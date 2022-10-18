Read full article on original website
Ukrainian defense minister cancels call with Gantz
A phone call set to take place on Thursday between Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov was canceled at the request of Kyiv, Gantz’s office said. No revised date was scheduled for the call, the statement said. The incident comes after Gantz on Wednesday...
IRGC chief warns Riyadh against ‘relying on Israel’
In an apparent reference to the strengthening ties between Israel and Gulf Arab governments, Tehran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency said on Thursday that Iranian officials had told Saudi Arabia’s leaders they should stop relying on Israel. “This is our warning. Your house is that of a spider [fragile]....
Ali Khamenei: The West now fears our drones and missiles
The West formerly paid little attention to Tehran’s missile and drone technologies but now concedes that they are very dangerous and complains about Iran giving them to “so-and-so,” Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said in a statement broadcasted on Wednesday. According to the video reported by MEMRI, Khamenei’s...
Gantz: Israel supports Ukraine, but no arms sales
Israeli policy regarding Ukraine has not changed and while Jerusalem stands with the embattled European country and with NATO, it has not offered Kyiv any weapons, Defense Minister Benny Gantz told European Union ambassadors during a briefing on Wednesday. “Our policy vis-à-vis Ukraine will not change—we will continue to support...
US at UN: Russia using Iranian UAVs against Ukrainian civilians
The United States, United Kingdom and France on Wednesday jointly raised the issue of Iran’s transfer of attack drones to Russia at a meeting of the U.N. Security Council, according to a statement by State Department spokesperson Ned Price. Council members received expert briefings on the matter, and the...
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Hamas leaders ‘turn the page’ in meeting with Assad in Damascus
A Hamas delegation met with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday in Damascus, in the latest bid by the Gaza-based Palestinian terrorist group to “turn the page” with the dictator, according to Reuters. “We consider it a historic meeting and a new start for joint Syrian-Palestinian action,” said...
Caroline Glick: Australia’s assault on Israel
The decision by Australia’s Labor government to “celebrate” Simchat Torah by renouncing Canberra’s recognition of western Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is an assault on the Jewish state, argues Caroline Glick in the latest episode of the “Caroline Glick Show.”. Glick discusses the event in...
Civilian released from Russian prison describes the torture she endured
According to human rights groups, hundreds of Ukrainian civilians have been imprisoned unlawfully in Russia, with the lucky ones being used as bargaining chips in prisoner swaps. CNN's Clarissa Ward speaks with families of those who have been taken.
Report: To boost Abbas, Israel will let PA use helicopters
For the first time since the early days of the Second Intifada in 2001, the Israeli government is expected to approve a Palestinian Authority request to purchase helicopters for top PA officials’ use. Following an investigation by the defense establishment, officials have decided to approve the request as part...
Israeli ambassador to New Zealand casts first early ballot in national election
Israeli Ambassador to New Zealand Ran Yaakoby on Thursday became the first of approximately 4,500 citizens living abroad eligible to cast an early ballot for the Jewish state’s Nov. 1 national election. Yaakoby subsequently took to Twitter, writing: “Just voted in the #Israelelection2022 . 1st in the world to...
As Russia scales back in Syria, Israel says it still won’t give Ukraine weapons
(JTA) — Intelligence officials say Russia has removed troops and an air defense system from Syria, removing a factor that until now has inhibited Israel from assisting Ukraine in defending itself from Russia’s war against the country. Israel has delivered substantial humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the war’s...
Israel, Bahrain sign accord on agricultural cooperation
Israel and Bahrain on Wednesday signed an agricultural cooperation declaration on the sidelines of the first-ever International Summit on Food Technologies from the Dead Sea and Desert that took place in Eilat. The conference, an initiative of Israel’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, was attended by some 70 senior...
Biden administration rejects annexation comparisons between Russia and Israel
WASHINGTON (JTA) — The Biden administration rejected comparisons between Russia’s annexation of parts of Ukraine and Israel’s occupation of the West Bank. “We categorically reject the blanket comparison between [Israel’s occupation and] the actions of the Kremlin – Russia in this case – that has launched and waged a brutal war of aggression against another sovereign state, a sovereign state that posed and poses no threat whatsoever to the Kremlin, a military campaign… whose toll can be measured in thousands upon thousands of lives lost,” Ned Price, the State Department spokesman, said Thursday.
Stephen Harper gets Israel Allies Award for ‘faith-based diplomacy’
Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper received the Israel Allies Award at a gala dinner Thursday night in Whitby, Canada. The award is the highest honor given by the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) to pro-Israel leaders. “I am deeply honored to be recognized by the Israel Allies Foundation in front...
On the Turkish-Syrian border, a city’s last Jews watch the ending of an epoch
ANTAKYA, Turkey (JTA) — Jews have lived in the city of Antakya, known in ancient times as Antioch, for over 23 centuries. And the city wants visitors to know that. A symbol composed of a Star of David entwined with a Christian cross and Islamic crescent has practically become the city’s logo, as it’s plastered all over town, especially on restaurants peddling the southern Hatay province’s patently spicy cuisine.
Israel a complicated place
I was in my teens when I made my first visit to Israel – a summer program sponsored by the Bureau of Jewish Education in Cleveland – the predecessor to what is now the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland. I came back a changed person, and it wasn’t long before I thought about eventually moving to Israel. I did move, but that happened decades later.
