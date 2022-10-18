Read full article on original website
Related
"I Co-Signed On A Truck For A Boyfriend": People Are Revealing The Costly Mistakes They Regret The Most, And It's Painful
"Tried messing with stocks out of boredom during Covid. Ended up getting into options and getting myself in a hole. Instead of accepting my losses, I continued to make more risky investments, and ended up losing about $20k over the course of eight months."
CoinDesk
Polkadot Co-Founder Gavin Wood Steps Down From CEO Role at Blockchain's Builder
Gavin Wood is shaking off his CEO title at Parity Technologies, the key backer supporting the Polkadot ecosystem. Wood, a longtime crypto developer who co-founded Polkadot after exiting the Ethereum Foundation in 2015, will remain a majority shareholder in Parity Technologies. His co-founder, Björn Wagner, will become the new CEO.
Comments / 0