crash south of I-80 involving 2 semi-trucks
A crash involving two semi-trucks has shut down lanes of I-55 in Will County Wednesday morning.
Liquor store owner killed in attempted robbery on North Side
CHICAGO — An employee was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at a liquor store on the city’s North Side. Chicago police released surveillance images Tuesday of a man suspected in the death of Salim Khamo. Police said the shooting happened inside the J & K Liquors on Western Avenue, between Rosemont Avenue and […]
Portion of southbound I-55 shut down for over 7 hours after 2 semis overturn
Southbound I-55 in Will County has reopened after being shutdown for over seven hours due to two overturned cargo semis. All lanes of southbound I-55, from I-80 to U.S. Route 6, near Channahon, were closed.
Police Confirm a Man's Body Was Found Near Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton
An investigation is underway after a visitor witnessed the body of a deceased man in Lincoln Marsh on Wednesday morning, according to the DuPage County Forest Preserve Police. Police said the man has not been identified and added that the DuPage County Coroner's Office assisted in removing the body. There...
Police investigate in Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton after report of body
The DuPage County Forest Preserve police are investigating after a dead body was reported by a visitor to Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton Wednesday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Body found in water at Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton
WHEATON, Ill. - A body was found in the water at Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton Wednesday, DuPage County officials confirm. At about 9:35 a.m., Wheaton police and the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County were investigating near Lincoln Marsh when they located a dead person in the water at the end of the pier.
Shots fired after Skokie homeowner confronts would-be car thief in garage, police say
The homeowner heard a vehicle in their attached garage being started and went to investigate, where he found someone sitting in the driver's seat.
Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?
If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
westchicago.org
Volunteers Needed to Assist Seniors with Leaf Collection
The City of West Chicago’s Senior Citizen Leaf Raking Event returns Saturday, November 19. As part of the annual event, volunteers will assist with raking leaves for senior residents and others unable to manage the task. Volunteers will gather at the Fox Community Center (306 Main Street) at 9 a.m. where they will receive an assignment, and then will return to the Community Center at 12 p.m. for a lunch party. All participants are requested to bring their own rake and work gloves.
westchicago.org
City to Host Community Input Meetings for Park Planning at Kerr McGee Site
The City of West Chicago and the City’s consultant, Upland Design, will be hosting two community input meetings at the West Chicago City Hall located at 475 Main Street to gather community input regarding the community park development at the Kerr-McGee property. The meetings will be held from 5:30...
Forest Park Review
Hawk Auto buys long-vacant neighboring dealership site
An LLC associated with the owner of Hawk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Forest Park, 7911 Roosevelt Rd., bought the neighboring one-time Jerry Gleason Chevrolet site, 7901 Roosevelt, which has sat largely unused for over a decade. According to county property records, the sale took place Aug. 25. That is when...
