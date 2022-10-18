ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 81

♌ Early
2d ago

thanks to the dems for their failed polices ! Biden sure likes to spend others money!!! they raise the interest rates to stop people spending, but super Biden just keeps on spending ?Obama put up in a recession too, when will these so called Americans open their eyes and stop supporting these politicians!

Reply
43
Lary Folmar
2d ago

Raising interest rates will never stop inflation caused by high Fuel Prices !!Would have thought the learned that from Carter Administration !!

Reply(3)
36
JJSZVIII
2d ago

President Trump turned the Country around and out of a recession faster than any President of the United States EVER has! Fact. And he will do it again! Trump/ DeSantis 2024 LETS ROLL!!

Reply(2)
40
Related
Fox Business

Biden admin 'putting Band-Aids on everything' in the housing market as sector faces perfect storm: Expert

After a Biden administration economic adviser claimed tax credits to weatherize homes will help Americans reduce inflation and energy costs, one home-building expert is slamming the administration for offering temporary solutions to a top-priority issue. "Right now, they're just putting Band-Aids on everything, playing a shell game," National Association of...
Fox Business

Social Security COLA update coming this week - and it could be huge

Retired Americans collecting Social Security benefits will find out this week just how big their cost-of-living adjustment will be in 2023 as stubbornly high inflation rapidly diminishes their buying power. The Social Security Administration will announce on Thursday the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment for people who receive retirement or disability benefits....
Business Insider

Homebuilders aren't helping to lower home prices because they too are sitting on the sidelines waiting for inflation and mortgage rates to fall

Like prospective homeowners, homebuilders aren't happy with the housing market, either. Builder sentiment fell for a 10th straight month in October to decade lows, barring the 2020 lockdowns. High mortgage rates, low buyer demand, and material bottlenecks have also slowed home building. Homebuilders. They're just like you. Soaring costs are...
24/7 Wall St.

To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food

After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
CNET

Current Mortgage Interest Rates on Oct. 18, 2022: Rates Move Higher

A number of closely followed mortgage rates crept higher over the last week. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both moved up. We also saw an upswing in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following...
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
money.com

Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation

As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
Fox Business

Fox Business

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
549
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Invested in You

 https://www.foxbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy