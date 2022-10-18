Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Jets travel to Denver to take on the Broncos for their Week 7 matchup. The Jets come into this game on a three-game winning streak, and their most recent victory came against the Packers by a comfortable 17-point margin. As for the Broncos, their last two games have been on primetime, but that streak will break in Week 7 as they play the Jets in the late afternoon slate on Sunday.

DENVER, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO