Polkadot Co-Founder Gavin Wood Steps Down From CEO Role at Blockchain's Builder

Gavin Wood is shaking off his CEO title at Parity Technologies, the key backer supporting the Polkadot ecosystem. Wood, a longtime crypto developer who co-founded Polkadot after exiting the Ethereum Foundation in 2015, will remain a majority shareholder in Parity Technologies. His co-founder, Björn Wagner, will become the new CEO.

