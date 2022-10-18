Read full article on original website
How to stream New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals on Prime: Thursday Night Football Week 7
The New Orleans Saints visit the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 7 on Thursday, October 20 (10/20/2022). The broadcast begins at 7 p.m. ET and kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m., but it won’t be on TV. Instead, Thursday Night Football is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video through the end of the year.
DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in free bets for Giants vs. Jaguars
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. All new DraftKings customers can secure $200 in free bets to place on the Giants vs. Jaguars game off a $5 wager. You do not need a DraftKings promo code to unlock the offer, and you can access DraftKings Sportsbook by following this link.
Enter our weekly contest: Make your NFL picks in the Prop Bet Showdown for a chance to win a prize
Think you know Buffalo Bills football? Prove it by playing the syracuse.com Prop Bet Showdown!. Even with the Bills on a bye in Week 7, the contest continues. Each week there will be 10 prop questions revolving around the Bills game and/or their opponents or rivals. This week, it will focus on other teams in the conference.
Bills have ‘no excuse to not get the AFC’s No. 1 seed’ (Week 7 power rankings)
The Buffalo Bills enter the bye week in the driver’s seat for the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Following their latest win, a 24-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo sits at 5-1. More importantly, the team has head-to-head wins over their main competition in the conference. The Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens and Chiefs all sit atop their respective divisions at this point in the season and Buffalo has victories over all of them.
The Evolution of Sports Betting in New York
Almost a decade ago, the Empire State legalized sports betting at its commercial casinos. A law passed in 2013 allowed the construction of four commercial casinos in the upstate region. The federal ban on sports wagers was repealed in 2018 by the Supreme Court. The state watchdog on gambling and...
Bills’ Stefon Diggs does NOT want Gabe Davis dating his sister for this reason
Four years ago, Stefon Diggs found himself being targeted by teammates on the Minnesota Vikings as the player they would not want dating their sister. Dalvin Cook, Laquon Treadwell, Adam Thielen and Brian Robison all named Diggs, with almost no hesitation, when asked in a video segment shared by the Vikings’ official media account.
Clemson is always loaded with NFL talent. These 10 Syracuse players look like future pros
Syracuse, N.Y. — Clemson has had at least one NFL Draft pick every year since 2003 and has sent over 80 players to the league in that time frame. Syracuse football has had just 32 picks in the same amount of time. It didn’t have any players taken in the 2022 draft, with its last player selected being defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu in the third round of the 2021 draft.
How to watch New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros Game 1: Time, TV channel, free live stream
The New York Yankees visit the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park for Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday, October 19 (10/19/2022) at 7:37 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on TBS, which can be streamed live on Sling, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services. New York...
Jets vs. Broncos prediction, Zach Wilson stats and odds: Sunday, 10/23
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Jets travel to Denver to take on the Broncos for their Week 7 matchup. The Jets come into this game on a three-game winning streak, and their most recent victory came against the Packers by a comfortable 17-point margin. As for the Broncos, their last two games have been on primetime, but that streak will break in Week 7 as they play the Jets in the late afternoon slate on Sunday.
Doubling down: Von Miller again guarantees OBJ to Buffalo Bills
Von Miller clearly knows something that the rest of us do not. For months now, the Buffalo Bills’ star pass rusher has teased Odell Beckham Jr. joining him in Western New York. Pictures on social media of Beckham Jr. in Bills gear and back and forth comments between the playmakers turned more serious when Miller told Richard Sherman that OBJ was going to join him in Buffalo on Sherman’s podcast.
How to watch MLS Cup conference semifinals: TV, streaming schedule for all four games
The Major League Soccer Cup conference semifinals are set, with eight teams battling for a spot in the conference finals, and the MLS Cup game in November, and it all gets underway on Thursday, October 20 (10/20/2022). The first two games will be broadcast on FS1 and the last two...
NCAA on trial in concussion case of dead USC football player
The widow of a former University of Southern California football player suing the NCAA for failing to protect her husband from repetitive head trauma is taking her case to a Los Angeles jury
Philadelphia Phillies vs San Diego Padres: How to watch 2022 NLCS, TV, streaming schedule
The Philadelphia Phillis and San Diego Padres square off for the 2022 National League Championship Series starting Tuesday, October 18 (10/18/2022). The best-of-seven series will start at Petco Park, then switch to Citizen’s Bank Park over the course of the series. Games will air on either FOX or FS1, and can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services. Here’s the full schedule, all times ET:
