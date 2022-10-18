ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Patience will be key in the Jazz achieving everything it wants this season

By Sarah Todd
Deseret News
Deseret News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l0fmQ_0idyTijr00
Utah Jazz CEO, Danny Ainge, speaks withe reporters during an media day news conference Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Ainge noted Tuesday that rebuilding the team will require patience. | Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

The to-do list for the Utah Jazz this year is pretty extensive.

They need to figure out how they are going to measure success , make sure that they evaluate the growth and development of all their players and give new head coach Will Hardy the autonomy to play the group he feels is most competitive while also being able to give the right amount of opportunity to the younger players.

Concurrently, the front office also needs to be continuously evaluating prospects that will be available in the upcoming 2023 NBA draft and for many to come, while also making sure that they are making the most of their future assets and flexibility and have their ear to the ground for any opportunity that could present itself.

No big deal, right?

The balancing act that needs to happen over the next few months is not lost on the Jazz’s brass. They know that it’s in the best interest of the team to get a reasonable look at some of the more green players, and that the best way to evaluate those players is through real NBA competition.

But, there is also a real need for Hardy to be able to implement his style to establish himself and to feel as though he is the captain of his ship. But an 82-game season is long, and will provide ample opportunity for everyone to get what they need out of the team.

“It’s called patience,” Jazz CEO of basketball Danny Ainge said with a smile . “I’m excited to work with Will this year, and I think the objectives that we have are pretty clear in our conversations as we prepare to go forward. But I really want to see him grow as a coach and I think that this is an amazing opportunity for him.”

Delegation of tasks is going to be paramount for the team’s success this season, in whatever way success is being measured.

Related

The Jazz announced that they extended the contract of general manager Justin Zanik on Tuesday, and Zanik will have his hands full surveying possible transactions between now and the trade deadline while also preparing for the draft.

“Basically, any conversation that goes on in the league regarding transactions, we’re going to be a part of because of the currency and assets that we have both on the court — guys that are playing — and obviously all the future assets that we have,” Zanik said. “Those are great tools for us.”

The Jazz have other front office executives that will also deal in scouting and negotiating and evaluating in-house talent.

But on top of all the basketball-related goals and tasks that lay ahead over the course of the NBA calendar, the Jazz are also preparing to host the 2023 All-Star Game.

I’ll tell you one thing ,” Jazz owner Ryan Smith said on Tuesday. “Our team, Salt Lake, the group and the city, we are not mailing it in. That would be an easy thing to do ... but the team has been working tirelessly.”

But we can all take a deep breath. The trade deadline and All-Star week are both in February, so there’s still some time.

Meanwhile, there’s undoubtedly going to be twists and turns and more changes and curveballs this season for the Jazz. After all, nothing ever goes exactly according to plan. But the Jazz feel that they are ready for everything, which is good because the NBA season officially begins tonight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HbAGd_0idyTijr00
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Collin Sexton Shines in Utah Jazz Season Opener

Collin Sexton, in his first regular season game since November of last year, showed no signs of rust as he led the Utah Jazz to victory over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Coming off the bench, the former Alabama men’s basketball product led his new team in scoring with 20 points on 50% shooting from the field. He also tallied five rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes of play.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Utah Jazz announcer shares what’s new for the upcoming season

Utah broadcast veteran Craig Bolerjack stopped by GTU to wish happy 20th anniversary to the show and talk to us about the upcoming Jazz season. Bolerjack has worked in the broadcast industry now for 41 years and still going strong as the Utah Jazz TV play-by-play announcer. He reminisced about his early days working alongside former quarterback and sports analyst Steve Beuerlein, as well as sportscaster John Dockery, among others.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

Utah commits react to the Utes 43-42 victory over the USC Trojans

Not only did Utah come up big on the field Saturday night, they certainly helped themselves off of it as well. Utah hosted over 30 players that held an offer from the program that included a few official visitors and considerably large number of unofficial visitors across the next few recruiting classes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
44K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy