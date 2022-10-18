ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

No. 1 Alabama soccer wins 11th straight game

The top-ranked Alabama women’s soccer team won its 11th straight game Thursday night. The 4-1 win at Mississippi State clinched the SEC West title for the Crimson Tide. Alabama improved to 15-1-1 with a perfect 8-0 mark in league play entering the final two games of the regular season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

The latest on Alabama WR Tyler Harrell injury status

Among the five Power 5 transfers Alabama landed, all but one have appeared in game action to date. The only who has yet to see the field is Tyler Harrell, a receiver who came from Louisville over the summer. So what’s the latest on the speedy senior? Nick Saban was...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

No. 2 Hoover set to battle No. 1 Thompson for region championship

It’s not unusual that there is a lot at stake in a Hoover-Thompson football game. It’s expected. For the past five years, the two teams have played twice a year – as regular-season Class 7A, Region 3 foes and in the state playoff semifinals. In the past three, Thompson won that semifinal on the way to a state title. In 2017, Hoover won the playoff game – after losing to the Warriors four weeks before – and its most recent state championship.
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

Video appears to show Alabama WR strike Tennessee fan after loss, UA investigating

The Alabama football program is looking into an incident from the Tennessee game after a viral video appears to show a Crimson Tide receiver strike a fan. The video involves Jermaine Burton as he walked to the locker room amid the chaos of the 52-49 Tennessee win. He appears to strike a fan who walks through his path as the Tennessee student section emptied onto the Neyland Stadium turf.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

What Nick Saban said on his weekly radio show

We’ve reached Thursday night in Week 8 of Alabama’s football season. That means it’s time for Hey Coach and the Nick Saban radio show airing live at 7 p.m. CT. Here’s a rundown of his thoughts. Segment 1. -- Saban joked with media guest and meteorologist...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

What Alabama DL said to puking Tennessee lineman

The Alabama-Tennessee was full of uniquely-college football moments. Few, however, topped the brief interaction between Vol offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford and Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young. The overhead CBS camera caught the conversation that went well beyond words. Tennessee was in the huddle when Crawford turned away and casually vomited....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Paul Finebaum on Nick Saban being outcoached: ‘He’s doing a lousy job’

Paul Finebaum believes this season marks Nick Saban’s worst coaching job since he started stalking the sidelines as the coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide. The SEC Network analyst, who appeared with me on “The Opening Kickoff” on WNSP-FM 105.5 on Thursday, knows what you are going to say. As bad as it seemed when Alabama lost 52-49 to Tennessee, the Tide was in position to win the game. Finebaum’s heard it all.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Record lows set overnight in 3 Alabama cities: What to expect today

It was another record-setting cold night in Alabama. The National Weather Service said several cities had record lows early this morning as an arctic airmass continues to dominate Alabama’s weather pattern. The weather service said that three Alabama cities added to the record books today and another tied its...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Birmingham is starving itself to death

This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

2 wounded in Tuscaloosa shooting; investigation underway

Police are on the scene of a double shooting in Tuscaloosa. Officers were called to University Downs apartments at 7:32 p.m. Thursday on reports of a shooting, said Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor. Two victims were transported to DCH Regional Medical Center. The severity of their injuries wasn’t immediately available....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

George Cowgill leaving Birmingham firefighting after shootings, suspensions, suicides, ODs: ‘Time for me to go’

(“Regrets, I’ve had a few… but then again, too few to mention.” And I use those lyrics as covered by the Sex Pistols, and sung with the snarl of one Sid Vicious, not Sinatra. Anyway, for the past few months I’ve been on a “sabbatical” from the Fire Department… trying to decide what I wanted, what I should do, and if that part of my life was who I was anymore.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
200K+
Followers
60K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy