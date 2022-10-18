13k Illini football tickets sold in latest flash sale

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The final numbers are in from the Illinois athletic department’s “Buy Week” flash sale of Illini football tickets.

Brett Moore, Assistant Director of Athletics, Athletics Communication, said that during the 18-hour sale, 13,450 tickets were purchased at the discounted price of $18. He said that some areas of the stadium sold out at the start of the sale while single tickets were all that were left in other areas.

This was the third major effort the athletic department has undertaken to fill Memorial Stadium for a game since Illinois defeated Wisconsin on Oct. 1. Previous efforts, including a student ticket giveaway and another flash sale , led to elevated crowd levels for both the Iowa game on Oct. 8 and the Minnesota game on Oct. 15 .

“Our only priority at this point is to fill Memorial Stadium for this team,” said Cassie Arner, Senior Associate Director of Athletics, External. “We are in a position to have a special season and flash sales have given us the ability to move large numbers of tickets to significantly impact the atmosphere in the stadium.”

Illinois defeated Iowa 9-6 and Minnesota 26-14; the latter win securing bowl eligibility for the Illini. The athletic department is hoping for a similar crowd turnout and a similar result for the game the flash sale was for – Nov. 5 against Michigan State.

