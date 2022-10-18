Read full article on original website
No. 1 Alabama soccer wins 11th straight game
The top-ranked Alabama women’s soccer team won its 11th straight game Thursday night. The 4-1 win at Mississippi State clinched the SEC West title for the Crimson Tide. Alabama improved to 15-1-1 with a perfect 8-0 mark in league play entering the final two games of the regular season.
UAB men’s basketball picked to finish first in C-USA preseason poll
Jordan “Jelly” Walker is coming off one of the best seasons in UAB basketball history and not shying away from the expectations and challenges that accompany the multitude of accolades heading into his final season on the Southside. The Conference USA league office released its annual preseason honors...
Archie, Bo, Johnny Football & 14 other all-time ‘Bama-killers’
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt was an unstoppable force in Saturday’s 52-49 victory over Alabama in Knoxville, but he’s hardly the only opposing player to enjoy a career day vs. the Crimson Tide. Alabama has arguably the greatest track record of success in college football history. But it’s inevitable...
Scarbinsky: Bama loses and we lose our minds. Is this what college football should be?
It didn’t start Saturday evening in Knoxville, but the phenomenon may have reached its peak and hit bottom that night. Alabama loses a football game, and we all lose our minds. It’s kinda understandable. It’s also inexcusable. If only we could make it stop. But we can’t. Or we...
Players-only meeting follows Alabama hoops’ shocking 30-point scrimmage loss
A preseason top-20 ranking was the headline for Alabama basketball on Monday morning. There’s optimism after a relatively disastrous end to the 2021 SEC title and Sweet 16 run but the events of the previous day didn’t speak to that. A Sunday trip to TCU for a closed-door...
Jordan ‘Jelly’ Walker tabbed C-USA Preseason Player of the Year
Jordan “Jelly” Walker is coming off one of the best seasons in UAB basketball history and not shying away from the expectations and challenges that accompany the multitude of accolades heading into his final season on the Southside. The Conference USA league office released its annual preseason honors...
The latest on Alabama WR Tyler Harrell injury status
Among the five Power 5 transfers Alabama landed, all but one have appeared in game action to date. The only who has yet to see the field is Tyler Harrell, a receiver who came from Louisville over the summer. So what’s the latest on the speedy senior? Nick Saban was...
Position-by-position breakdown for UAB vs. Western Kentucky
The road has not been kind to the UAB football team this season and the Blazers are hoping to end their three-game losing streak on the road against Western Kentucky, Friday, Oct. 21, at Houchens-Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
No. 2 Hoover set to battle No. 1 Thompson for region championship
It’s not unusual that there is a lot at stake in a Hoover-Thompson football game. It’s expected. For the past five years, the two teams have played twice a year – as regular-season Class 7A, Region 3 foes and in the state playoff semifinals. In the past three, Thompson won that semifinal on the way to a state title. In 2017, Hoover won the playoff game – after losing to the Warriors four weeks before – and its most recent state championship.
Video appears to show Alabama WR strike Tennessee fan after loss, UA investigating
The Alabama football program is looking into an incident from the Tennessee game after a viral video appears to show a Crimson Tide receiver strike a fan. The video involves Jermaine Burton as he walked to the locker room amid the chaos of the 52-49 Tennessee win. He appears to strike a fan who walks through his path as the Tennessee student section emptied onto the Neyland Stadium turf.
What Nick Saban said on his weekly radio show
We’ve reached Thursday night in Week 8 of Alabama’s football season. That means it’s time for Hey Coach and the Nick Saban radio show airing live at 7 p.m. CT. Here’s a rundown of his thoughts. Segment 1. -- Saban joked with media guest and meteorologist...
Randolph, Priceville put streaks on the line in 4A, Region 8 championship
Streaks – and the Class 4A, Region 8 championship – are on the line when Randolph welcomes Priceville to SportsMed Field in Huntsville on Friday at 7 p.m. Fifth-ranked Priceville is 9-0 and looking for its first ever perfect regular season and its second region title. No. 10...
What Alabama DL said to puking Tennessee lineman
The Alabama-Tennessee was full of uniquely-college football moments. Few, however, topped the brief interaction between Vol offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford and Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young. The overhead CBS camera caught the conversation that went well beyond words. Tennessee was in the huddle when Crawford turned away and casually vomited....
Paul Finebaum on Nick Saban being outcoached: ‘He’s doing a lousy job’
Paul Finebaum believes this season marks Nick Saban’s worst coaching job since he started stalking the sidelines as the coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide. The SEC Network analyst, who appeared with me on “The Opening Kickoff” on WNSP-FM 105.5 on Thursday, knows what you are going to say. As bad as it seemed when Alabama lost 52-49 to Tennessee, the Tide was in position to win the game. Finebaum’s heard it all.
Woodlawn defense reigns supreme in knocking Minor out of playoffs
Woodlawn’s Jaylen Murray grabbed two of his team’s five takeaways and the Colonels battled their way to a 22-18 victory over Minor on Thursday in a crucial Class 6A, Region 5 showdown at Birmingham’s Lawson Field. Woodlawn (5-4, 2-4) played spoiler to Minor, resulting in the Tenacious...
Record lows set overnight in 3 Alabama cities: What to expect today
It was another record-setting cold night in Alabama. The National Weather Service said several cities had record lows early this morning as an arctic airmass continues to dominate Alabama’s weather pattern. The weather service said that three Alabama cities added to the record books today and another tied its...
Birmingham is starving itself to death
This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
Proposed $50 million Carraway amphitheater would replace Oak Mountain’s: What it might look like
The proposed $50 million, 9,000-seat amphitheater that would anchor The Star at Uptown, the $300-million mixed-use development on the former Carraway Hospital campus in North Birmingham, would replace Oak Mountain Amphitheater in Pelham, according to a document outlining the proposal. The Carraway project is called “the only tier 1 amphitheater...
2 wounded in Tuscaloosa shooting; investigation underway
Police are on the scene of a double shooting in Tuscaloosa. Officers were called to University Downs apartments at 7:32 p.m. Thursday on reports of a shooting, said Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor. Two victims were transported to DCH Regional Medical Center. The severity of their injuries wasn’t immediately available....
George Cowgill leaving Birmingham firefighting after shootings, suspensions, suicides, ODs: ‘Time for me to go’
(“Regrets, I’ve had a few… but then again, too few to mention.” And I use those lyrics as covered by the Sex Pistols, and sung with the snarl of one Sid Vicious, not Sinatra. Anyway, for the past few months I’ve been on a “sabbatical” from the Fire Department… trying to decide what I wanted, what I should do, and if that part of my life was who I was anymore.
