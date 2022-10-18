Read full article on original website
knau.org
Yavapai County doubles down on security ahead of Election Day
Yavapai County officials are doubling down ahead of Election Day. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says they’re working with county election officials to provide security during early voting, on Election Day and during vote counting on November 8. YCSO also said they plan to respond to any reports...
SignalsAZ
Mayer Water District Ballot Language Error
Registered voters within the Mayer Domestic Water Improvement District (DWID), or individuals who own property within the district received ballots last week with an error in the ballot language. The portion of the ballot for the Mayer DWID Governing Board read, “VOTE FOR NOT MORE THAN 3.” The ballot should...
theprescotttimes.com
Northern Arizona Healthcare Requests Withdrawal of Agenda Item
Northern Arizona Healthcare Requests Withdrawal of Agenda Item. In a letter addressed to the Yavapai County Clerk of the Board, Northern Arizona Healthcare Corporation has requested the agenda item under Hearings that they had submitted for the October 19, 2022, Board of Supervisors meeting be withdrawn. The agenda item reads:
SignalsAZ
Red Ribbon Week Celebrated by MATFORCE
Red Ribbon Week is around the corner! Red Ribbon Week began in 1988 to honor DEA Agent Enrique Camarena who was murdered while working as an undercover agent. Communities around the country began wearing Red Ribbons as a symbol of their commitment to raise awareness of the destruction caused by drugs and drug use in America. This year, during the week of October 24th-28th, Yavapai County observes Red Ribbon Week and proudly celebrates the fact that a significant majority of the youth in our county do not abuse drugs or alcohol.
SignalsAZ
Town of Prescott Valley Boards & Commission Openings
The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking applicants from town residents to fill seats on the Building Board of Appeals, the Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors, the Parks, Arts, and Recreation Commission, the Library Board of Trustees, and the Board of Adjustment. All board/commission seats are volunteer positions by appointment of the Town Council.
fox10phoenix.com
Vandal causes $100K in damage to Yavapai County home
CONGRESS, Ariz. - The search is on for a vandal in Yavapai County who caused more than $100,000 in damage to a home in the town of Congress. It happened sometime between 5 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 at a home near Middlewick Lane and Kirkwall Drive after an unknown suspect or suspects broke in through the kitchen window.
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Pipeline West Community Meeting
The City of Flagstaff and the Coconino County Flood Control District invite residents impacted by post-wildfire flooding in the Pipeline West area to a Schultz Creek Flood Corridor meeting on Monday, October 24 from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm at Flagstaff City Hall. During the meeting, City and Flood Control District staff will discuss planning long-term mitigations and take questions from residents.
theprescotttimes.com
Yavapai County Seeks Your Feedback On Traffic Study For Significant roads
Yavapai County Seeks Community Feedback on Regionally Significant Corridors. Study and Cornville Road/Tissaw Road Roundabout Design Concept Report. The Yavapai County Public Works Department invites members of the public to share feedback on current issues and challenges they face on Cornville Road, Pioneer Parkway, Williamson Valley Road, and Iron Springs Road. Feedback will help Yavapai County better understand current transportation issues and what potential solutions our residents and travelers would like to see along these corridors.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Sets Tuition and Fees For 2023-24
Tuition and fees at Yavapai College have been set for the 2023-24 academic year. The Yavapai College District Governing Board (DGB) approved changes to the College’s tuition and fees at its monthly board meeting on Tuesday. Yavapai College remains one of Arizona’s most affordable options for higher education. Compared...
SignalsAZ
This Day in History, October 20th, 2022 – “The Board of Education”
It was just 47 years ago today, October 20, 1975, when the Supreme Court ruled that corporal punishment was legal in all schools. That’s right everyone, the swat on the backside is legal. That Catholic nun with her ruler, totally legal, my God, even I have my students stand with their nose in the corner. The Supreme Court, ruling on Baker vs. Owen, stated that corporal punishment did not violate the 8th Amendment’s “cruel and unusual punishment”, nor the 14th Amendment’s “nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property.”
prescottenews.com
Median sold price remains strong in the Quad Cities – Prescott Area Association of Relators
The median sold price in the Quad Cities rose again in September, according to the housing market report released today by the Prescott Area Association of REALTORS® (PAAR). All four regions posted growth in median sales prices since the beginning of 2022. Prescott recorded a 10.2% increase in median...
prescottenews.com
Update to Fatal Shooting in Rimrock – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is offering further details on the fatal shooting in Rimrock last Saturday evening (10/8) that left two men dead and one in custody on murder charges. Eyewitnesses reported that after an altercation at a party attended by the three men, Rafael Zapata of Camp...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Costume Contest Registration is Open
The Prescott Valley Haunting on the Green event is less than two weeks away and the costume contest applications are now open for you to register!. Register early to secure your spot to try and win a prize! There are many prizes that you can win, be sure to keep an eye on the Prescott Valley, Arizona Parks & Recreation Facebook to stay up-to-date on what’s up for grabs!
Rimrock Shooting Results in Two Fatalities and One Injured
Verde Valley News – UPDATE (October 18, 2022) – On Oct. 16th at approximately 6am, 22-year-old Rimrock resident Edgar Arreola, was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Jail on charges of First-Degree Murder for knowingly and intentionally shooting and killing Camp Verde resident Rafael Zapata the previous night around 11pm at a party in [...] This post Rimrock Shooting Results in Two Fatalities and One Injured originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SignalsAZ
Snowliage in Northern Arizona, Bradshaw vs. Prescott Rivalry Game, Kyler Murray, Halloween at Heritage Park Zoo – My Drive October 19th, 2022
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover Prescott events, DIY pet Halloween costumes, EnduroCross, Country Thunder Arizona lineup, stunning snowliage in Arizona, the Bradshaw Bears vs. Prescott Badgers rivalry game and more.
nhonews.com
Wood for Life, a collaborative program that supplies firewood to Navajo and Hopi nations from forest restoration projects, receives national award
TUBA CITY, Ariz.. — The Wood for Life partnership has been awarded the Volunteer and Service Citizen Stewardship and Partnerships Award by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service for its innovative work to bring warmth to indigenous homes. The National Forest Foundation accepted the award on behalf of the partnership in a ceremony in Flagstaff last week.
SignalsAZ
Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival Seeking Artists
Attention artists, the 2023 Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival will be held April 27-30, 2023 at Dead Horse Ranch State Park in Cottonwood, Arizona. Friends of the Verde River is sending out a call to artists for submissions of artwork for the 2023 festival. The 2023 Festival Theme is “Riverside Residents.” The featured bird for the 2023 festival is the Vermillion Flycatcher.
viatravelers.com
16 Fun & Best Things to Do in Jerome, Arizona
Do you believe in Ghosts? Then, Jerome, Arizona, is the place for you. The historic town is roughly 25 miles southwest of Sedona and 100 miles north of Phoenix on Mingus Mountain. This unique town is a great day trip destination or perfect for a weekend getaway from Tucson, Sedona, or even Phoenix.
SignalsAZ
Best Maple Tree for Prescott Valley: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about which is the best maple tree. What is the Difference Between a Sensation Maple and an Autumn Blaze Maple? What to do if my Tea Roses have yellow leaves with black spots? How to know if your manzanitas are dying, and more!
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Oct 20 thru Oct 24
Take a quick break and check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt. Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 5...
